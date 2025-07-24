Skip to content

JFK's Grandson Slams GOP

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Hit With Epic Math Lesson After Making Absurd Claim About Lowering Drug Prices

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump claimed on Tuesday that he'll lower prescription drug prices by "numbers that are not even thought to be achievable"—and people are pointing out that it's because they aren't.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 24, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Percentages are a part of mathematics that a lot of students struggle with. But they should be a breeze for any alumnus of Fordham University or a Penn State Wharton School of Business graduate with a bachelor's degree in economics, like MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

For example, if you're talking about tangible items, like prices for prescription drugs, those can increase by any percentage, and often do.

For example, to double the price of a $12 item, increase it by 100%. 100% is all of something, so 100% of $12 is $12. A 100% price increase changes the price to $24—double the original price.

Or if you want a two-pack of EpiPens that cost about $100 to cost about $600, increase it by more than 500%, like the pharmaceutical company Mylan N.V. did between 2007 and 2016.

Or if you want a quicker return, increase the price of a pill that costs $13.50-$17.50 by over 4,000-5,000% so it costs $750, like Martin Shkreli did in 2015 with Daraprim, a drug used to treat infections in people with HIV, while he was at the helm of Turing Pharmaceuticals.

But decreases in prices have a maximum percentage of 100%, since that's all of something. A 100% decrease on a $12 item is a $12 decrease, so the item now costs $0. Unless a business plans to hand out checks, price decreases never exceed 100%.

It seems complex, but it's really simple for anyone trained in economics or for anyone with experience running a business, like Donald Trump.

Or at least one would assume.

When speaking about his executive order to reduce drug prices on Tuesday, Trump stated:

"We will have reduced drug prices by 1,000% by 1100, 1200, 1300, 1400, 700, 600."
"Not 30 or 40 or 50%, but numbers the likes of which you’ve never even dreamed of before."

There's a good reason no one ever dreamed of those numbers before.

A 1,400% price decrease on that $12 item is a $168 decrease. Someone would need to cut a check for $156.

Trump added his decreases were "not even thought to be achievable." Again, there's a good reason for that.

 But boasted they would happen, because:

"I’ve used a certain talent that I have and convinced the drug companies that you have no choice."

While many people would welcome pharmaceutical companies paying them to take their insulin or cancer medications, it's unlikely to happen.

People were appalled, but unsurprised, that Trump has no grasp of percentages and pricing.


 


 


 


  @dgtechllc/X


 

This is actually Trump's second stab at drumming up enthusiasm—a.k.a. distracting from the Epstein files—so it's no wonder he felt the need to up the ante. In his Monday announcement, he only claimed 90% price reductions.

And that announcement got skewered by Jon Stewart on The Daily Show for Trump's odd references to prices changing "mathematically," his claiming to have invented a new word, and telling another of his stories about a likely nonexistent friend who's taking the "fat shot."

You can watch Trump's Monday presser and Stewart's take here:

Since drugs are going to be free with hefty payouts from Big Pharma, per Trump, maybe it's a good time to tell him canceling student loan debt mathematically would make everyone forget about Jeffrey Epstein.

Just a thought.

Latest News

Wide shot of a mansion with fancy, black convertible parked out front.
Editorial Staff

People Share Dark Secrets About Working For The Ultra-Wealthy

The clacker B1 Battle Droids
Trending

Robots labeled 'Star Wars' slur

Screenshot from "South Park" of Satan and Donald Trump in bed together
Political News

'South Park' Epically Skewered Trump And Paramount In Their Season Premiere—And We're Grabbing The Popcorn

Red 'For Hire' sign
Trending

The Most Unprofessional Things People's Coworkers Did That Got Them Instantly Fired

More from News/political-news

Elon Musk
Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Elon Musk Just Revealed Who He Based One Of His New AI Anime 'Companions' On—And It's Pure Cringe

Another day, another announcement by tech billionaire Elon Musk that makes one shudder on the inside.

This time, it's the "companions" of Elon Musk's AI business xAI. The AI companion bots were just made public, and now Musk has disclosed how one of the characters was inspired, which made everyone cringe at his choices.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne Responds To Heartfelt Tribute For Ozzy Osbourne After His Death At 76

It's the end of an era: Black Sabbath rockstar Ozzy Osbourne has passed at the age of 76.

John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne was known for his work as a singer, songwriter, and entertainer, after rising to fame in the 1970s and never coming back down. He began as the lead singer for Black Sabbath, where he became known as the "Prince of Darkness," and he went on to cut solo records and make countless media appearances, from stage to film.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bernice King Has Iconic Reaction After Trump Administration Releases MLK Files
Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bernice King Has Iconic Reaction After Trump Administration Releases MLK Files

Bernice King, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had some choice words for the president after his attempt to make headlines off her father's legacy.

The Trump Administration recently released documents surrounding the 1968 assassination of Dr. King that are purported to demystify the circumstances surrounding his death.

Keep ReadingShow less
A line of busts along bookshelves of ancient books
book lot on black wooden shelf
Photo by Giammarco Boscaro on Unsplash

Bizarre Bits Of History That Sound Made Up But Are 100% Real

We all have our favorite "legends" in history that we sometimes wish were true.

The Loch Ness Monster, Anastasia Romanoff's supposed escape and survival, that Paul McCartney isn't who he appears to be.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sesame Street Muppets
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

'Sesame Street' Shares Heartbreaking Post After Trump Cuts PBS Funding—And We're Sobbing

Last week, the House of Representatives approved a Trump administration-proposed effort to rescind $1.1 billion in previously allocated funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), cutting all federal support for National Public Radio (NPR), Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and all of their member stations.

Previously allocated means the funds were approved in a prior budget proposal, effectively emptying the CPB's coffers. The House vote was 216-213, with all Democrats voting against the cuts and all but two Republicans voting for them.

Keep ReadingShow less