Billie Lourd Shares Sweet Photo Of Her Kids To Honor Late Mom Carrie Fisher For Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day, celebrated annually on May 4th, is an unofficial international holiday started by and for fans of the Star Wars franchise. A pun of "May the Force be with you," "May the Fourth Be With You" first appeared in print in 1979.
For years, fans, franchise actors, and production members have shared messages and memes on social media to commemorate the day.
This year, actor Billie Lourd, who played Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in Star Wars episodes 7-9—The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker—shared a special tribute.
In addition to being a member of the Star Wars cast, Lourd is the only child of franchise icon Carrie Fisher. A cast member of the original 1977 film, A New Hope, Fisher played Princess diplomat-turned rebel General Leia Organa through six of nine films and other related Star Wars productions even after her death in 2016.
To honor Star Wars Day and her late mother, Lourd shared a photo on Instagram of her own children watching their grandmother in Return of the Jedi.
You can see her post here:
The photo features her 4-year-old son, Kingston Fisher Rydell, and 2-year-old daughter, Jackson Joanne Rydell, who she shares with husband, actor Austen Rydell.
The official Star Wars franchise account shared some love.
On May 4, 2023, Lourd accepted her mother's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.