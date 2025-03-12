Skip to content

Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Skewers Trump With Brutal Jab About Falling Stock Market

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Bluesky CEO Takes Iconic Jab At Mark Zuckerberg With Message On Her T-Shirt

Jay Graber; Mark Zuckerberg
Samantha Burkardt/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images; Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Bluesky CEO Jay Graber took aim at the Meta CEO during a panel at the South by Southwest festival by wearing a t-shirt with a latin phrase aimed at Zuckerberg.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyMar 12, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

If you're not a fan of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, you're not alone—the CEO of Bluesky is right there with you.

Jay Graber, the CEO of the social media app created by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, recently took aim at her Facebook-founding rival during a panel at the South by Southwest festival in Texas.

Bluesky was created by Dorsey as an alternative to the far-right cesspool Elon Musk transformed Twitter into when he bought it, and has positioned itself as the left-wing-friendly side of social media. Accordingly, it has grown by leaps and bounds, especially since the election.

Zuckerberg has never been a particularly sympathetic character, but his rightward lurch toward Donald Trump has left many disgusted.

Graber seems to be among them.

For the uninitiated, the far-right has become obsessed with the Roman Empire in recent years. It was, of course, doing toxic masculinity and fascism millennia before either was cool.

And Trump's army of sycophants, especially those in the tech-industry "broligarch" cable, love to depict him as a Roman Emperor and refer to both him and themselves with clever Latin-esque slogans.

Zuckerberg has recently bandwagoned onto this trend, wearing a t-shirt reading, "aut Zuck aut nihil,” a play on a Roman-era slogan, "aut Caesar aut nihil," which means, “either Caesar or nothing."

Which shows how depraved certain eras of Rome were, how brain-wormed Trump's supporters are, and, perhaps especially, how absolutely zooted Zuckerberg is on his own ego.

Anyway! Enter Jay Graber, who took her own spin on Zuckerberg's shirt and subtly dragged him without ever mentioning him. It read, "Mundus sine caesaribus,”or "a world without Caesars," a message we need nowadays more than ever.

And according to a Bluesky exec, Graber meant it as precisely the shot across the bow of the "broligarchs" it seems to be.

The platform's head of special projects Emily Liu told HuffPost:

“We believe that our shared communication infrastructure is too important to be left in the hands of a single CEO or company."
“Jay’s shirt translates to ‘a world without Caesars,’ a vision that Bluesky has for the open network that we are building — one that returns meaningful choice and ownership to each individual user, instead of a single CEO."

Online, Graber was heaped with praise from those who've had quite enough of people like Zuckerberg and Musk hijacking social media platforms and taking the country with them.

When they say "Fashion as resistance" - this is what they mean. She has a message for tech czars she's disrupting. h/t @karissabe.bsky.social (image to include second post in thread)

[image or embed]
— Elisa Doucette (@elisadoucette.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 7:34 PM


okay but where can I buy her shirt?????? 💸💸💸

[image or embed]
— Mila Voxx 🏹 Cincy (@milavoxx.bsky.social) March 11, 2025 at 10:41 AM


Jay Graber, my personal hero.




BlueSky's CEO Jay Graber at SXSW, wearing a top similar to one Mark Zuckerberg wore recently, that translated into "Zuck or Nothing" The latin on her shirt translates to "A World Without Caesars". Less Meta. More BlueSky. And stop using Twitter.




okay but where can I buy her shirt?????? 💸💸💸

[image or embed]
— Mila Voxx 🏹 Cincy (@milavoxx.bsky.social) March 11, 2025 at 10:41 AM


Graber's shirt was more than just a dig at Zuck, however. On the panel at SXSW, she said Bluesky is "immune to billionaires" because it's very design hands users so much power over the platform. Here's hoping it stays that way.

Latest News

Bill Burr; Elon Musk
Celebrities

Bill Burr Just Destroyed 'Idiot' Elon Musk While Explaining Why People Shouldn't Fear Him

Sarah McBride
Political News

GOP Rep. Abruptly Adjourns Hearing After Being Called Out For Misgendering Trans Rep.

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report
Environment

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Reporter Instantly Fact-Checks Karoline Leavitt After She Proves She Doesn't Know What A Tariff Is

More from Trending

Screenshots of Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey and MAGA fan in the crowd
Dropkick Murphys/YouTube, @Wampadude (Jeremy)/X

Trump-Hating Punk Band Makes Epic Wager With Fan After Spotting His MAGA Apparel

Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey made a friendly wager at a recent show with a fan standing among concertgoers who was sporting a MAGA shirt.

The Celtic punk band from Quincy, Massachusetts, are vocal critics of Republican President Donald Trump. The pro-union musicians support the working class and proudly hawk 100% union-made T-shirts to support American laborers.

Keep ReadingShow less
RFK Jr. with Sean Hannity at a Steak 'n Shake
Fox News

RFK Jr. Raves About Steak 'N Shake In Bizarre Fox News Interview—And The Grift Is Real

Here's another bizarro event on everyone's 2025 bingo card that nobody saw coming.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. dined at a Steak 'n Shake and raved about their french fries after the fast food chain announced that it had swapped out seed oils for beef tallow to fry their fries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tommy Tuberville
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tuberville Ripped After Downplaying Stock Market Plunge With Bonkers Excuse

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville was criticized after he deflected concerns about the recent stock market crash amid President Donald Trump's tariff war, claiming that it was bound to happen because the market was simply "over-bloated."

The S&P 500 stumbled as investors struggled to keep up with shifting tariff announcements from President Donald Trump. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy pushed the index close to a technical correction—a 10% drop from its recent high.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Buttigieg; Screenshot of Elon Musk
Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Fox Business

Buttigieg Calls Out GOP's Hypocrisy After Musk Says Cutting Social Security Is 'The Big One'

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized Republicans' hypocrisy after billionaire Elon Musk said in an interview with Fox Business that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is "the big one to eliminate" as part of his slash-and-burn approach to cutting federal spending.

Musk’s remarks came during an interview with host Larry Kudlow, responding to a question about the possibility of a report addressing waste, fraud, and abuse in federal spending.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man kissing woman's forehead
Photo by Anthony Tran on Unsplash

The Most Wholesome Things People's Partners Do For Them

We've all seen those couples who are so obviously happy and look like they will last forever.

But any truly healthy couple will tell you that the quality of the relationship isn't in the grand, super obvious gestures that everyone can see. It's in the little moments and small, quiet acts that should actually be everyone's relationship goals.

Keep ReadingShow less