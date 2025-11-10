Trump Slammed After Seemingly Believing Patently False Post From Satirical Website About Obama

President Donald Trump was called out after he shared an article headline about former President Barack Obama—without realizing it came from a satirical news site published nearly nine months earlier.
The post came from the Dunning-Kruger Times, a satirical website, claiming that Obama is making millions in "royalties" from Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. The piece from the site makes the specific false claim that the advisory Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had stopped paying Obama $2.6 million a year in "royalties associated with Obamacare."
Trump reposted what appeared to be a screenshot of an X post referencing the article, adding his own reaction: "WOW!"
The Dunning-Kruger effect refers to a cognitive bias in which people mistakenly overestimate their knowledge or competence in a given domain, often because limited self-awareness prevents them from recognizing their own shortcomings.
According to its "About Us" section, The Dunning-Kruger Times is part of the "America’s Last Line of Defense" network, which describes itself as a hub for "parody, satire and tomfoolery, or as Snopes called it before they lost their war on satire: Junk News."
It adds:
“Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined.”
People agreed that sure said a lot about Trump—who clearly can't tell satire from reality.
Trump's post coincided with a Senate vote that brought Congress closer to ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Lawmakers voted 60–40 to advance a spending deal that notably omits an extension of the expanded ACA subsidies.
Under the current agreement, the enhanced subsidies would expire, though senators would have the option to revisit the issue later in the year. Supporters of the compromise say that deferring the vote was the only viable path forward, as many Republicans refused to discuss the subsidies until the government is reopened.
Still, there’s no assurance that an extension will ultimately pass. Even if the Senate approves it, the measure faces an uphill battle in the House.