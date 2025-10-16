Skip to content

Unwritten Workplace Rules That Newcomers Learn The Hard Way

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Popular Account 'We Rate Dogs' Unloads On Border Patrol For Killing Family's Beloved Dog During Search

deceased family dog named Chop
KFOX14/CBS4

The social media account We Rate Dogs, which adorably rates dogs out of a 10, took a decidedly angrier tone in a post on Tuesday after a plainclothes Border Patrol agent killed a Rottweiler named Chop while searching a family's home in El Paso, Texas.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 16, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

As the internet evolved, certain social media accounts became known for providing wholesome, feel good content, like I Can Has Cheezburger?, The Dodo, and We Rate Dogs. Unsurprisingly, all three focus primarily on animals, offering amusing or heartfelt stories, videos, and memes as an escape from the trials and tribulations of daily life.

But the folks at We Rate Dogs recently took a departure from their usual content.

Matt Nelson launched the WeRateDogs Twitter account in 2015 while he was in college. Since then, accounts across social media and a website have been created.

Most days, the account rates dogs on a scale of 1-10, adding a photo or video and some facts about the dog. The accounts all have a massive following: 9 million on Twitter/X, 4.9 million on Instagram, 3.4 million on TikTok, 1.5 million on Facebook, 434K on YouTube, and 415K on Bluesky.

On October 14, We Rate Dogs shared a very different kind of story on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

They shared a group of photos of a Rottweiler named Chop who was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent in the dog's home in El Paso, Texas. The family was cooperating with agents when one decided to enter their home, let the dog out of the bathroom where it had been confined, then shoot Chop, who bled to death while CBP refused to render aid and the responsible agent hid and refused to reveal his name.

The usually lighthearted account wrote:

"This is Chop. He was shot and killed by masked assailants in plain clothes who go by ICE..."
"Do not open your door for these f**king losers."

Rating the dog a 14 out of 10, they ended their post—followed by relevant contact information—with:

"Rest easy Chop ❤️ 14/10"

We Rate Dogs/Facebook


@hwabytes/Bluesky


@javaelemental/Bluesky

Like many people, the page confused Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with Customs and Border Protection (CBP), but the rest of their account is accurate. Border Patrol agents are part of CBP, not ICE.

Both agencies are part of Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security, but ICE handles immigration and customs violations within the United States, while CBP focuses on border security, managing entry into the country at ports of entry and along the borders.

The man that killed Chop was a plain clothes Border Patrol agent, not a masked ICE agent.

The story was first shared in September by KFOX14/CBS4. A family—who asked to remain anonymous out of concern of reprisal—shared that on the morning of September 9, CBP agents asked for entry into their El Paso home. Reportedly the agents were acting on an anonymous tip that turned out to be about the former owner of the home, who hadn't lived there for two years.

The official statement from Border Patrol verified the killing of Chop, saying:

"On Sept. 9 at 7:15 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a use of force incident in El Paso, Texas, during an investigation into alien smuggling at a residence. The incident involved a canine."
"The use of force is currently under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility in accordance with CBP policies. CBP takes such incidents seriously. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

The father of Chop's family told KFOX14/CBS4 that Border Patrol agents wearing jeans and t-shirts instead of uniforms and visible identification showed up at his son's home acting on an anonymous tip.The son answered the door and allowed the agents to search his home, but asked for them to wait while he put the family's Rottweiler, Chop, in the bathroom as the dog could be aggressive with strangers.

Border Patrol agents asked the son for identification, so he went to his pickup truck to retrieve his ID. An unidentified agent entered the home, opened the bathroom door while the son was outside, and shot Chop.

The family reiterated that agents knew—the son told them—that Chop was in the bathroom for their safety, but agents still opened the door without a family member present. Then none of the Border Patrol agents helped the family as they desperately tried to save their dog.

Chop eventually bled to death on the kitchen floor.

Upset and disgusted by the agent's actions, the family stated they were following orders and trying to be upstanding citizens, only for an agent to kill "a family member." The family claimed the agent who shot Chop hid from them and refused to give them his name or show his identification.

The family wants to pursue legal action over concerns CBP could do this to other families if not reined in.

People were appalled at the CBP agents' conduct.

r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


We Rate Dogs/Facebook


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


We Rate Dogs/Facebook


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


We Rate Dogs/Facebook


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


We Rate Dogs/Facebook


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit


r/Fauxmoi/Reddit

In the comments on Instagram, Texas Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar, who represents the El Paso area, shared that she was aware of what happened to Chop and was in contact with CBP for accountability for their actions.

@weratedogs/Instagram

Hopefully there will be some justice for Chop.

Rest in peace, good boy.

Latest News

Injured finger
Trending

People Divulge The Dumbest Ways They Ever Injured Themselves

Screenshots from @drjoe_md's TikTok video
Trending

Doctor Warns Why You Should Always Check Toilet Paper Rolls Before Using Public Bathrooms In Eye-Opening TikTok

Screenshots from @buttholecontrol's TikTok video
LGBTQ

Lesbian Sparks Heated Debate After Calling Out Friend Who Is 'Waiting To Date' Her

Kim Kardashian
Trending

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Just Released A Line Of Underwear With Faux Pubic Hair—And Fans Have Thoughts

More from News/political-news

Ruby Rose; Taylor Swift
Phillip Faraone/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Actor Ruby Rose Defends Taylor Swift From Claims She's Pushing Conservative 'Tradwife' Agenda On Fans

Batwoman actor Ruby Rose took to social media to shut down allegations that her longtime friend, pop star Taylor Swift, is pushing a conservative narrative on fans with her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Last week, Jezebel essayist Lauren Tousignant was one of many critics disappointed with the album.

Keep ReadingShow less
Erika Kirk and Donald Trump; Charlie Kirk
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Benjamin Hanson/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Ripped After Making Surreal Boast During Medal Of Freedom Ceremony For Charlie Kirk

President Donald Trump was widely criticized after he openly boasted about surviving an assassination attempt while honoring late far-right activist Charlie Kirk—who was assassinated last month at an event at Utah Valley University—with the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this week.

Trump was injured in an assassination attempt at a July 2024 campaign event by a gunman who was shot and killed by the Secret Service. The shooting ultimately claimed the life of one man and injured two others. The phrase “Fight! Fight! Fight!”—shouted by Trump in the immediate aftermath—has since become a rallying cry among his supporters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Actor Jaden Smith, singer Willow Smith, actors Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Willow Smith's Extreme Touring Exit

In 2010, Willow Smith exploded onto the scene with her debut single “Whip My Hair,” a viral hit that reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, charted in over 10 countries, and drew comparisons to Rihanna and Lil Mama. At just 10 years old, she was signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and performing in front of arenas filled with fans twice her age.

And before we go any further down memory lane, here’s the video that started it all:

Keep ReadingShow less
Man urinating on altar at St. Peter's Basilica
@radiogenoa/X

Onlookers Horrified After Man Drops His Pants And Pees On Sacred Altar At St. Peter's Basilica

The high tourist season in Italy may be over, but the tourists' antics certainly aren't—so much so that Pope Leo has had to get involved.

Onlookers were horrified when during a visit to St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City a man dropped his pants and urinated on the altar.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Kelce; Bad Bunny
Jack Thomas/Getty Images; John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Jason Kelce Speaks Out After 'Fake Quotes' About Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Show Go Viral

Retired National Football League (NFL) center Jason Kelce, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years where he earned a Super Bowl championship ring in 2018, took to social media to clear the air—and his name—after being blasted by conservatives for something he didn't say.

Kelce, who hosts the podcast New Heights with his younger brother Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was cited as the source of a quote about critics of this year's Super Bowl halftime performer, Bad Bunny.

Keep ReadingShow less