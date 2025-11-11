Skip to content

Aaron Paul Reveals Daughter's Heartbreaking Response After He Vowed Not To Use His Phone Around Her

Screenshots from The Wall Street Journal's interview with Aaron Paul
@wsj/Instagram

During a recent discussion at WSJ Tech Live, the Breaking Bad star opened up about his decision not to be on his phone around his young kids—and his daughter's moving reaction to his promise.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 11, 2025
If we're honest with ourselves, most of us realize we spend too much time on these small computers that we take everywhere we go. Between social media and gaming options, it's safe to say a lot of people are addicted to the constant spikes of dopamine available at the swipe of a finger.

But what we don't talk about enough is the impact that this is likely having on our children, especially Gen Alpha kids, who are the first to be raised entirely in a screen-dependent and social-media-crazed world.

While Gen Xers and Millennials have a lot to say about being latchkey kids raised by after-school TV shows or locked outside until the street lights came on, with their parents simply blurs in the background, are parents sitting on their couches and scrolling through their phones all that different?

Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul addressed these issues while talking about cell phone use and screen addiction at WSJ Tech Live. Paul is married to Lauren Parsekian and is the father of their 3-year-old son, Ryden, and their 7-year-old daughter, Story.

He explained that he had recently decided not to use his phone while in the presence of his children. When he alluded to this during his WSJ Tech Live interview and said it led to a bonding moment with his daughter, the audience immediately locked in on what prompted his decision.

Paul recounted:

"My daughter comes running in, and she's asking me a question."
"And I'm trying to just finish this quick email."
"And then she stopped asking, and she kind of went and started playing."

This set off alarm bells in Paul's mind about his then-6-year-old.

"I put my phone down, and I went to her [and said], 'I wanna say I'm sorry for not being responsive to you.'"
"'I wanna make a pact with you right now. A promise.'"
"'Daddy's not gonna be on his phone when he's with you anymore.'"

His daughter's reaction was nothing short of heartbreaking.

"She did a one-word response."
"She looks at me, and she goes, 'Really?'"
"It broke my heart. It really did break my heart."

Paul remembered reassuring his daughter that he would keep his promise.

"I go, 'I promise you, I won't.'"
"And she jumped up and threw her arms around me like she won the biggest prize."

Paul learned a huge lesson that day.

"We owe it to our kids to at least give it a shot!"
"You can choose whether the technology controls you. You should control the technology."

You can watch the interview segment here:

Viewers were touched by Paul's decision to be present, but his daughter's reaction overwhelmed them.

Viewers on Twitter (X) agreed with Paul's comments about technology.




Any adult who has regularly interacted with children understands how impactful that "Really?" from Paul's daughter must have been. It's the earnest, hopeful, and sweet response that a child will give about something that's deeply important to them.

Staying present with those we love has always been important, but with so many devices now clamoring for our attention, it's more important than ever. Our time with our loved ones is not infinite, but the content on our phones can wait.

