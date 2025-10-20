Brewers Fan Loses Both Her Jobs After Threatening To 'Call ICE' On Latino Dodgers Fan

Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of her own actions...

A Milwaukee Brewers fan has found herself fired following the racist harassment she hurled at a fellow baseball fan at a recent game.

Shannon Kobylarczyk was caught on video threatening to "call ICE" on Ricardo Fosado, a Latino LA Dodgers fan—and Navy veteran—seated near her.

The video instantly went viral, and resulted in Kobylarczyk being banned for life from the ballpark. Then she was fired from both of her jobs.

The Brewers and Dodgers were facing each other in the major league baseball playoffs at Milwaukee's American Family Field.

Fosado's video shows him interacting with the Brewers fans seated near him, with Kobylarczyk looking particular irritated.

She is heard yelling at Fosado, who was drinking a canned cocktail:

"Real men drink beer, p*ssy!"

As Fosado laughed her off, she nudged another Brewers fan and said:

"You know what, let's call ICE."

Fosado laughed this off too, informing her that he is both a U.S. citizen and a veteran of the U.S. Navy who fought in "two wars."

After the video went viral, both Kobylarczyk and Fosado were banned from American Family Field for life.

In a statement, the ballpark's management said:

“The Brewers expect all persons attending games to be respectful of each other, and we do not condone in any way offensive statements fans make to each other about race, gender, or national origin."

"Our priority is to ensure that all in attendance have a safe and enjoyable experience at the ballpark.”

It went on to explain that Fosado was ejected for "disorderly conduct" and "public intoxication," while Kobylarczyk was removed after she "became physical" during the altercation, and that Milwaukee Police became involved.

Kobylarczyk's employer soon confirmed they were ejecting her, too. Kobylarczyk worked as a lawyer for ManpowerGroup, a recruiting firm.

In a statement, they said:

“As soon as we became aware of this video the individual was placed on immediate leave, and we began an investigation."

"As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to maintaining a culture grounded in respect, integrity, and accountability."

Kobylarczyk was also on the board of the Milwaukee chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which also publicly confirmed they parted ways with her over the incident.

They said:

“Shannon Kobylarczyk resigned from the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Board of Directors on Wednesday, October 15, effective immediately."

"Make-A-Wish Wisconsin does not condone nor agree with Kobylarczyk’s words and actions."

On social media, many cheered Kobylarczyk's firing.





































But Fosado, notably, is not among those celebrating Kobylarczyk's firing.

He told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel he believes her behavior was fueled by alcohol and that the repercussions are too severe.

“I don't think it was like horrible or something that should get her fired. I feel bad for her."

"We cannot be judged on one mistake, and a lot of emotions were involved. It was just hurt feelings, nobody physically hurt anybody.”

The only winner, it seems, are the LA Dodgers, who went on to best the Brewers again over the weekend and win a berth in the World Series.