Skip to content

'That's So Raven' Star's Plea

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Billie Lourd Shares Sweet Photo Of Her Kids To Honor Late Mom Carrie Fisher For Star Wars Day

Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Lourd shared a photo on Instagram of her two kids watching Return of the Jedi on Star Wars Day to honor her late mom, Carrie Fisher.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMay 06, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Metís Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Star Wars Day, celebrated annually on May 4th, is an unofficial international holiday started by and for fans of the Star Wars franchise. A pun of "May the Force be with you," "May the Fourth Be With You" first appeared in print in 1979.

For years, fans, franchise actors, and production members have shared messages and memes on social media to commemorate the day.

This year, actor Billie Lourd, who played Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in Star Wars episodes 7-9—The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker—shared a special tribute.

In addition to being a member of the Star Wars cast, Lourd is the only child of franchise icon Carrie Fisher. A cast member of the original 1977 film, A New Hope, Fisher played Princess diplomat-turned rebel General Leia Organa through six of nine films and other related Star Wars productions even after her death in 2016.

To honor Star Wars Day and her late mother, Lourd shared a photo on Instagram of her own children watching their grandmother in Return of the Jedi.

You can see her post here:

The photo features her 4-year-old son, Kingston Fisher Rydell, and 2-year-old daughter, Jackson Joanne Rydell, who she shares with husband, actor Austen Rydell.

The official Star Wars franchise account shared some love.

@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram

People loved the tribute to the late beloved actor.

@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram


@praisethelourd/Instagram

On May 4, 2023, Lourd accepted her mother's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Latest News

John Oliver
Funny News

John Oliver Hilariously Explains Why Having A UK Version Of 'SNL' Is A 'Terrible Idea'

Nancy Sinatra; Frank Sinatra; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Nancy Sinatra Shuts Down MAGA Fan Who Claimed Her Famous Dad Would've Voted For Trump

Pope Leo XIV; JD Vance
Political News

MAGA Brands New Pope 'Woke' After His Past Tweet Criticizing JD Vance Resurfaces

Donald Trump
Political News

Dept. Of Energy Roasted After Posting Bonkers Light Switch Meme To Praise Trump

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Tim Walz; Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Tim Walz Perfectly Explains Why Trump Running The Country 'Like A Business' Is A Bad Idea

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz criticized President Donald Trump during an interview with MSNBC host Jen Psaki, stressing just why the people who elected Trump to run the country "like a business" were completely misguided.

Walz particularly lamented the impacts of Trump's ongoing trade war with Canada and Mexico, noting that Trump has a history of scuttling deals and "a proven track record of being an absolute failure."

Keep ReadingShow less
A young angered woman looks into the camera and sternly holds up her index finger. Behind her is a chainlink fence with a sign showing a stenciled person being barred.
Photo by Francisco De Legarreta C. on Unsplash

People Reveal Red Flags That Scream "This Couple Won't Last!"

Love is not a many-splendered thing.

Ok, maybe it is for some, but not for most.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Cory Bowman
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; @corymbowman/X

Vance Roasted After His Brother Gets Walloped In Ohio Primary Following Vance's Endorsement

On Tuesday, the city of Cincinnati, Ohio, held their primary election to determine who would earn a spot on November's mayoral ballot.

The city's mayoral race is nonpartisan—no parties appear next to candidates' names on the primary or general election ballots. The top two vote getters in the primary, regardless of their party affiliation, vie for the office.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ellen DeGeneres; Ellen DeGeneres on a lawn mower in the UK
FOX via Getty Images; @ellendegeneres/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres Just Tried To Mow The Lawn At Her Sprawling UK Estate—And It Went South Fast

Say what you may about Ellen DeGeneres, but we can all agree that she's always tried to find the funny side in a situation, even if it's something that should be as mundane as mowing the lawn.

DeGeneres left the talk show scene in 2022 after allegations ran rampant about her running a toxic workplace, so when President Donald Trump was elected for a second term, it seemed the perfect time for the entertainer and her wife, Portia de Rossi, to look for greener pastures, namely in the U.K.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pete Buttigieg; Linda McMahon
MSNBC; Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Buttigieg Epically Drags Education Secretary For Confusing A.I. With 'A1 Steak Sauce'

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg mocked Education Secretary Linda McMahon during an MSNBC appearance after she recently went viral for confusing AI with A1, the steak sauce brand.

McMahon slipped up during her appearance at the ASU+GSV Summit last month. While discussing the state of modern education, she brought up the role of AI in today's classrooms.

Keep ReadingShow less