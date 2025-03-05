Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Journalists For 'Bullying' Her Over Her Appearance In Powerful Video

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has heard enough criticism about how Gen Z people are aging, and she's calling journalists out by name for their coverage.
Brown has been touring recently for her role in The Electric State, and she drew serious attention for her new look while at the SAG and Brit awards. The comments sections blew up with statements about Brown looking like a "forty-year-old mom" and a "cougar" standing next to her husband, Jake Bongiovi.
What people have failed to remember is that Brown's breakout role as Eleven on season one of Stranger Things came when she was ten years old. Now 21, it would only stand to reason that her looks, hair color, facial features, and fashion choices would have grown with her.
After a series of articles appeared citing Brown's age and appearance instead of her accomplishments, the actress decided it was time to speak out on the issue.
In a three-minute Instagram video, Brown explained:
"I grew up in front of the world and for some reason people can't seem to grow up with me."
"Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on 'Stranger Things' season one. And because I don't, I'm now a target."
Brown then turned her attention specifically to journalists who were critiquing her.
"This isn't journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, is disturbing."
"That some of these articles are written by women makes it even worse."
"Let's do better, not just for me but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without the fear of being torn apart for simply existing."
You can watch the video here:
Fellow celebrities applauded her in the Instagram comments section.
The conversation also spread to X (Twitter), where fans showed their support for Brown.
“This isn’t journalism. This is bullying.”
Millie Bobby Brown right. Leave her alone.
She’s absolutely right. The obsession with her appearance is weird.
The fact that she has to speak up about this is saddening. Good for her for standing her ground.
Child actors have it the worst. Just let em live their lives and keep making great film.
If memory serves, Emma Watson came out and said something similar to this too back during the deathly hallows films.
Maybe they could do a collab video on the subject and tackle it together.
It might be understandable to comment on how much someone has grown up, especially if they first appeared in front of the camera when they were young. But these comments should be made in quick passing, if at all, and the focus should otherwise be on how the person has grown as a stage presence, not how their appearance has changed.
Remembering how someone used to be "this tall" is one thing, but expecting a person to stay that height, and criticizing them when they don't, is alarming.