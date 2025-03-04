Zuckerberg Dragged After Donning Benson Boone's Grammys Jumpsuit For Wife's 40th Birthday

To honor his wife's 40th birthday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg channeled rising music superstar Benson Boone and put on a little show by donning the singer's famous blue jumpsuit seen at the 67th Grammys in February 2025.

Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, was surprised by her hubby's cosplay act at her birthday party and was seen doubled over and laughing.

However, it hit a snag on social media.

"Your wife only turns 40 once!" wrote Zuckerberg, and he gave a shoutout to the artist for the '70s-inspired jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

The tech billionaire posted a montage video of him re-enacting Boone's "Beautiful Things" performance, including two party patrons ripping his tux apart for the wardrobe reveal, just like at the Grammys.

Although Zuckerberg opted out of backflipping off a piano the way Boone effortlessly accomplished, he gave a nod to the singer's aerodynamic feat by jumping off a piano with his handheld mic.

The video was paired with Boone's latest single "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else," which you can see here.









Social media users winced at Zuck's stunt allegedly being a birthday present for his wife.

Some condemned Zuckerberg for the frivolity, especially after he had joined other tech leaders to align with Republican President Donald Trump to appease him, resulting in a financial surge for Meta.









Others threw shade at the Zuck for not going all out.





Boone himself responded to Zuckerberg's post, writing, "I can't believe my eyes."

The American Idol alum also posted a TikTok video claiming that he "wore the blue jumpsuit best," to which his doppelganger tapped him on the shoulder and gave him a disapproving look.

An overlaying text read simply, "Mark Zuckerberg's last post."

@bensonboone My jaw dropped (and so did this song on all platforms get ur bo0ty into some headphones and listen)





The comments reflected that it was Team Boone all the way.

Fans asked the singer to distance himself from the controversial Facebook co-founder.

According to People magazine, Zuckerberg took to his Instagram story and seemingly gave a humorous nod to the singer for his viral crotch grab in the skin-tight jumpsuit after Boone finished his Grammy number.

The singer at the time addressed the incident on Instagram and wrote, "Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight that thing was aggressively restricting in certain areas."

Zuckerberg posted a short clip of him wearing the sparkly attire underneath his tux and he quipped, "Ok I get it ... it's pretty snug."

In November, Zuckerberg outlandishly celebrated his and Chan's dating anniversary by teaming up with rapper T-Pain to release a melodic cover of Lil Jon’s 2002 hip hop track "Get Low."

The original track was the song Zuckerberg heard when he first met his future wife at a frat party while they were fellow students at Harvard. They've revisited the song every year on their special occasion since they began dating in 2003.

Boone, who dropped out of the 19th season of American Idol after being placed in the Top 24 to pursue a solo career, was a Best New Artist contender at the Grammys this year.

However, the Grammy ultimately went to Chappell Roan, who experienced a meteoric rise to fame a year after she released her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess in 2023.