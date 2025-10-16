Popular Account 'We Rate Dogs' Unloads On Border Patrol For Killing Family's Beloved Dog During Search

As the internet evolved, certain social media accounts became known for providing wholesome, feel good content, like I Can Has Cheezburger?, The Dodo, and We Rate Dogs. Unsurprisingly, all three focus primarily on animals, offering amusing or heartfelt stories, videos, and memes as an escape from the trials and tribulations of daily life.

But the folks at We Rate Dogs recently took a departure from their usual content.

Matt Nelson launched the WeRateDogs Twitter account in 2015 while he was in college. Since then, accounts across social media and a website have been created.

Most days, the account rates dogs on a scale of 1-10, adding a photo or video and some facts about the dog. The accounts all have a massive following: 9 million on Twitter/X, 4.9 million on Instagram, 3.4 million on TikTok, 1.5 million on Facebook, 434K on YouTube, and 415K on Bluesky.

On October 14, We Rate Dogs shared a very different kind of story on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

They shared a group of photos of a Rottweiler named Chop who was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent in the dog's home in El Paso, Texas. The family was cooperating with agents when one decided to enter their home, let the dog out of the bathroom where it had been confined, then shoot Chop, who bled to death while CBP refused to render aid and the responsible agent hid and refused to reveal his name.

The usually lighthearted account wrote:

"This is Chop. He was shot and killed by masked assailants in plain clothes who go by ICE..."

"Do not open your door for these f**king losers."

Rating the dog a 14 out of 10, they ended their post—followed by relevant contact information—with:

"Rest easy Chop ❤️ 14/10"

Like many people, the page confused Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with Customs and Border Protection (CBP), but the rest of their account is accurate. Border Patrol agents are part of CBP, not ICE.

Both agencies are part of Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security, but ICE handles immigration and customs violations within the United States, while CBP focuses on border security, managing entry into the country at ports of entry and along the borders.

The man that killed Chop was a plain clothes Border Patrol agent, not a masked ICE agent.

The story was first shared in September by KFOX14/CBS4. A family—who asked to remain anonymous out of concern of reprisal—shared that on the morning of September 9, CBP agents asked for entry into their El Paso home. Reportedly the agents were acting on an anonymous tip that turned out to be about the former owner of the home, who hadn't lived there for two years.

The official statement from Border Patrol verified the killing of Chop, saying:

"On Sept. 9 at 7:15 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a use of force incident in El Paso, Texas, during an investigation into alien smuggling at a residence. The incident involved a canine."

"The use of force is currently under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility in accordance with CBP policies. CBP takes such incidents seriously. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

The father of Chop's family told KFOX14/CBS4 that Border Patrol agents wearing jeans and t-shirts instead of uniforms and visible identification showed up at his son's home acting on an anonymous tip.The son answered the door and allowed the agents to search his home, but asked for them to wait while he put the family's Rottweiler, Chop, in the bathroom as the dog could be aggressive with strangers.

Border Patrol agents asked the son for identification, so he went to his pickup truck to retrieve his ID. An unidentified agent entered the home, opened the bathroom door while the son was outside, and shot Chop.

The family reiterated that agents knew—the son told them—that Chop was in the bathroom for their safety, but agents still opened the door without a family member present. Then none of the Border Patrol agents helped the family as they desperately tried to save their dog.

Chop eventually bled to death on the kitchen floor.

Upset and disgusted by the agent's actions, the family stated they were following orders and trying to be upstanding citizens, only for an agent to kill "a family member." The family claimed the agent who shot Chop hid from them and refused to give them his name or show his identification.

The family wants to pursue legal action over concerns CBP could do this to other families if not reined in.

People were appalled at the CBP agents' conduct.

In the comments on Instagram, Texas Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar, who represents the El Paso area, shared that she was aware of what happened to Chop and was in contact with CBP for accountability for their actions.

Hopefully there will be some justice for Chop.

Rest in peace, good boy.