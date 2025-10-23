Mark Hamill Shares Sweet Throwback Photo To Honor 'Forever Space Sis' Carrie Fisher On Her 69th Birthday

Years can ebb and flow like the tides, and are often held together by the holidays and rituals we observe in life.

In the case of actor Mark Hamill, one ritual he has performed since 2016 is an annual memorial post for his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, who passed away that year at the age of 60.

The two of them played Jedi Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa, twin children of Anakin Skywalker, whose rise, fall, and redemption story runs parallel to Luke's own heroic journey in a galaxy far far away.

Each year for her birthday on October 21, he posts a picture of the two of them from their many photos throughout their careers and lives. Hamill, who is 74, observes this quiet ritual as a way of mourning his friend and on-screen sister. Last year's photo was of the two of them at a Comic Con event in years past.

This year, he featured a picture of the two of them posing with oversized cutlery and making faux-serious faces at the camera.

Hamill's annual post has become a place for people to remember Fisher fondly and talk about how she is missed.

This year's post might have been inspired by another famous duo, the brother and sister from American Gothic by Grant Wood.

Star Wars puns are basically everywhere.

Fans said Fisher will continue to personify her role as Princess Leia Organa in their hearts.



While "The Force" is a fictional concept that is central to the Star Wars universe, there are some forces here on Earth that are also as meaningful.

Hamill and Fisher's last film together was The Last Jedi, which premiered after Fisher's unexpected passing the year prior.