MAGA Fan Faceplants Hard On The Pavement After Hurling Anti-Gay Slurs At 'No Kings' Protesters

Screenshot of man yelling and faceplanting
mollyploofskins/Bluesky

A man was filmed mocking and yelling slurs at "No Kings" protesters in Denver, Colorado, over the weekend before falling hard twice.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 21, 2025
Social media users are cackling after a MAGA fan was filmed mocking and yelling slurs at "No Kings" protesters in Denver, Colorado, over the weekend before faceplanting hard on the street—twice.

The video opens with a group of silver-haired white men, including one at the center of the clip, shouting “Let’s go ICE," openly expressing their support for agents who've arrested citizens and noncitizens alike in pursuit of President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda. The group follows with “God bless Trump,” as the man raises both middle fingers toward onlookers.

When protesters shout back, the man responds with a slur:

“F**k you. Ride your bike, you f**king f*g.”

A young person carrying a skateboard briefly mimics the chant behind him before snatching the man’s sunglasses and running off. The man gives chase but stumbles, falling face-first onto the pavement as the crowd bursts into laughter.

Still enraged, he gets back up and continues running, yelling the same slur over and over. A masked protester wearing a U.S. flag as a cape then trips him, sending him tumbling into the gutter, his underwear exposed.

As the confrontation escalates, someone else shouts:

"You f**ked around and found out!"

Others warn the men to leave and you can hear a mix of the following:

“You guys are gonna get your a** beat if you don’t quit ... Get the f**k out of here!”

When the man reappears before the camera, blood is streaming down the left side of his face from a cut above his eyebrow.

A bystander wearing a light-blue Bernie Sanders T-shirt steps in and addresses him:

“Get out of here. This is a mob, dude… I’m sorry what happened to you, but you need to go though. I don’t want you to get hurt more than you are.”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

The schadenfreude was delicious.


In an interview with Fox News, Trump rejected suggestions that he's acting like "a king," but he notoriously says one thing while doing another.

Massive crowds flooded streets across the country on Saturday for “No Kings” protests denouncing Trump’s policies, with major demonstrations in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles. Organizers said the demonstrations—which drew nearly seven million participants nationwide—remained overwhelmingly peaceful.

Proving protesters' point, Trump was criticized after he took to Truth Social to share a bizarre AI-generated video of himself dumping poop on crowds of demonstrators from a fighter jet.

The video depicts Trump wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet emblazoned with the words “King Trump.” Set to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” the doctored clip shows him releasing a massive load of feces onto protesters gathered in New York City’s Times Square.

