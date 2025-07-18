Skip to content

Cory Booker Shames GOP Colleague After He Rams Through 'Sham' Judicial Vote Amid Dem Walk-Out

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Michael J. Fox Posts Adorable Throwback Pic Of Him And Wife Tracey Pollan To Mark 37 Years Of Marriage

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

The Back to the Future star took to Instagram to celebrate his wedding anniversary to wife Tracey Pollan with the caption "37... but who's counting?"

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 18, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Marriages in Hollywood have a reputation for not lasting, but then there are couples like Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, who were married for 50 years until his death in 2008. Kirk Douglas and Anne Buydens were married for 66 years until his death in 2020.

Now there's a younger generation in Hollywood that are coming up on those marriage milestones.

One such Hollywood love story is the relationship of actors Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan. This year the couple marked 37 years of marriage.

And both Fox and Pollan took to Instagram to celebrate the moment.

On Wednesday, the actor and disability rights activist posted:

"37… but who’s counting? Love you, T."

Pollan responded with three heart emojis.

  @realmikejfox/Instagram

On her Instagram account, Pollan posted a carousel of photos, captioned:

"Happy anniversary baby! Love you so"

Fox responded:

"Right back at you sweetheart! Happy Anniversary, I love you forever."

  @tracy.pollan/Instagram

Friends and fans alike offered their best wishes for the couple.

  @tracy.pollan/Instagram


  @tracy.pollan/Instagram


  @tracy.pollan/Instagram


  @tracy.pollan/Instagram


  @tracy.pollan/Instagram


  @tracy.pollan/Instagram


  @tracy.pollan/Instagram


  @tracy.pollan/Instagram


  @realmikejfox/Instagram


  @realmikejfox/Instagram


  @realmikejfox/Instagram


 

  @realmikejfox/Instagram

 


 

  @realmikejfox/Instagram

 


 

  @realmikejfox/Instagram

 


 

  @realmikejfox/Instagram


 

  @realmikejfox/Instagram

 


 

  @realmikejfox/Instagram

 

The pair met on the set of Fox's hit '80s sitcom Family Ties in 1985 when Pollan was cast as his love interest Ellen Reed, but they never dated.

When asked to sign a two-year contract, Pollan opted to leave the show to pursue other projects, and her character was written out of the show. Actor Courtney Cox joined the cast for the rest of the series as Fox's new love interest.

Reed breaking up with Fox's character Alex P. Keaton gave the '80s one of the greatest breakup songs of all time, "At This Moment" by Billy Vera.

   youtu.be  

The duo reconnected while filming Bright Lights, Big City in 1987 and began dating.

Fox proposed later that year and they married in 1988.

The couple have four children: Sam, Esme, Aquinnah, and Schuyler.

Fox shared a carousel of photos of them all when he wished Pollan a happy Mother's Day in May.

Happy anniversary! May you enjoy many more.

Latest News

Person who removed their wedding ring
Trending

Divorced People Reveal What Really Ended Their Marriage Of Over A Decade

Screenshot of Nick Fuentes; Donald Trump
Political News

Nick Fuentes Finally Realizes Trump Is A 'Scam Artist' In Savage Rant: 'The Liberals Were Right'

Kristi Noem with unidentified Coast Guard member
News

Artist Blasts DHS For Using His Painting Without Permission—And They Even Tried To Change The Title

Screenshots of @_maycontain's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Sparks Debate After Having Flight Attendant Make Life Or Death Nut Allergy Announcement On Flight

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots from @mazie.kayee's TikTok video
@mazie.kayee/TikTok

TikToker Praises Target For Swiftly Pulling Toy That Killed Her Cat From Shelves After Hearing Her Story

Content Warning: Pet Loss

Pet parents and human parents everywhere will tell you that it only takes a moment for something to go horribly wrong, and it takes just one time of not noticing symptoms for something irreversible and tragic to occur.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martin Scorsese
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

People Are Loving Martin Scorsese’s Emotional Reaction To Receiving His First Acting Emmy Nomination

Martin Scorsese is a household name for a reason. He's been a multifaceted actor, an Oscar-winning director, and a multi-Emmy-winner for his directing and production.

But for the first time ever, Martin Scorsese has been nominated for his acting chops in Apple TV's The Studio, in which he played himself, for this year's Emmy awards.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anna Camp
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Anna Camp Hilariously Uses Still From 'You' To Respond To Emmy Nomination Snub

Entertainment industry awards can feel unfair at times, with some works winning perhaps more than they should, and others being snubbed when they should have at least been in the running.

Actor Anna Camp, who wrapped up five seasons of audience-favorite You, showed her complicated feelings on the show—and not being nominated for an Emmy—in a post on Instagram.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billy McFarland
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Billy McFarland Just Auctioned Off The Fyre Festival Brand On eBay—And McFarland's Reaction Says It All

You know Billy McFarland, the supposed impresario who went to jail when his tropical Fyre Festival music bash went up in flames and stranded hundreds of people on a completely deserted Caribbean island?

Well, the ultimate grifter is out of jail, and after yet another failed attempt at scamming people with a reborn Fyre Festival in 2024, he's now conned someone into buying the fest's brand—by auctioning it off on eBay.

Keep ReadingShow less
Barack Obama; Michelle Obama
IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson/YouTube

Barack And Michelle Obama Shoot Down Divorce Rumors: 'Don't Make Me Cry Now'

On Wednesday, former Democratic President Barack Obama appeared on the IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast. In the almost one and a half hour episode, the former POTUS, FLOTUS, and Mrs. Obama's elder brother covered a number of topics.

But one that drew considerable attention was when the former first couple addressed rumors of a possible divorce in their future.

Keep ReadingShow less