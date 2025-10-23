Skip to content

John Stamos Offers Blunt Response After He's Asked If He'd Leave His Wife For Lori Loughlin

Mark Hamill Shares Sweet Throwback Photo To Honor 'Forever Space Sis' Carrie Fisher On Her 69th Birthday

Mark Hamill; Carrie Fisher
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Hamill shared a funny throwback photo on Instagram of himself and his late Star Wars costar Carrie Fisher to mark her 69th birthday on Tuesday.

Joanna Edwards
Oct 23, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
Years can ebb and flow like the tides, and are often held together by the holidays and rituals we observe in life.

In the case of actor Mark Hamill, one ritual he has performed since 2016 is an annual memorial post for his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, who passed away that year at the age of 60.

The two of them played Jedi Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa, twin children of Anakin Skywalker, whose rise, fall, and redemption story runs parallel to Luke's own heroic journey in a galaxy far far away.

Each year for her birthday on October 21, he posts a picture of the two of them from their many photos throughout their careers and lives. Hamill, who is 74, observes this quiet ritual as a way of mourning his friend and on-screen sister. Last year's photo was of the two of them at a Comic Con event in years past.

This year, he featured a picture of the two of them posing with oversized cutlery and making faux-serious faces at the camera.

Hamill's annual post has become a place for people to remember Fisher fondly and talk about how she is missed.

@faye_kitkat/Instagram

@rogue_dt/Instagram

@cceruolo/Instagram

This year's post might have been inspired by another famous duo, the brother and sister from American Gothic by Grant Wood.

American Gothic By Grant Wood - 5QEPm0jCc183Aw at Google Cultural Institute maximum zoom level, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22...

@liz_benbrooks/Instagram

Star Wars puns are basically everywhere.

@wintagewheeled/Instagram

@dwanmatthewcross/Instagram

@hayward_jas/Instagram

Fans said Fisher will continue to personify her role as Princess Leia Organa in their hearts.

@themeadalorian/Instagram

@cr0ssfitwrri0r/Instagram

@funpo21/Instagram

While "The Force" is a fictional concept that is central to the Star Wars universe, there are some forces here on Earth that are also as meaningful.

@dante_dares/Instagram

Hamill and Fisher's last film together was The Last Jedi, which premiered after Fisher's unexpected passing the year prior.

A pair of black glasses in front of multiple computer monitors
People Reveal Which 'Ticking Time Bombs' They Think Will Go Off In Their Lifetime

Donald Trump
Trump Dragged After Being Awarded A Second-Rate 'Peace' Prize—And The Irony Is Rich

Silas Shelton
MAGA Ohio Pastor Who Railed Against Kids Seeing Pride Flags Arrested For Child Sex Abuse

Lucy Dacus (L) reacts to Janelle Monáe's (R) time travel story
Lucy Dacus reacts to Janelle Monáe

