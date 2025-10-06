Conservative CNN Pundit Shocks Panel With Heartless Justification For Brutal Immigration Raid In Chicago

But when Peterson wanted to take a photo with Grande, she was instead snubbed by her fellow artist.

"I say to her, 'Can we take a photo together?' And she says, 'Nah, I don't really do that.'"

Grande then left the show before it even started, leaving a bad taste in Peterson's mouth.

Seven years later in October 2024, Peterson opened up about the experience when she was asked to name her worst celebrity encounter.

This interview encounter was later posted on Instagram, where it drew the attention of Ariana Grande.

"I’m so disheartened to see this. I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around seven years ago, and at the time, I was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)."

But part of Grande's apology felt disingenuous to some.

"But if I’m misremembering this moment, I sincerely apologize for offending you so."

"Thank you for being so nice to my mom. She told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now, but I’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!). Sending love always."

Good on AG for responding pic.twitter.com/8RN61Ub31s

— Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) October 21, 2024

Grande's fans appreciated her honesty and empathized with her history of mental health struggles, especially her bouts of anxiety in social settings, while Elvira fans side-eyed Grande's actions and what they perceived as a backhanded apology.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Peterson admitted that she agreed with her fans.

"What's the word? You know, where you do something, but you really have other thoughts in mind? Like, 'Thank you, not really, but thank you.'"

"After that response from her, I just let the whole thing drop [and haven't spoken to her since]."

"But I told a story that really happened. She did it. I wasn't making it up. It was very offensive."

"I had all the celebrities who I had ever come to my show, and there were a ton, who were always gracious and kind, and, um, she was not."

"I'm sorry to say that. It's disappointing when you hear things like that and learn things like that. It's sad. But, oh well."

Peterson had one final wish for Grande.

"I think when you're young and you're in show business, if you last in show business for any amount of time and are still famous, you do learn a lot of lessons along the way, and you get a little more humble."

"So hopefully, that will happen with her."

Redditors in the "Entertainment" subReddit got involved in the conversation, with many taking Peterson's side.

Some side-eyed the part of apology where Grande mentioned her mother.

"The part about saying her mother may not be a fan anymore seriously undercuts her non-apology." - SamuelHorton

"What the f**k was that? It would've sounded much better if she were like, 'My mom will always love you!'"

"Instead of, 'How dare you say something about me that I may not even remember - but maybe my mom will still like you if I talk to her about it'?" - justgetoffmylawn

Others didn't like Grande's use of "social anxiety" as an excuse for the exchange.

"As someone with social anxiety, it’s odd as hell to me to be totally fine asking for a bunch of free passes to a show, but then refusing a free picture with the talent you showed up for when offered. Like I hate getting photos taken of me too, but MAN." - CaptEpicFail1

"She uses social anxiety as an excuse for any rude interaction she has that is called out. It's an easy thing for her fans to then use to dismiss criticism on her behalf. She's always be an a**hole, she's been called out for it many times throughout her career, this one stuck because it was towards someone with their own voice who doesn't have much fan overlap." - HereOnCompanyTime

"I have pretty bad social anxiety. I’ve spent years of therapy just to manage it."

"Social anxiety never once made me be an a**hole. If anything, it made so afraid of disappointing anyone or being seen as weird or awkward or judged in some way." - ShakedNBaked420

Some found this to be very entitled behavior after acquiring so many free tickets.

"D**n, Ariana sounds like an a**hole in the article. Asking for 20+ free tickets for her friends than refusing to take a photo with Elvira." - Violet_vile

"Rich people are some of the cheapest people I have ever met. While the poorest people I know are the most generous. They have the least to give and yet will give you the shirt off of their back." - Czechs_out

"Why are rich people asking for free s**t?" - CardMechanic

"Rich people stealing, mooching, & freeloading is how they or their ancestors got to be rich, and it's what they teach their kids; very few exceptions." - Mattriculated

"They don't stay rich by paying for things. At a certain level, it becomes an expectation to not pay a price tag. But it doesn't cost anything to be kind, so." - 1Steelghost1





Though Grande's fans spoke up on her behalf when she initially issued the apology on Instagram, Elvira's fans were quick to come out on her behalf when she opened up to Entertainment Weekly about not appreciating the apology.

It would be great for something like this to blow over since seven years have passed, but it seems the old adage that "you don't want to cross someone in Hollywood" still remains true today.