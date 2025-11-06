JD Vance Just Tried To Blame MAGA's Election Losses On Biden—And It Didn't Go Over Well

Vice President JD Vance was called out for misleading his base after he attempted to blame former President Joe Biden's administration for several notable election losses to Democrats across the country following Tuesday night's elections.
Vance spoke after Republicans were dealt heavy blows Tuesday night, with Democrats winning key governorships in states like Virginia, approving a California redistricting effort to counter gerrymandering in Texas, and electing democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as the next mayor of New York City, a result that has sent shockwaves worldwide.
Biden has largely stepped back from public life while receiving treatment for prostate cancer. But to hear Vance tell it, the former president—whom the GOP alleged for years was unfit to serve due to cognitive decline—played a major role in why Republicans lost so badly.
Vance said, "it's idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states," echoing remarks made by House Speaker Mike Johnson, adding:
"[Actvist] Scot Pressler [sic], TPUSA, and a bunch of others have been working hard to register voters. I said it in 2022, and I've said it repeatedly since: our coalition is 'lower propensity' and that means we have to do better at turning out voters than we have in the past."
"We need to focus on the home front. The president has done a lot that has already paid off in lower interest rates and lower inflation, but we inherited a disaster from Joe Biden and Rome wasn't built in a day. We're going to keep on working to make a decent life affordable in this country, and that's the metric by which we'll ultimately be judged in 2026 and beyond."
"The infighting is stupid. I care about my fellow citizens--particularly young Americans--being able to afford a decent life, I care about immigration and our sovereignty, and I care about establishing peace overseas so our resources can be focused at home. If you care about those things too, let's work together."
You can see his post below.
Somehow, Vance ignored the fact that President Donald Trump's tariffs have battered the economy amid the affordability crisis and that the ongoing government shutdown—currently the longest in the country's history—is angering Americans as millions go without their paychecks and the administration orchestrates a hunger crisis by holding SNAP benefits hostage.
Biden has nothing to do with any of that.
Vance was quickly shut down.
No one's buying this, JD.