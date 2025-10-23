Skip to content

Man Goes Viral After 3D-Printing A 6-Pound Phone Case To Combat Screen Addiction

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Woman Shocks The Internet By Showing Off Her Husband's Incredible 'Glow-Up'—And Wow

Screenshots from @talashatara's TikTok video
@talashatara/TikTok

TikToker Tala Shatara left the internet stunned after she showed off her husband's "glow-up" in a viral TikTok video—and viewers can't even believe it's the same person.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 23, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Everyone loves a good success story, and don't even get us started on glow-up videos!

But one trend that's been really popular lately is the "husband glow-up" trend. In these before-and-after trending videos, two videos will be spliced together. The first half of the video features either a photo or video of the person's husband, which then cuts to the second video, showing the husband's glow-up with Sabrina Carpenter's "When Did You Get Hot?" playing in the background.

The most popular examples of these videos typically feature a man either in his early twenties, still trying to figure his look out, or a man who is overweight, then cutting to a man who has definitely found his look, typically by hitting the gym and getting super defined abs.

Among these videos was one taken by TikToker Tala Shatara, who typically posts conversation starter videos and Taylor Swift content. But her "husband glow-up" video went viral, and it's easy to see why.

In the first half of the video, her husband is featured with disheveled hair and a game controller in hand, gesturing around and having fun.

Then the video switches to him standing in a gym, smiling widely. His glasses are off, his hair has been trimmed, his beard has filled out and been styled, and his physical form is considerably more defined than in the first half of the video.

You can watch the video here:

@talashatara

let it be known that found him hot before, but the glow up has its perks. 🤤🤤🤤 #glowup #husbandglowup #fyp #whendidyougethot

Some TikTokers were floored by the transformation, a few not even believing this was the same man.

@talashatara/TikTok

@talashatara/TikTok

@talashatara/TikTok

@talashatara/TikTok

@talashatara/TikTok

Others joked around, wondering how their husbands could pull the same transformation.

@talashatara/TikTok

@talashatara/TikTok

@talashatara/TikTok

@talashatara/TikTok

@talashatara/TikTok

@talashatara/TikTok

Though a person should love their partner through better and through worse, and stick together through thick and thin, there's no denying the pride that a person tends to feel when their partner does something incredible, like taking total charge of their health.

TikToker Tala Shatara reassured everyone in the comments that her husband is still the same goofy, fun-loving, and yes, gamer guy that she married and initially caught on video, but he's healthy, proud, and independent now in a way that she wouldn't trade for anything, which we have to argue is priceless.

Latest News

Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers
Science

Suzanne Somers' Widower Sparks Debate After Revealing He's Created An AI Robot Clone Of Her

Greg Gutfeld
Political News

Fox News Host's Gripe About The 'Slobbering Media' Is An Awkward Self-Own For The Ages

Screenshots of Jeff Daniels and an AI-generated "King Trump" in fighter jet
Political News

Jeff Daniels Just Made A Powerful Point About Midwest Voters After Trump's AI Feces-Dropping Video

Elizabeth Olsen
Celebrities

Elizabeth Olsen Divides Fans After Revealing She'll Only Star In Movies With A Theatrical Release

More from Trending

Bad Bunny; George Strait
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

NFL Responds To Claims They're Replacing Bad Bunny With George Strait Due To MAGA Outrage

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pushed back against calls from MAGA fans who've circulated a petition demanding that the NFL replace Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime show performer with country singer George Strait.

The petition urges the NFL to have Strait perform at the show, arguing that it’s “pivotal to remember the roots that have made American music what it is today.” The petition contends that Bad Bunny does not meet those supposed criteria, even though he is an American citizen.

Keep ReadingShow less
An opposing two sets of hands rest on an open Bible.
Photo by Tony Lomas on Unsplash

Non-Religious People Share How They React When Someone Says They're 'Praying For Your Loss'

Death and loss are difficult things to live through.

Losing a loved one is something that leaves invisible scars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mid-shot of a teenage boy in a gray and white t-shirt, standing against a blue wall. His hands are open on both sides of his face. He is in shock.
Photo by Nachristos on Unsplash

Facts That May Sound Normal But Are Actually Mind-Blowing

Life is stranger than fiction.

That is a mantra writers live by.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Biden
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Joe Biden's Emotional Bell Ring

Former President Joe Biden has long been an advocate for cancer research, from the tragic death of his son, Joseph “Beau” Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, to his founding and later revival of the Cancer Moonshot Initiative, aimed at advancing vaccine-based immunotherapies against cancer.

During his remarks on reestablishing the Cancer Moonshot in 2022, Biden urged Americans to remain hopeful:

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Hamill; Carrie Fisher
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Mark Hamill Shares Sweet Throwback Photo To Honor 'Forever Space Sis' Carrie Fisher On Her 69th Birthday

Years can ebb and flow like the tides, and are often held together by the holidays and rituals we observe in life.

In the case of actor Mark Hamill, one ritual he has performed since 2016 is an annual memorial post for his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, who passed away that year at the age of 60.

Keep ReadingShow less