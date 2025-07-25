Raising Cane's Customers Stunned When Snoop Dogg Greets Them At Drive-Thru Window

Anyone who has been to Raising Cane's can attest that it's already a fun and pretty delicious experience.

But when you get an opportunity to meet a celebrity at the drive-thru window, too, that's just extra flavor.

Fans of the restaurant chain and rap music had the best of both worlds when rapper and media personality Snoop Dogg appeared at the Las Vegas Raising Cane's to take customers' orders and deliver them through the drive-thru window.

One TikToker was super excited about it:

"Me and my dad met Snoop Dogg today! Let's gooo!"

@cinsity702 Me and my dad met snoop dog today!! Lets gooo #snoopdog #raisingcanes #dogpound #deathrow

Fellow TikTokers imagined how much fun it would be to meet the casual celebrity.

And according to Access Hollywood, TikToker @cinsity702 and his dad were far from the only happy customers to meet Snoop.

One woman screamed her excitement, giggling and waving her hands, while Snoop casually greeted her with a "What's happenin'?"

Another car full of women were tickled, and when the one driving said her mom was a huge fan, Snoop Dogg informed her that he was a big fan of her mom.

To one car, he also passed a copy of his latest album, Iz It a Crime?, for them to listen to.

Snoop Dogg greeted several customers with:

"What's crack-a-lackin'? What you need, girl?"

Snoop Dogg also went above and beyond, assisting at the front counter inside the restaurant and frying up additional food in the kitchen.

Fans loved the idea of Snoop Dogg helping out and possibly getting to see him in person.





















This partnership is not just in recognition of Raising Cane's and a fun side gig for Snoop Dogg; it's actually a nod to Raising Cane's National Chicken Finger Day on July 27, for which Raising Cane's will place one free chicken finger in every customer's order of a Box Combo.

While hugging a Raising Cane's employee, Snoop explained:

"Hey, my name's Big Snoop Dogg, and I'm their Employee of the Month, and you know what I'm going to do here today?"

"I'm giving away a chicken finger in each meal!"

"You better not tell my boss, Todd. She's [the employee he was hugging] not going to tell, and you're not going to tell!"

"Get in line!"

Adorably, Snoop Dogg appreciated the experience and everything the team taught him.

"I was sort of kind of like Santa Claus, sliding through the city, and my Cadillac dropping off strips and fingers to everybody."

"There wasn't no hard part. Just learning the basics as far as how to get the order right, how to make the drink."

"I had some good trainers, though. Shout out to the people that was working with me today."

"Raising Cane's, chicken fingers, one love!"

While this took place in Las Vegas where a lot of people are already used to celebrity sightings, and while it was just one chicken finger added to each order, there's something so sweet about Snoop Dogg stepping in and helping out.

It's one of those experiences that reminds us that good things are still happening in the world, even when the overall experience is feeling a little bleak.