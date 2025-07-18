Michael J. Fox Posts Adorable Throwback Pic Of Him And Wife Tracey Pollan To Mark 37 Years Of Marriage

Marriages in Hollywood have a reputation for not lasting, but then there are couples like Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, who were married for 50 years until his death in 2008. Kirk Douglas and Anne Buydens were married for 66 years until his death in 2020.
Now there's a younger generation in Hollywood that are coming up on those marriage milestones.
One such Hollywood love story is the relationship of actors Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan. This year the couple marked 37 years of marriage.
And both Fox and Pollan took to Instagram to celebrate the moment.
On Wednesday, the actor and disability rights activist posted:
"37… but who’s counting? Love you, T."
Pollan responded with three heart emojis.
On her Instagram account, Pollan posted a carousel of photos, captioned:
"Happy anniversary baby! Love you so"
Fox responded:
"Right back at you sweetheart! Happy Anniversary, I love you forever."
Friends and fans alike offered their best wishes for the couple.
The pair met on the set of Fox's hit '80s sitcom Family Ties in 1985 when Pollan was cast as his love interest Ellen Reed, but they never dated.
When asked to sign a two-year contract, Pollan opted to leave the show to pursue other projects, and her character was written out of the show. Actor Courtney Cox joined the cast for the rest of the series as Fox's new love interest.
Reed breaking up with Fox's character Alex P. Keaton gave the '80s one of the greatest breakup songs of all time, "At This Moment" by Billy Vera.
The duo reconnected while filming Bright Lights, Big City in 1987 and began dating.
Fox proposed later that year and they married in 1988.
The couple have four children: Sam, Esme, Aquinnah, and Schuyler.
Fox shared a carousel of photos of them all when he wished Pollan a happy Mother's Day in May.
Happy anniversary! May you enjoy many more.