Chicago Man Goes Viral With Blistering And NSFW Takedown Of Trump And His MAGA Cronies

Don Lemon, former CNN anchor and host of the The Don Lemon Show podcast, traveled to Chicago to see what the residents really thought about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump sending Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and Texas National Guard troops to their city.
The Trump administration and White House claim they're being welcomed with open arms by grateful Chicagoans—probably all big, tough men with tears in their eyes, if the story follows all of Trump's other narratives of how beloved he is.
The White House claims Black residents are especially thankful that Trump invaded their city to abduct, harass, and brutalize Chicago's Hispanic residents or anyone else they choose.
But Lemon got a very different reaction than gratitude from this Chicago man on the street.
@donlemon
This is real, unfiltered conversation at the ICE Protests outside of Chicago. #protest #chicago #donaldtrump
Calling out Trump, Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, the deification of Charlie Kirk, the exploitation of his death for profit, and the racism and ignorance of all involved, the man was unafraid to say how he really felt.
At one point, he said he had a job, so anyone who objected to his words could doxx him and take their chances rolling up on him.
His honest response has quickly gone viral—with the majority of people agreeing with him.
@DonLemon/TikTok
@ProgressivePower/Instagram
The unidentified man's words resonated with people across social media.
The video clip made its way onto all platforms, garnering millions of views and tens of thousands of shares on just TikTok alone.
People cheered the man in the comments and agreed with his words.
@DonLemon/TikTok
@DonLemon/TikTok
@DonLemon/TikTok
@DonLemon/TikTok
@DonLemon/TikTok
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
@DonLemon/TikTok
@DonLemon/TikTok
In the Illinois subReddit, people cosigned on everything the man said.
Don Lemon interviews a Chicago Native That Isn't Happy About The Federal Overtake CBP/ICE and other pressing matters
byu/CantStopPoppin inillinois
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
r/Illinois/Reddit
After telling Trump's forces to get out of his city and calling out the deification of Charlie Kirk, his final words for the racist Trump administration?
"F*ck all of them."
Succinct and to the point. Chicago has spoken.