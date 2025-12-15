Skip to content

MAGA Voter Calls Out Trump For Ruining Their Retirement—And Gets Little Sympathy Online

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hate Preacher Blasted After Demanding That Christians Start Calling Gay Men The F-Slur

Joel Webbon
@RightWingWatch/X

Anti-LGBTQ+ preacher Joel Webbon is urging Christians to start calling "wicked" gay people the f-slur to force them back into the closet.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyDec 15, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Closet-case—er, sorry, evangelical Christian preacher Joel Webbon is under fire for calling for Christians to start calling LGBTQ+ f**gots, just as Christ would have done.

Webbon, a notorious anti-LGBTQ+ bigot, has the same persecution complex that most Christians have and seems convinced that the world is out to get him and his compatriots, despite them literally running the country.

So he says it's time for Christians to fight fire with fire by referring to LGBTQ+ with the f-slur.

- YouTube www.youtube.com


As Christians go, Webbon's a real charmer. He's said that women should not be allowed to vote, and that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is in hell, for instance.

But it's with his anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric that he really shines. He said in a recent online appearance:

"We’ve seen a full court press against our own children as the sacrificial lamb in order to appease older gay men and make them feel better about themselves. It’s wicked. It’s predatory."

Ah yes, the old gay men—but not lesbians, for whatever reason—are pedophiles, chestnut. What else, Mr. Webbon?

"I think it is appropriate for us to be able to call it what it is and say, ‘Wait a second, this is perverse, it’s wicked, it’s fa***try, and it needs to stop.'”
“Yes, you can use that word on occasion, as I just did, to say, ‘No, we’re not going to tolerate fa***try with our children. Cut it out. Stop it. Say Christ is Lord. Stop it.'”

Uh oh, did someone shun you on Grindr, Pastor?

@TerryWatkinsJr1/ X

Of course, as we've seen time and time again with conservatives and Christians, accusations of pedophilia are often admissions of pedophilia, which certainly did not escape the notice of many people online.

Anyway, Webbon went on to misrepresent a video from years ago of members of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus joking that they were going to "convert your children" to being "tolerant and fair" as evidence that gay men are, in fact, pedophiles.

And he explained that Christians and gay men cannot coexist, which is why Christians should call them all f-words to drive them into the closet.

“Every society will have a closet and there will either be Christian children hiding in that closet with their parents, ostracized from society, or you will have sexual degenerates in that closet."
"And so yes, call me a radical [but] I think the sexual degenerates are the ones, the members of society, that should be in the closet, not Christian families and their children.”

However, Christians, do note that he also called for moderation: He doesn't want you to use the f-word so much that it loses its impact and becomes a punchline like everything else Christians whine about.

Which, too late, because between the content of his screed and his terminal case of Gay Face, this is already the most unintentionally hilarious speech a Christian has given in ages. Drag queens will be lip-syncing to it by week's end.

Anyway, you can probably guess the response Webbon elicited on social media.




@Coach_Reliable/X

@_imsiccud/X

Anyway, whatever queen rejected Webbon on Grindr, ease up—you clearly hurt his feelings.

Latest News

Man waving goodbye
Trending

People Share The Most Polite Ways To Say 'I Want You To Go Home Now'

Dashcam footage captures the terrifying moment a small plane descends onto I-95 in Brevard County, moments before crash-landing on a moving car during rush hour traffic.
Trending

Plane Crash-Lands Right On Top Of Car On Florida Interstate In Freaky Dashcam Video

Man wearing shorts and flipflops in snow
Trending

Viral Photo Of Random Chicago Man Outside In Shorts On Cold Winter Day Sparks Heated Debate

More from News/lgbtq

Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

We're Pretty Sure We Now Know Why FIFA Gave Trump A 'Peace Prize'—And Yep, That Tracks

After President Donald Trump was presented with FIFA's inaugural “FIFA Peace Prize,” a gold medal and oversized trophy that, notably, arrived just months after he failed to secure a Nobel Peace Prize, the U.S. Justice Department suddenly announced that it was dropping an international soccer bribery case—to the surprise of no one.

During the ceremony, FIFA President Gianni Infantino heaped praise on Trump, saying the honor recognized his "exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Bennie Thompson and Michael Glasheen
@allenanalysis/X

Trump Official Tries To Claim Antifa Is Top National 'Threat'—Then Flails Over Simple Questions

Michael Glasheen, the operations director of the National Security Branch, was criticized after he told members of Congress that Antifa is "the most immediate violent threat" to the U.S. and could not answer simple questions to justify his claim.

Antifa is a loose network of anti-fascist activists with no central structure, no funding, no membership roster, and no offices or leadership hierarchy for prosecutors to target. Despite this, President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order declaring it a "domestic terror organization," a move that's been celebrated by his supporters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gwen Stefani
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani Called Out After Promoting An Anti-Abortion 'Catholic Prayer' App On Instagram

As the lead singer of '90s ska band No Doubt, Gwen Stefani positioned herself as an empowered woman speaking out about the double standards and unfair societal expectations women and girls face with songs like the feminist anthem "I'm Just A Girl" and more subtly in "Spiderwebs" and "Sunday Morning."

Her solo work like "What You Waiting For?" continued themes of frustration, identity, and breaking female stereotypes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lauren Boebert; George Santos
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Viral Video Of Lauren Boebert Arguing With Bouncer At George Santos' Holiday Party Is All Kinds Of Cringe

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was widely mocked after she was caught on video trying to get her congressional aides into a holiday party hosted by disgraced former New York Republican Representative George Santos in Washington, D.C., after the bouncer denied them entry.

Santos' political career was derailed by allegations of fabricating his background, misusing campaign funds for luxury items and Botox, and leaving a trail of victims behind him as a known fraud and identity thief. He has been soaking up attention since President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence a couple of months ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amanda Seyfried; Charlie Kirk
Theo Wargo/WireImage; Benjamin Hanson/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried Refuses To Back Down After Calling Charlie Kirk 'Hateful': 'I'm Not F—king Apologizing'

Actor Amanda Seyfried said she has no plans to apologize after calling the assassinated far-right activist Charlie Kirk "hateful," telling Who What Wear that she merely "said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes."

Kirk was assassinated in September while speaking at a university in Utah; the suspect was caught after a two-day manhunt and has since been charged. The Trump administration has used Kirk's murder as an opportunity to crack down on free speech and to target leftists even though the shooter is aligned with the far-right.

Keep ReadingShow less