Chicago Man Goes Viral With Blistering And NSFW Takedown Of Trump And His MAGA Cronies

screenshot of Don Lemon TikTok video of Chicago man on the street interview
@DonLemon/TikTok

A man in Chicago who was interviewed by former CNN anchor Don Lemon is going viral after he gave his brutally honest opinion of President Trump and his administration.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 15, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Don Lemon, former CNN anchor and host of the The Don Lemon Show podcast, traveled to Chicago to see what the residents really thought about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump sending Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and Texas National Guard troops to their city.

The Trump administration and White House claim they're being welcomed with open arms by grateful Chicagoans—probably all big, tough men with tears in their eyes, if the story follows all of Trump's other narratives of how beloved he is.

The White House claims Black residents are especially thankful that Trump invaded their city to abduct, harass, and brutalize Chicago's Hispanic residents or anyone else they choose.

But Lemon got a very different reaction than gratitude from this Chicago man on the street.

@donlemon

This is real, unfiltered conversation at the ICE Protests outside of Chicago. #protest #chicago #donaldtrump

Calling out Trump, Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, the deification of Charlie Kirk, the exploitation of his death for profit, and the racism and ignorance of all involved, the man was unafraid to say how he really felt.

At one point, he said he had a job, so anyone who objected to his words could doxx him and take their chances rolling up on him.

His honest response has quickly gone viral—with the majority of people agreeing with him.

@DonLemon/TikTok

@ProgressivePower/Instagram

The unidentified man's words resonated with people across social media.

The video clip made its way onto all platforms, garnering millions of views and tens of thousands of shares on just TikTok alone.



People cheered the man in the comments and agreed with his words.

@DonLemon/TikTok



@DonLemon/TikTok


@DonLemon/TikTok


@DonLemon/TikTok


@DonLemon/TikTok


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


@DonLemon/TikTok


@DonLemon/TikTok

In the Illinois subReddit, people cosigned on everything the man said.

Don Lemon interviews a Chicago Native That Isn't Happy About The Federal Overtake CBP/ICE and other pressing matters
byu/CantStopPoppin inillinois


r/Illinois/Reddit

r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit


r/Illinois/Reddit

After telling Trump's forces to get out of his city and calling out the deification of Charlie Kirk, his final words for the racist Trump administration?

"F*ck all of them."

Succinct and to the point. Chicago has spoken.

