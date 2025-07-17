Skip to content

Cory Booker Shames GOP Colleague After He Rams Through 'Sham' Judicial Vote Amid Dem Walk-Out

Newsom Had The Perfect Response After Trump Made Bizarre Announcement About 'Real Cane Sugar' In Coca-Cola

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Governor Gavin Newsom snarkily took to X to respond to Trump's Truth Social post about convincing Coca-Cola to switch to using cane sugar in the U.S.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 17, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom had a snarky response for President Donald Trump after Trump announced on Truth Social that he'd convinced Coca-Cola to switch to using cane sugar in the U.S.

Trump announced:

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!"

You can see his post below.

 Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump's post came as he continues to face criticism for rejecting calls to release the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Trump is widely believed to be in the Epstein files and has rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who recently concluded no such list exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months ago.

This was on Newsom's mind when he suggested that Trump's announcement was just another distraction from the backlash he's received over the files:

"Oh thank god! I’ve totally forgotten about the Epstein files now!"

You can see his post below.

Later, Newsom drew attention to the long friendship Trump had with Epstein by sharing a photo of the two accompanied by the tune of Nickelback's hit song, "Photograph," saying:

"Nickelback said it best."

You can see his post below.

People loved Newsom's snarky response and mocked Trump in turn.

 
 
 


 
 


 

In a phone interview with Just the News on Real America’s Voice, Trump alleged—without offering evidence—that Democrats and former officials had doctored files connected to Epstein. The claim came in response to a question about whether Trump wanted a single prosecutor to investigate the broader issue of political prosecution.

Trump said "in the case of Epstein, they've already looked at it, and they are looking at it, and I think all they have to do is put out anything credible." He then blamed the Biden administration, saying he "can imagine what they put into files, just like they did with the others."

Epstein died by suicide in a prison cell in 2019, during Trump's first term.

Person who removed their wedding ring
Divorced People Reveal What Really Ended Their Marriage Of Over A Decade

Screenshot of Nick Fuentes; Donald Trump
Nick Fuentes Finally Realizes Trump Is A 'Scam Artist' In Savage Rant: 'The Liberals Were Right'

Kristi Noem with unidentified Coast Guard member
Artist Blasts DHS For Using His Painting Without Permission—And They Even Tried To Change The Title

Screenshots of @_maycontain's TikTok video
TikToker Sparks Debate After Having Flight Attendant Make Life Or Death Nut Allergy Announcement On Flight

