Gavin Newsom Perfectly Trolls Stephen Miller Over Casting Announcement For Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' Series

White House Mocked Over Cringey AI-Generated 'Trump Golden Age' Video Full Of Bald Eagles And Falling Cash

The official @whitehouse X account is being dragged online after posting an AI-generated video featuring cash falling out of the sky amid flying bald eagles and fireworks.

Alan Herrera
Jul 21, 2025
The White House was criticized after posting an AI-generated video to its official X account that shows cash falling out of the sky amid flying bald eagles and fireworks, heralding the "Trump Golden Age."

The video, set to the 2006 song “Make It Rain” by Fat Joe and Lil Wayne, was captioned with the following message:

"POV: You just stepped into Day 179 of the Trump Golden Age"

The video was truly something considering the blows the Trump administration has dealt to the nation's economy.

Trump’s second term is already proving more turbulent for financial markets than his first. In early April, markets tumbled after he announced sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs, only to rebound when he paused most of them. Still, investors remain wary. Regardless of their final shape, Trump’s tariff proposals are stoking fears that they could fuel inflation and drag down economic growth.

Consumer prices rose 2.7% in June compared to a year earlier, reflecting a notable uptick as Trump's tariff policy began to take effect. Some retailers have warned they may pass parts of the tax burden onto consumers.

The latest figures show a clear acceleration from the 2.4% annual inflation recorded in May. However, inflation remains slightly below the 3% rate logged in January, when Trump began his second term.

Besides, this video just looks like yet another distraction from Trump's Epstein files debacle, but what do we know?

The White House sure likes to refer to a Trump "golden age," claiming to have "resurrected shipbuilding," to have protected Medicare and Social Security—though this was before the passage of Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill"—and to have found "hundreds of billions in fake contracts" thanks to former Trump ally Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Anyone who's been paying attention can see they've done anything but.

