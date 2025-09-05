Rosie O'Donnell Expertly Shreds Trump After He Shares Bizarre Photoshopped Picture Of Her

Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell criticized President Donald Trump after he shared a bizarre Photoshopped image of her face that characterizes her as angry and appears to mock her weight and once again threatened to revoke her U.S. citizenship.
O'Donnell and Trump have feuded for years and O'Donnell, fearing the worst once Trump won the 2024 election, moved to Ireland shortly before he was inaugurated. She has cited the risks Project 2025 and Trump's potential retribution pose to her and her nonbinary child.
Over the summer, Trump threatened to revoke O'Donnell's citizenship, labeling her a "Threat to Humanity." Trump's post came just days after O’Donnell shared a TikTok video in which she accused Trump of having “gut[ted] all of the early warning systems and the weather‑forecast abilities of the government,” which she said hindered the federal response to deadly floods in Texas.
And now he's at it again, writing the following on Truth Social:
"As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"
You can see his post and the image below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
The White House also re-posted Trump's post to its official X account.
O'Donnell then called out Trump in an Instagram post comparing him to Logan Roy—the cruel media tycoon played by actor Brian Cox in the HBO drama Succession—and noted that his message is little more than a distraction from the ongoing scandal surrounding the Epstein files:
"banishing me again? logan roy would be proud. im the distraction - EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting."
You can see her post below.
Many praised O'Donnell for speaking out and criticized Trump in turn.
O'Donnell has previously criticized Trump for attacking her amid nationwide calls for the release of the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.
Trump, who is widely believed to be on the list, deflected calls by his MAGA base to release the files, admonishing critics of his Attorney General Pam Bondi, who in her capacity leading the Department of Justice (DOJ), concluded no such list exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months ago.
Noting that Trump hates her for being "a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an American who got out of the country [before you] set it ablaze," O'Donnell over the summer shared one of the many images that exist of Trump and Epstein, underscoring how much effort Trump is making to take people's attention away from Epstein's case and remove a spotlight that could expose his own involvement.