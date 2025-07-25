Simone Biles' New Bikini Photos Spark Hilariously NSFW Comment From Husband Jonathan Owens

Ah, summer. Time to get some sun, show off those gains, and post somewhat risqué photos to Instagram.
This appeared to be on gymnast Simone Biles' agenda recently when she posted some pictures of her with a yacht over azure seas, presumably on vacation.
The photos she chose to post are quite revealing, as Biles had opted for a more thong cut of bikini bottom in this instance. This did not go unnoticed, especially by Biles' own husband, Jonathan Owens.
Biles and Owens met in the summer of 2020 on the exclusive dating app Raya, and wed in 2023. He currently plays for the Chicago Bears as football safety, but also apparently has plenty of time to glance at his wife's social media accounts.
@simonebiles/Instagram
Biles, whose gymnastic career was one of the most decorated of all time, has been having a great time since the 2024 Olympics last year.
Owens chimed in alongside many others with an appropriately thirsty comment about his wife.
@jowens/Instagram
Folks found that relatable and amusing.
@bdupile/Instagram
@lili.roo/Instagram
Referring to Biles' shirt embroidery that encouraged people not to cry on yachts, some chimed in with why they might be crying.
@nicolesteenfitness/Instagram
Some people tried to shame Biles in the comments of her own post.
@mike1289754/Instagram
@in_his_grip_72/Instagram
However, it was the positive comments that shone through in the end.
@s.mackkkkkk/Instagram
@rebecca9000_/Instagram
@english_chic/Instagram
@helianthusmauruus/Instagram
But back to Biles' husband. Folks had one piece of advice for him, and Biles: hate all you want, but he can thirst over his own wife in public if he wants to.
@travelinggal73/Instagram
Biles and Owens are typically based in Houston, but Owens is in Illinois for the start of the Bears' training camp. The couple is looking forward to putting down roots in Houston.
Speaking with People earlier this year about building their home, and whether Owens had vetoed any choices, Simone said, "Only the [homeowner association] has vetoed a lot of stuff," adding, "But other than that, I mean, I think we've done a good collab of what we wanted our house to look like."
Biles recently won the 2025 ESPY Awards for both Best Female Athlete and Best Championship Performance.