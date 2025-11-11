Skip to content

MAGA Fan Gets Blunt Reality Check After Raging That His Mom Can't Afford Thanksgiving Without SNAP

Glenn Close Offers Hilarious Reaction After 'All's Fair' Is Met With Abysmal Reviews From Critics

Glenn Close
Edward Berthelot/WireImage

Close shared a hand-drawn sketch with a nod to Fatal Attraction on Instagram after her new Hulu show All's Fair got scathing reviews from critics.

Peter Karleby
By Peter Karleby Nov 11, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Well, Disney+ and Hulu's new Ryan Murphy series All's Fair hasn't exactly gone according to plan, garnering some of the worst reviews in the history of television.

And star Glenn Close had a perfect response to the critics.

The divorce-law dramedy, which stars Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts along with Close, has gotten ravaged by critics and social media users alike.

One critic from The Guardian quipping, "I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad"—and that's one of the kinder lines.

But of course, a veteran like Close isn't about to take this sitting down, and on Instagram she posted a response for the ages.

On Instagram, Close posted a sketch of herself and her coworkers smiling around a steaming pot labeled, "critic-bunny stew."

This is of course a reference to once of Close's most iconic roles, deranged mistress Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction.

In the film, Forrest becomes so obsessed with her married lover Dan, played by Michael Douglas, that she begins terrorizing him and his family when he rejects her after a one-night stand.

The apex of her retaliation? Breaking into Dan's house while he and his wife and daughter are away and putting the little girl's pet bunny in a pot on the stove, so that it's boiling away like stew when they return home.

It's a classic scene and one of the all-time great story twists in which a woman at least temporarily gets revenge on a man who kinda deserves it (even if the film as a whole is so explicitly misogynist it borders on parody).

And many took Close's post as the perfect response to the critical drubbing of All's Fair, which also centers on women beating men at their own game, in this case by forming their own high-powered divorce law firm.

Close isn't the only one who's taken the All's Fair criticism with a healthy dose of humor.

Kardashian herself, whose acting is the focus of the show's most severe criticisms, posted a carousel of review screenshots to Instagram with the pithy caption:

"Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?

But as a sophisticated, seasoned legend with a whopping eight Oscar nominations, Close's joking take on the controversy struck people as downright hilarious.

Close's own colleagues loved the post too, including Watts, Taylor and Hulu itself.

"All's fair in love and war" and "there's no such thing as bad publicity"—two truisms that the All's Fair cast seem to know all too well!

