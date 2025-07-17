Newsom Had The Perfect Response After Trump Made Bizarre Announcement About 'Real Cane Sugar' In Coca-Cola

California Governor Gavin Newsom had a snarky response for President Donald Trump after Trump announced on Truth Social that he'd convinced Coca-Cola to switch to using cane sugar in the U.S.

Trump announced:

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!"

Trump's post came as he continues to face criticism for rejecting calls to release the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Trump is widely believed to be in the Epstein files and has rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who recently concluded no such list exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months ago.

This was on Newsom's mind when he suggested that Trump's announcement was just another distraction from the backlash he's received over the files:

"Oh thank god! I’ve totally forgotten about the Epstein files now!"

Later, Newsom drew attention to the long friendship Trump had with Epstein by sharing a photo of the two accompanied by the tune of Nickelback's hit song, "Photograph," saying:

"Nickelback said it best."

In a phone interview with Just the News on Real America’s Voice, Trump alleged—without offering evidence—that Democrats and former officials had doctored files connected to Epstein. The claim came in response to a question about whether Trump wanted a single prosecutor to investigate the broader issue of political prosecution.

Trump said "in the case of Epstein, they've already looked at it, and they are looking at it, and I think all they have to do is put out anything credible." He then blamed the Biden administration, saying he "can imagine what they put into files, just like they did with the others."

Epstein died by suicide in a prison cell in 2019, during Trump's first term.