Skip to content

Rosie O'Donnell Recounts Harrowing Experience Helping Save Choking 90-Year-Old Woman In Restaurant

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Author Perfectly Explains What It Actually Feels Like To Get Older In Viral TikTok

Screenshots from @jeffpearlmanauthor's TikTok video
@jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

TikToker and author Jeff Pearlman, who is 53, explained to younger viewers what it feels like to get older—and he's spot on.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 20, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Author Jeff Pearlman posted the "least TikTok video ever" by sharing his thoughts on the surreality of aging, and it got everyone in their feelings.

Of those who are further along in the aging process, most would agree that it's less about how their body looks and feels, and more about the thoughts contained in their mind and how other, younger people in society treat them.

But it all happens so fast, it can be hard to make the mind and the body agree with one another.

53-year-old Pearlman reflected:

“It is so weird getting old. It is so freaking weird getting old."
"One day you’re, you know, over here and your friends are getting married and you’re at the wedding and you’re with the friends who are getting married, so you’re all dancing with the people getting married and you’re all getting drunk."
"Then one day, you blink and it’s your friends’ kids who are getting married, and now you’re the old people at the wedding.”
"It's so bizarre. It's such a weird phenomenon. You don't necessarily feel old, but people don't see you the same way."

You can watch the video here:

@jeffpearlmanauthor

Here is what it feels like to get old. In very real terms.

Some agreed with Pearlman and shared their experiences.

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

But others took a moment to point out, however surreal it was, that aging was a privilege.

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

A few younger TikTokers were inspired by this video to be grateful for each day.

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

  @jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

 

Getting older is undoubtedly a surreal experience as a person feels their bodies and the world around them change in ways that do not mirror their thoughts, their intelligence, and their beliefs.

It's important that we start educating people on the youthfulness of the mind and the stimulating conversations that can be had between the generations if we'd only take a moment to have the conversation, rather than make assumptions based on a person's age or number of wrinkles on their face.

While Pearlman still very much identifies with the ideals and experiences of 30- and 35-year-olds, his action age and inability to run marathons anymore is what speaks volumes to them—and truly, that's a shame.

Latest News

Tommy Tuberville; Donald Trump
Political News

MAGA Senator Offers Mind-Numbing Explanation For What's Really Making Trump Sick

Jeremy Renner
Celebrities

Jeremy Renner Recounts Hallucinating Conversation With Jamie Fox While Recovering From Accident

Rachel Brosnahan
Celebrities

Rachel Brosnahan Admits To Hiring A Witch To Break Her 'Travel Curse' Before 'Superman' Press Tour

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel
Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Drops F-Bomb In Fiery Instagram Post Ripping CBS For Canceling Colbert—And Fans Are Here For It

More from Trending

Gavin Newsom; Stephen Miller
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Perfectly Trolls Stephen Miller Over Casting Announcement For Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' Series

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom had social media users cracking up after trolling White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller over casting news for HBO's new Harry Potter series.

Earlier, a prominent Harry Potter-related news account shared that the role of Voldemort, the Dark Lord, "is already cast and will appear in multiple episodes." The account added that to keep it [the casting] a surprise, HBO has decided not to announce who has been cast as Voldemort."

Keep ReadingShow less
Mount Rushmore
Ronda Darby on Unsplash

Historical Lies That Far Too Many People Still Believe

Unless a person has been completely isolated from society, they know about the influence of misinformation on the masses.

But misinformation isn't a creation of the digital age. When they say history is written by the winners, it's always meant they're able to lie about events to place themselves in the best light.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

White House Mocked Over Cringey AI-Generated 'Trump Golden Age' Video Full Of Bald Eagles And Falling Cash

The White House was criticized after posting an AI-generated video to its official X account that shows cash falling out of the sky amid flying bald eagles and fireworks, heralding the "Trump Golden Age."

The video, set to the 2006 song “Make It Rain” by Fat Joe and Lil Wayne, was captioned with the following message:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @knighten17's TikTok video
@knighten17/TikTok

Former Steakhouse Server Sparks Debate After Revealing Customer Complained About Plate Not 'Sizzling'

Despite the prices, if you've ever been to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, you know that it's more about the tableside experience than about the food.

A key feature of Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is the guaranteed "sizzle" of the steak plates, which are placed in the oven at 500 degrees, followed by a dressing of butter and parsley over the boiling hot steak, causing a "sizzle" sound and butter percolating as the server brings the steak to the table.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @anniebogart's TikTok video.
@anniebogart/TikTok

Woman Collects Diet Coke-Obsessed Boss' Empty Cans For A Month—And It's Truly Alarming

If you've ever been concerned about your caffeinated soda intake, or thought that you might be Diet Coke's Biggest Fan, you may need to rethink both of those takes after you see this viral video.

TikToker @anniebogart gave a shout out to all of the Diet Coke fans and instructed the non-fans to scroll on while she explained her experiment for the past month that worked a little too well.

Keep ReadingShow less