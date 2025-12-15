Hate Preacher Blasted After Demanding That Christians Start Calling Gay Men The F-Slur

Closet-case—er, sorry, evangelical Christian preacher Joel Webbon is under fire for calling for Christians to start calling LGBTQ+ f**gots, just as Christ would have done.

Webbon, a notorious anti-LGBTQ+ bigot, has the same persecution complex that most Christians have and seems convinced that the world is out to get him and his compatriots, despite them literally running the country.

So he says it's time for Christians to fight fire with fire by referring to LGBTQ+ with the f-slur.

As Christians go, Webbon's a real charmer. He's said that women should not be allowed to vote, and that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is in hell, for instance.

But it's with his anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric that he really shines. He said in a recent online appearance:

"We’ve seen a full court press against our own children as the sacrificial lamb in order to appease older gay men and make them feel better about themselves. It’s wicked. It’s predatory."

Ah yes, the old gay men—but not lesbians, for whatever reason—are pedophiles, chestnut. What else, Mr. Webbon?

"I think it is appropriate for us to be able to call it what it is and say, ‘Wait a second, this is perverse, it’s wicked, it’s fa***try, and it needs to stop.'”

“Yes, you can use that word on occasion, as I just did, to say, ‘No, we’re not going to tolerate fa***try with our children. Cut it out. Stop it. Say Christ is Lord. Stop it.'”

Uh oh, did someone shun you on Grindr, Pastor?

Of course, as we've seen time and time again with conservatives and Christians, accusations of pedophilia are often admissions of pedophilia, which certainly did not escape the notice of many people online.

Anyway, Webbon went on to misrepresent a video from years ago of members of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus joking that they were going to "convert your children" to being "tolerant and fair" as evidence that gay men are, in fact, pedophiles.

And he explained that Christians and gay men cannot coexist, which is why Christians should call them all f-words to drive them into the closet.

“Every society will have a closet and there will either be Christian children hiding in that closet with their parents, ostracized from society, or you will have sexual degenerates in that closet."

"And so yes, call me a radical [but] I think the sexual degenerates are the ones, the members of society, that should be in the closet, not Christian families and their children.”

However, Christians, do note that he also called for moderation: He doesn't want you to use the f-word so much that it loses its impact and becomes a punchline like everything else Christians whine about.

Which, too late, because between the content of his screed and his terminal case of Gay Face, this is already the most unintentionally hilarious speech a Christian has given in ages. Drag queens will be lip-syncing to it by week's end.

Anyway, whatever queen rejected Webbon on Grindr, ease up—you clearly hurt his feelings.