Skip to content

Woman Sparks Heated Debate After Encouraging People To Smile At Walmart Greeters

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Man Goes Viral After 3D-Printing A 6-Pound Phone Case To Combat Screen Addiction

Screenshots from @matterneuroscience's Instagram video
@matterneuroscience/Instagram

Logan Ivey shared how he 3D-printed a 6-pound stainless steel phone case to help limit his screen time—and people are both impressed by and concerned about his invention.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 23, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Many Millennials will remember back in the nineties as the last of the "latchkey kids" who were prominently babysat by their televisions, and the commercials that rolled out, made popular on Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, promoting kids to go play outside instead of watching TV all day.

Now in 2025, videos on Instagram and TikTok encouraging people to "pause their scroll" and to "put down their phones" are becoming more common and popular, because people are realizing how detrimental our increasing screen time is to our emotional, physical, and psychological health.

But Instagrammer and neuroscientist Logan Ivey is one of the individuals behind "Matter Neuroscience," which is an app that encourages awareness, mindfulness, and genuine increased happiness, all through the help of science-backed tasks.

Ivey and his team became concerned about increased phone usage, as it negatively impacts an individual's happiness, so Ivey decided to do something about it on a physical level.

He started off by attaching a five-pound dumbbell to the back of his phone to discourage him from holding it. While it helped somewhat, it was impractical, because it was too awkward to hold, the dumbbell blocked most of his camera lens, and the temptation to simply pop his phone out of the case, immediately freeing it from the dumbbell's weight, was too strong.

Instead, Ivey developed and 3D-printed a new cell phone case design in a shape that called back to the large, cordless brick phones from the '80s. The cell phone case is made from stainless steel, weighs six pounds, and has four screws that have to be unscrewed in order to free the phone from the case, discouraging him from taking it out any time he wants.

The cell phone is still totally operable, with cutouts made in the case design to still use his camera and to charge his phone.

More importantly, it's made him more mindful about his cell phone usage, as six pounds is just light enough to easily pick up but just awkward enough to discourage someone from using their phone for a long period of time. Not to mention the impractical nature of carrying it into the restroom, tucking it in a pocket, or holding it up to record a video for a lengthy period of time.

You can watch the video here:

Some Instagrammers, of course, made jokes about how committed they were to using their cell phones.

@matterneuroscience/Instagram

@matterneuroscience/Instagram

@matterneuroscience/Instagram

@matterneuroscience/Instagram

@matterneuroscience/Instagram

But most Instagrammers saw this project as a commentary for how serious our cell phone addiction has become.

@matterneuroscience/Instagram

@matterneuroscience/Instagram

@matterneuroscience/Instagram

@matterneuroscience/Instagram

@matterneuroscience/Instagram

Having cell phones is very practical for quick communication, keeping track of emails, and being able to check information on the go, but it comes at a serious price of over-commitment to communication, weaker boundaries, and dopamine addiction.

Maybe structures like this will become popular—because with lessened convenience, the dopamine spikes are sure to wear down.

Just don't drop it on your face.

Latest News

Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers
Science

Suzanne Somers' Widower Sparks Debate After Revealing He's Created An AI Robot Clone Of Her

Greg Gutfeld
Political News

Fox News Host's Gripe About The 'Slobbering Media' Is An Awkward Self-Own For The Ages

Screenshots of Jeff Daniels and an AI-generated "King Trump" in fighter jet
Political News

Jeff Daniels Just Made A Powerful Point About Midwest Voters After Trump's AI Feces-Dropping Video

Elizabeth Olsen
Celebrities

Elizabeth Olsen Divides Fans After Revealing She'll Only Star In Movies With A Theatrical Release

More from Trending

Bad Bunny; George Strait
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

NFL Responds To Claims They're Replacing Bad Bunny With George Strait Due To MAGA Outrage

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pushed back against calls from MAGA fans who've circulated a petition demanding that the NFL replace Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime show performer with country singer George Strait.

The petition urges the NFL to have Strait perform at the show, arguing that it’s “pivotal to remember the roots that have made American music what it is today.” The petition contends that Bad Bunny does not meet those supposed criteria, even though he is an American citizen.

Keep ReadingShow less
An opposing two sets of hands rest on an open Bible.
Photo by Tony Lomas on Unsplash

Non-Religious People Share How They React When Someone Says They're 'Praying For Your Loss'

Death and loss are difficult things to live through.

Losing a loved one is something that leaves invisible scars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mid-shot of a teenage boy in a gray and white t-shirt, standing against a blue wall. His hands are open on both sides of his face. He is in shock.
Photo by Nachristos on Unsplash

Facts That May Sound Normal But Are Actually Mind-Blowing

Life is stranger than fiction.

That is a mantra writers live by.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Biden
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Joe Biden's Emotional Bell Ring

Former President Joe Biden has long been an advocate for cancer research, from the tragic death of his son, Joseph “Beau” Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, to his founding and later revival of the Cancer Moonshot Initiative, aimed at advancing vaccine-based immunotherapies against cancer.

During his remarks on reestablishing the Cancer Moonshot in 2022, Biden urged Americans to remain hopeful:

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Hamill; Carrie Fisher
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Mark Hamill Shares Sweet Throwback Photo To Honor 'Forever Space Sis' Carrie Fisher On Her 69th Birthday

Years can ebb and flow like the tides, and are often held together by the holidays and rituals we observe in life.

In the case of actor Mark Hamill, one ritual he has performed since 2016 is an annual memorial post for his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, who passed away that year at the age of 60.

Keep ReadingShow less