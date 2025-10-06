Bad Bunny Hilariously Trolls Fox News Over Their Super Bowl Outrage In 'SNL' Season Opener

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny took aim at Fox News and the conservative outrage over his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show during the season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live over the weekend, joking that all of his critics have "four months to learn" Spanish if they're that bothered about him singing in his native tongue during football's biggest night.
Bad Bunny will be the first Latin male artist to headline the halftime show, but many of President Donald Trump's supporters have vowed to boycott the event. At least one far-right figure said Bad Bunny "will just further divide the American people" and suggested that either the right-wing performers Kid Rock or Jason Aldean should headline the show instead.
Conservatives have latched on to comments Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, made in an interview last month about his decision to leave the United States off his 2025–2026 tour out of fear that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) might raid the venues during his shows.
In response, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said "people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country" and Homeland Security adviser Corey Lewandowski said ICE agents would be at the Super Bowl to target anyone in the “country illegally.”
Undeterred, Bad Bunny told the SNL audience:
“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show and I’m very happy. I think everyone is happy about it — even Fox News.”
The segment transitioned to a parody montage of Fox News footage, edited to make it seem like the hosts—including Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity—were gushing over the singer and proclaiming, “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.”
Bad Bunny added:
“I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl. I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy."
Then he said the following in Spanish (translated below):
“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”
Before finishing with this zinger:
“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”
You can watch his monologue below.
People loved every minute of it.
Noem has vowed that federal immigration officers will be “all over” the Super Bowl. She said she has "the responsibility for making sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave."
A spokesperson for DHS reaffirmed that ICE agents will be present during the event, saying "there is no safe haven for violent, criminal illegal aliens in the United States.”