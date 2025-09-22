Mark Hamill Reveals Dental Hygienist Wife's Hilarious Reaction To Seeing 'Star Wars' In The Theater

Star Wars took the world and the Milky Way Galaxy by storm when it hit theaters, and it's been charming generations ever since with new films and TV show spinoffs.

When the original trilogy appeared, people were fascinated with the special effects, the plot, the villain, and the scrolling text that was unlike anything else they'd seen on the big screen before.

But Mark Hamill's wife, Marilou York, was focused on something very different, though very on-brand for her at the time.

To celebrate his latest film, The Long Walk, Hamill's been doing a promotional tour, including a stop on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and while there, he shared how he met his wife and what she thought of "the film he'd been in."

Hamill reminisced, saying that York had been his dental hygienist and simply the most beautiful woman he'd ever seen, leaving him "starstruck."

He invited her for an early screening of Star Wars, to which she asked:

"Is it like 'Star Trek'?"

Hamill hilariously thought about this for a moment and answered:

"Yep, it's exactly like 'Star Trek.'"

York had commented on actors when watching movies in the past, like how kind Robert Duvall was, because she was a dental hygienist in Westwood and she got to meet a lot of celebrities and TV personalities.

But nothing could have prepared Hamill for her reaction to the opening scene of Star Wars, when Darth Vader confronts Admiral Motti.

"Early on, there's what we call the 'bad guys' boardroom meeting,' where all the evil people are sitting around the table on the Death Star, and Vader comes in."

"And Richard LeParmentier [playing Admiral Motti], I think he gets Force-choked for saying this, but he says, 'Lord Vader, your sorcerer's ways have not revealed the location of the hidden rebel base.'"

"She [York] doesn't take her eyes off the screen, but she leans over to me and goes, 'Bad caps.'"

Hamill hilariously pauses and looks out to the audience, looking shocked, as everyone, including Kelly Clarkson, laughs.

You can watch the video here:

Viewers were thoroughly entertained by the story.

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

This is such a hilarious and wholesome peek into Hamill's 47-year marriage to York and their early adventures together, before Hamill became synonymous with Star Wars.

Not only was Hamill creating a sort of intergalactic brand for himself, but it seemed his wife was committed to her brand, too!