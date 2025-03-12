Bluesky CEO Takes Iconic Jab At Mark Zuckerberg With Message On Her T-Shirt

If you're not a fan of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, you're not alone—the CEO of Bluesky is right there with you.
Jay Graber, the CEO of the social media app created by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, recently took aim at her Facebook-founding rival during a panel at the South by Southwest festival in Texas.
Bluesky was created by Dorsey as an alternative to the far-right cesspool Elon Musk transformed Twitter into when he bought it, and has positioned itself as the left-wing-friendly side of social media. Accordingly, it has grown by leaps and bounds, especially since the election.
Zuckerberg has never been a particularly sympathetic character, but his rightward lurch toward Donald Trump has left many disgusted.
Graber seems to be among them.
For the uninitiated, the far-right has become obsessed with the Roman Empire in recent years. It was, of course, doing toxic masculinity and fascism millennia before either was cool.
And Trump's army of sycophants, especially those in the tech-industry "broligarch" cable, love to depict him as a Roman Emperor and refer to both him and themselves with clever Latin-esque slogans.
Zuckerberg has recently bandwagoned onto this trend, wearing a t-shirt reading, "aut Zuck aut nihil,” a play on a Roman-era slogan, "aut Caesar aut nihil," which means, “either Caesar or nothing."
Which shows how depraved certain eras of Rome were, how brain-wormed Trump's supporters are, and, perhaps especially, how absolutely zooted Zuckerberg is on his own ego.
Anyway! Enter Jay Graber, who took her own spin on Zuckerberg's shirt and subtly dragged him without ever mentioning him. It read, "Mundus sine caesaribus,”or "a world without Caesars," a message we need nowadays more than ever.
And according to a Bluesky exec, Graber meant it as precisely the shot across the bow of the "broligarchs" it seems to be.
The platform's head of special projects Emily Liu told HuffPost:
“We believe that our shared communication infrastructure is too important to be left in the hands of a single CEO or company."
“Jay’s shirt translates to ‘a world without Caesars,’ a vision that Bluesky has for the open network that we are building — one that returns meaningful choice and ownership to each individual user, instead of a single CEO."
Online, Graber was heaped with praise from those who've had quite enough of people like Zuckerberg and Musk hijacking social media platforms and taking the country with them.
When they say "Fashion as resistance" - this is what they mean. She has a message for tech czars she's disrupting. h/t @karissabe.bsky.social (image to include second post in thread)
— Elisa Doucette (@elisadoucette.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 7:34 PM
okay but where can I buy her shirt?????? 💸💸💸
— Mila Voxx 🏹 Cincy (@milavoxx.bsky.social) March 11, 2025 at 10:41 AM
Graber's shirt was more than just a dig at Zuck, however. On the panel at SXSW, she said Bluesky is "immune to billionaires" because it's very design hands users so much power over the platform. Here's hoping it stays that way.