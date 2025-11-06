Skip to content

JD Vance Just Tried To Blame MAGA's Election Losses On Biden—And It Didn't Go Over Well

Viewers Left Baffled By One Of Kim Kardashian's Bizarrely Risqué Outfits In New Hulu Series

Kim Kardashian from 'All's Fair'
Hulu/Disney+

The new Hulu series All's Fair was already going viral for having a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes—and now viewers are adding a skirt that shows off half of Kim Kardashian's butt to the list of head-turning things.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 06, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Hulu recently premiered one of its latest shows, All's Fair, which follows an all-female law firm. Directed by Ryan Murphy, the legal drama stars Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

Despite the popularity of legal dramas and a pretty solid cast, viewers were left wondering about the future of television, rather than being inspired by star-studded female empowerment plot points.

In fact, the show currently boasts at 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's already been called "a crime against television" and "campy."

But viewers became more disgruntled, and even confused, by the inconsistencies with Kim Kardashian's character. Not only were some unhappy with her acting chops, but they had some serious questions about her wardrobe choices as a supposedly powerful and independent divorce lawyer.

At one point during the first episode, Kardashian appears in a two-piece business suit. She wears a light blue button-down shirt, maroon red tie, and a black, button-down vest, and the top appears to be cropped to show some skin before moving into a black, form-fitting skirt.

But when seen from behind, it almost appears as if she struggled to pull the skirt all the way up, because the back of the skirt is pulled down, revealing some of her butt and a prominent thong in the same red to match the tie.

Here are front and back images that Kardashian originally shared on Instagram:

The episode goes on with the women chatting together, relaxing with glasses of wine, and paying no mind to Kardashian's character's apparel choices.

Viewers were confused by the choice, wondering if it was supposed to add something to the story.



The confusion spread to the "KUWTK" subReddit, where Redditors couldn't wrap their heads around the choice.

Redditor N_Ywasneverthesame included the following photo while asking:

"What is this, hunny???"

Hulu/Disney+

Fellow Redditors were also confused.

"I do not know why a lawyer has her a** half out. What type of styling is this?"

"I thought maybe her a** is too big to button it up, but again, why wouldn't they tailor it for her?"

"It makes no sense. You know what the terrible rating is on point, just based on the styling concept." - Cautious-Brush4454

"She looks like she stood up and her pants slipped down and she’s too embarrassed to bring attention to it by pulling them up." - genescheesezthatpls

"This is 100% a deliberate styling choice. If you look at other pics, it's a perfect rounded scoop."

"That being said, I don't get it AT ALL. What lawyer would ever?!" - TopInvestigator5518

"Omg, she's a lawyer in a show with that?!" - heygurl34

"I literally cannot wrap my head around why they would purposely have her looking like that, especially when her character on the show is supposed to be like a lawyer or something." - f**kstephanie


Viewers of this show are currently struggling with it, and they're full of questions. In future episodes, we hope some clarity will come in the form of character development and design choices that actually add to the plot.

