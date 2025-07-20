Author Perfectly Explains What It Actually Feels Like To Get Older In Viral TikTok

Author Jeff Pearlman posted the "least TikTok video ever" by sharing his thoughts on the surreality of aging, and it got everyone in their feelings.
Of those who are further along in the aging process, most would agree that it's less about how their body looks and feels, and more about the thoughts contained in their mind and how other, younger people in society treat them.
But it all happens so fast, it can be hard to make the mind and the body agree with one another.
53-year-old Pearlman reflected:
“It is so weird getting old. It is so freaking weird getting old."
"One day you’re, you know, over here and your friends are getting married and you’re at the wedding and you’re with the friends who are getting married, so you’re all dancing with the people getting married and you’re all getting drunk."
"Then one day, you blink and it’s your friends’ kids who are getting married, and now you’re the old people at the wedding.”
"It's so bizarre. It's such a weird phenomenon. You don't necessarily feel old, but people don't see you the same way."
You can watch the video here:
@jeffpearlmanauthor
Here is what it feels like to get old. In very real terms.
Some agreed with Pearlman and shared their experiences.
But others took a moment to point out, however surreal it was, that aging was a privilege.
A few younger TikTokers were inspired by this video to be grateful for each day.
Getting older is undoubtedly a surreal experience as a person feels their bodies and the world around them change in ways that do not mirror their thoughts, their intelligence, and their beliefs.
It's important that we start educating people on the youthfulness of the mind and the stimulating conversations that can be had between the generations if we'd only take a moment to have the conversation, rather than make assumptions based on a person's age or number of wrinkles on their face.
While Pearlman still very much identifies with the ideals and experiences of 30- and 35-year-olds, his action age and inability to run marathons anymore is what speaks volumes to them—and truly, that's a shame.