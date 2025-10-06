Skip to content

Trump Returns To TikTok To Tell Gen Z They 'Owe Me Big' After He 'Saved' The Platform

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Bad Bunny Hilariously Trolls Fox News Over Their Super Bowl Outrage In 'SNL' Season Opener

Bad Bunny; Sean Hannity
NBC; Fox News

The Puerto Rican rapper took aim at Fox News and their outrage over his upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performance in his monologue during the season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 06, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny took aim at Fox News and the conservative outrage over his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show during the season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live over the weekend, joking that all of his critics have "four months to learn" Spanish if they're that bothered about him singing in his native tongue during football's biggest night.

Bad Bunny will be the first Latin male artist to headline the halftime show, but many of President Donald Trump's supporters have vowed to boycott the event. At least one far-right figure said Bad Bunny "will just further divide the American people" and suggested that either the right-wing performers Kid Rock or Jason Aldean should headline the show instead.

Conservatives have latched on to comments Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, made in an interview last month about his decision to leave the United States off his 2025–2026 tour out of fear that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) might raid the venues during his shows.

In response, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said "people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country" and Homeland Security adviser Corey Lewandowski said ICE agents would be at the Super Bowl to target anyone in the “country illegally.”

RELATED: MAGA Fans Are Losing Their Minds After Latino Rapper Bad Bunny Is Picked For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Undeterred, Bad Bunny told the SNL audience:

“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show and I’m very happy. I think everyone is happy about it — even Fox News.”

The segment transitioned to a parody montage of Fox News footage, edited to make it seem like the hosts—including Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity—were gushing over the singer and proclaiming, “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.”

Bad Bunny added:

“I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy."

Then he said the following in Spanish (translated below):

“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

Before finishing with this zinger:

“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

You can watch his monologue below.

- YouTube youtu.be

People loved every minute of it.


Noem has vowed that federal immigration officers will be “all over” the Super Bowl. She said she has "the responsibility for making sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave."

A spokesperson for DHS reaffirmed that ICE agents will be present during the event, saying "there is no safe haven for violent, criminal illegal aliens in the United States.”

Latest News

Creator Of 'Jurassic World' Animated Series Speaks Out After Same-Sex Kiss Sparks MAGA Outrage
LGBTQ

Creator Of 'Jurassic World' Animated Series Speaks Out After Same-Sex Kiss Sparks MAGA Outrage

Van Jones
Trending

CNN Commentator Apologizes After Sparking Outrage With Tone-Deaf 'Dead Gaza Baby' Punchline

Jane Goodall; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Jane Goodall Shares What She Wants To Happen To Trump And His MAGA Cronies In Brutal Posthumous Burn

Screenshot of Jasmine Crockett; Donald Trump
Political News

Jasmine Crockett Just Blasted Trump With A Brutal New Nickname—And It's Spot On

More from News/political-news

Screenshot of Mark Kelly; Donald Trump
Fox News; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump Issues Unhinged Ultimatum To Fox News After They Interview Democratic Senator About Healthcare

President Donald Trump slammed Fox News after Fox White House correspondent Peter Doocy interviewed Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly about the government shutdown and healthcare, telling the conservative network to "get on board, or get off board, NOW."

The federal government shut down last week after the White House and Congress failed to reach an agreement on federal spending. While Senate Democrats are in the minority, they hold enough seats to filibuster and are insisting that Republicans agree to extend federal subsidies for people insured under the Affordable Care Act.

Keep ReadingShow less
family of five walking away from camera
Some Tale on Unsplash

Parenting 'Hacks' That Sound Ridiculous But Actually Work

Parenting is a hard job, so you can't blame parents for seeking some tips and tricks to try to make it easier.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, right?

Keep ReadingShow less
Scott Jennings; Van Lathan
CNN

Conservative CNN Pundit Shocks Panel With Heartless Justification For Brutal Immigration Raid In Chicago

CNN Table for Five MAGA mouthpiece Scott Jennings' lack of empathy shocked his fellow panelists after his ludicrous justification for a violent nighttime Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid that saw children bound with zip ties.

Host Abby Phillip led the panel discussion about the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and its handling of people they assume are immigrants in Chicago, Illinois.

Keep ReadingShow less
Theo Von tried to flirt with ESPN’s Jess Sims on College GameDay and got publicly rejected
ESPN

Theo Von Rejected Live

Controversial podcaster and part-time flirt Theo Von learned the hard way that College GameDay isn’t The Bachelor.

It happened last Saturday when ESPN host Jess Sims wrapped up a segment with Von, who was a guest picker predicting college football matchups alongside the show’s regular analysts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Judge Diane Goodstein; Image of Diane Goodstein's house during explosion
South Carolina Judicial Branch; @ColinRugg/X

Authorities Investigating After Home Of South Carolina Judge Who Ruled Against Trump's DOJ Is Destroyed In Explosion

Authorities have launched an investigation after the home of South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein was destroyed by a fire caused by an explosion after she blocked the Department of Justice's request for a full voter registration list for the state.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Edisto Beach in Colleton County on Saturday afternoon at the home of Goodstein and her husband, former state Senator Arnold Goodstein. The cause of the fire is currently not known but authorities are investigating it as an arson attack. Three people were hospitalized after the fire.

Keep ReadingShow less