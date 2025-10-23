Mom Sparks Debate After Revealing Her Kids Are Banned From Dentist's Office Due To Their Behavior

We've all had those moments where we've felt like we're not doing enough, and like we mess up everything that we touch.
Sometimes, we need a pick-me-up to get us out of those feelings. But other times, we need a swift wakeup call that challenges us to do better.
Like it or not, TikToker @__mamatay may have needed that wakeup call when she received a direct but kind letter from her dentist. The TikToker is a stay-at-home mom and has been in the habit of taking her children with her whenever she needs to run an errand, including going to her doctor's and dentist's appointments.
Though she's had the option to go to these appointments later in the afternoon when her husband is home, she prioritized her time with her husband, so she would book her appointments earlier in the day when she didn't have anyone else to watch her children, so they would be free and at home when her husband arrived.
But with four children in tow, they weren't always the quietest and best behaved, especially when their mother was busy having her teeth cleaned in a dental chair.
The receptionist at the TikToker's dentist office reached out, empathizing with how difficult it could be to find quality child care, but they encouraged her to book her appointments in the future at a time when she would not need to bring her children with her, stating that they want to provide a quiet and calm environment and be mindful of all of their patients and staff.
The TikToker was embarrassed by the letter, stating:
"So, yeah, I will not be going back. Not because I think they're rude or anything, but I'm extremely embarrassed, and I'd rather just go somewhere else. I'll probably change mine and my kids to a different dentist the next time we have appointments."
"I was already down, and that letter just made me feel like I was kicked down further."
You can watch the video here:
Some TikTokers side-eyed the video, believing that the dentist's office was in the right for their request, and that simply going to a new dentist wouldn't solve the underlying issue.
Others agreed and thought that the kids' behavior in the background of the video spoke volumes about what must have happened at the dentist's office.
Some also questioned TikToker @__mamatay's priorities and not being willing to schedule her appointments in the afternoon just twice per year.
Though TikToker @__mamatay initially said that she understood where the dentist office was coming from and called their letter reasonable and professional, it seemed she was not ready for so many critiques in her comments section.
After arguing with many of her fellow TikTokers, TikToker @__mamatay shared multiple response videos, calling out the comments section for speaking critically of her, of her husband's ability to parent, and her children's ability to behave, and she cited having "rejection sensitivity" as the primary reason why she would not be going back to her current dentist office, believing that all she'd be able to think about when visiting there would be that letter.
Though this feedback was hard for her to hear, hopefully this would be an important lesson in her family's life, pointing out that while it's okay for her kids to be kids, it's still important for them to be mindful of their surroundings and other people's needs.