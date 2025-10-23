Skip to content

Man Goes Viral After 3D-Printing A 6-Pound Phone Case To Combat Screen Addiction

Fox News Host's Gripe About The 'Slobbering Media' Is An Awkward Self-Own For The Ages

Greg Gutfeld
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld called out the "allied slobbering media" while criticizing former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's new book—and the hypocrisy is off the charts.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 23, 2025
On Tuesday, Fox News panelists on The Five were discussing Democratic President Joe Biden's White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s new book, Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines, when MAGA mouthpiece Greg Gutfeld chimed in with a rant about “allied slobbering media.”

Gutfeld, a well-documented media minion for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, made the hypocrisy of his gripes evident by including effusive, over-the-top praise of Trump as part of his indictment of the media coverage of President Biden.

Gutfeld, apparently unaware of his own network's programming or reality, claimed:

"Who is the most successful politician this century? Donald Trump, with 98% of the media against him."
"Then you look at the KJPs, you look at the Joe Bidens, you look at the Kamala Harrises. They are all abject, pathetic figures. They’re failures, and they had the media on their side. They failed."
"What does that tell you? An allied slobbering media does you no favors. It leaves you as an incompetent, arrogant, entitled fool."

He continued:

"It's like parents who spoil a child so much that that child has no ambition, doesn't have to do anything, sits on the couch."
"That's the Democrat Party right now: sitting on the couch, they don't know how to get up. Meanwhile Trump, he's like the kid that the parents said 'no you gotta work your way through school, when you're 18 you gotta get out of the house.'"
"So he gets out...he has no favors. He's not expecting them, and he goes and gets it on his own, and what happens? You have one the greatest presidents you're ever going see in your lifetime."

You can watch Gutfeld's self-own here:


People picked apart Gutfeld's commentary and his adoration for Trump.


Huff Post/Facebook



Huff Post/Facebook



Huff Post/Facebook



Huff Post/Facebook



Huff Post/Facebook




Huff Post/Facebook




@FascistMurica/X



Gutfeld clearly knows what side his bread is buttered on. Praising Trump is a feature of virtually every one of his programs and panel appearances.

In return, Trump made his first late night TV appearance since 2016 on Gutfeld's show, garnering the Fox personality his highest ratings ever.

