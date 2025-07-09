'Poor Person Habits' People Won't Give Up No Matter How Rich They Get

When money is tight, we look for every possible way to avoid spending it.
As much as we might find ourselves missing out on some of the nicer things life has to offer, we find ourselves contented by the fact that we will always have enough money in our bank accounts to pay our bills on time.
Indeed, we might be so contented that even if we eventually find ourselves in a place where money is no object, we might have a hard time shaking these habits.
Even though we can afford to let them go entirely.
Redditor FitCicada5037 was curious to learn about money-saving habits that people had trouble stopping even after becoming wealthy, leading them to ask:
"What is a 'poor people' habit you'll never stop doing, no matter how rich you get?"
Show Me That Smile
"Squeezing every last drop of toothpaste out of the tube"- According_Travel7905
On Second Thought...
"First step before any non-staple purchase is an argument from myself as to why it isn't necessary."- DarthDregan
Cheap At Half The Price
"Checking Clearance at clothing stores first."
"Sometimes I find great things for really cheap."
"Also, wait for the highest possible percentage off on a going-out-of-business sale."- Justwantanswers_17
Everything Old Is New Again
"Leftover nuts and bolts (and other hardware/fasteners/tools) from new furniture kits, old broken appliances, etc."
"It goes to the garage so I can use it in 15 years."- goaelephant
Recycle, Reuse...
"Using grocery bags as trash bags."- GiveUp-WatchItBurn
Could Eat That Over And Over Again...
"I’m never going to waste food if I can help it."
"The fact that people casually throw away half of a meal is crazy to me, especially when it’s at a restaurant where they paid a $100+ bill."- KingAustin94
Until There's Literally Nothing Left...
"Using every single last drop of any products/eating all my food."
"Lotion?"
"I am cutting open the tube."
"Shrimp shells?"
"Soup time."- BostonAccentFan
Saves A Trip To The Grocery Store
"I know people who don't eat leftovers."
"This is just so wasteful."
"Food is food is food."
"Throwing food away because it's a day old is way too foreign a concept for me."
"I also can eat the same thing 3 days in a row and not be bothered about it."
"If that's what there is, that's what I'm eating."
"I can afford variety now, but wasting food?"
"I just can't do it."- aremarkablecluster
Tri-Bi-Weekly...
"Checking the calendar for the two months with three paychecks!"
"This only works if you’re paid every other week."- Pinkpantherpaw
A Good Habit Regardless...
"Turning lights off when I leave the room."- DetailEcstatic7235
Empty? Refill It!
"Reusing containers, especially glass jars, for any kind of storage needs."
"Buttons, pens, coins, plant cuttings?"
"They’re all going in repurposed jars!"- butterbuns_megatron
Every Penny Counts (...at least while they're still making them...)
"I pick up any coins found on the ground."
"Penny jar going strong."- beach_catlover
Bang For Your Buck!
"Looking for the best deal-not the cheapest, but best quality for price…and coupons."- waltzing123
All About The Ratio
"Compare prices per unit of measure."
"For example $0.36 per gram."- zqpmx
There's A Reason They Call It Comfort Food
"I grew up with no money and now even though I have enough, I still really love eating my povvo meals - instant ramen with an egg, vegemite toast with cheese."
"Though that might just be childhood nostalgia."- Material_Bluebird_97
Staying on a tight budget comes with more than its fair share of frustrations.
That being said, there is little more dangerous than having a seemingly endless amount of money to spend.
As that money could easily disappear in an instant, leaving you to wish you had kept more of it aside.
Making that bowl of instant Ramen in lieu of a chateaubriand seems not so bad after all.