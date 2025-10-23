Woman Shocks The Internet By Showing Off Her Husband's Incredible 'Glow-Up'—And Wow

Everyone loves a good success story, and don't even get us started on glow-up videos!
But one trend that's been really popular lately is the "husband glow-up" trend. In these before-and-after trending videos, two videos will be spliced together. The first half of the video features either a photo or video of the person's husband, which then cuts to the second video, showing the husband's glow-up with Sabrina Carpenter's "When Did You Get Hot?" playing in the background.
The most popular examples of these videos typically feature a man either in his early twenties, still trying to figure his look out, or a man who is overweight, then cutting to a man who has definitely found his look, typically by hitting the gym and getting super defined abs.
Among these videos was one taken by TikToker Tala Shatara, who typically posts conversation starter videos and Taylor Swift content. But her "husband glow-up" video went viral, and it's easy to see why.
In the first half of the video, her husband is featured with disheveled hair and a game controller in hand, gesturing around and having fun.
Then the video switches to him standing in a gym, smiling widely. His glasses are off, his hair has been trimmed, his beard has filled out and been styled, and his physical form is considerably more defined than in the first half of the video.
Some TikTokers were floored by the transformation, a few not even believing this was the same man.
Others joked around, wondering how their husbands could pull the same transformation.
Though a person should love their partner through better and through worse, and stick together through thick and thin, there's no denying the pride that a person tends to feel when their partner does something incredible, like taking total charge of their health.
TikToker Tala Shatara reassured everyone in the comments that her husband is still the same goofy, fun-loving, and yes, gamer guy that she married and initially caught on video, but he's healthy, proud, and independent now in a way that she wouldn't trade for anything, which we have to argue is priceless.