Kim Kardashian Goes Off On Psychics Who Predicted She'd Pass California Bar Exam In Viral Video

Aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian has once again learned that no amount of glam, grit, or good lighting can outshine the California bar exam. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Skims mogul revealed she failed her attempt at the notoriously brutal test, despite the psychic hotline apparently guaranteeing otherwise.
During a TikTok montage for her mother’s 70th birthday, Kim was filmed mid-glam session, venting about her supernatural study buddies.
She could be heard speaking on the phone:
“All of the f**king psychics that we have met with and that we’re obsessed with are all f**king full of sh*t…”
It’s not quite “Bible, I’m passing,” but close. According to Kim, about four different clairvoyants assured her she’d conquer the exam. Instead, she was left with a failed attempt and a newfound distrust in “spiritual guidance.”
Maybe next time she’ll consult someone with a J.D. instead of ESP.
Kim continued:
“They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars.”
Somewhere, Miss Cleo is rolling her eyes.
You can watch the call here. It’s giving Legally Blonde meets Long Island Medium:
For context, this isn’t the first time Kim has had to eat humble pie while pursuing her late father, Robert Kardashian’s, legal legacy. She failed the “baby bar” three times before passing it in 2021, and now she’s battling the main event.
Not to mention, the test has a reputation for being the Mount Everest of legal hurdles: grueling essays, dense multiple-choice questions, and a pass rate that makes American Horror Story look like a wellness retreat. And according to the State Bar of California, only about 12 percent of repeat takers pass. Those numbers are less “dream big” and more “good luck, doll.”
The two-day exam tests everything from constitutional law to contracts, and even seasoned lawyers call it “hell in a Scantron.” It’s the kind of number that makes even the most confident psychic say, “Are you sure you want to manifest this?”
But, say what you will about Kim, quitting has never been part of her brand.
Before getting her results, she told KISS radio:
“It wouldn’t be for lack of knowledge. It would just be for sh*t test-taking skills.”
And she doubled down on The Graham Norton Show, saying she’d “worked really, really hard” to pass.
In her words:
“If I didn’t know it, you can go back and study harder. I know it. I know everything about the law, and I’m so confident about that.”
Well, everything except the part about psychics not being admissible study aids. When the bad news hit, Kim was reportedly “so close” to passing—close enough that even the clairvoyants might claim partial credit (“We meant next time!”).
True to form, she took the loss with a PR-ready blend of optimism and self-branding, posting on Instagram:
“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination.”
That determination has paid off before. Kardashian’s legal interest famously helped free Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense, after she successfully lobbied then-President Donald Trump for clemency.
She’s also completed a four-year apprenticeship under a San Francisco law firm, a less traditional but entirely valid route to becoming an attorney.
But her study methods haven’t been without… innovation. While promoting her new Hulu legal drama All’s Fair, Kim confessed during a Vanity Fair polygraph segment that she’s used ChatGPT to study—and it hasn’t gone great.
The reality TV star admitted:
“They’re always wrong. It has made me fail tests all the time.”
You can watch the clip below—proof that not even AI can pass the bar for her:
AI, psychics, reality television—at this point, Kim’s prep strategy sounds like the world’s most chaotic law school group project, the kind that would make Annalise Keating sigh, sip her vodka, and say, “You’re dismissed.”
And social media had a field day with this setback:
Of course, in true Kardashian fashion, the disappointment was cushioned by extravagance. The psychic-bashing clip came from Kris Jenner’s 007-themed 70th birthday bash, attended by everyone from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Bruno Mars. I mean, nothing says “failed the bar” like venting about it between Baccarat crystal martinis.
Meanwhile, her new TV series All’s Fair, in which she plays a high-powered divorce attorney named Allura, has become both a hit and a punchline. The show has been described as “glamorous,” “silly escapism,” and “shockingly well-lit for a courtroom.”
Despite an initial 0 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating (now up to a generous 6 percent), it’s the most-watched show and fashion-meme-worthy drama on Hulu in the U.S., proving that even when critics say “objection,” the audience says “stream.”
Kim, ever the marketer, leaned into the chaos with a wink to her 354 million followers:
“Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?”If there’s a silver lining, it’s that Kim isn’t giving up. She’s reportedly already prepping for her next attempt. And who knows? Maybe at this rate, Kim might pass the bar right around the time All’s Fair hits double digits on Rotten Tomatoes—or when her next psychic finally gets one right.