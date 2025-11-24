Fortnite Just Dropped A Massive 'Bus Load' Of Homer Simpsons In Santa Monica Without Warning

The segment, hosted by TikTok film buff-turned-Academy collaborator Reece Feldman , features a parade of Oscar-adjacent celebrities attending The 16th Governors Awards, while typing their favorite aphorisms on a 1933 typewriter. It’s meant to be a wholesome archival project for the Academy’s permanent collection.

Instead, it evolved into a handwriting masterclass taught accidentally by a 6'5" heartthrob with the penmanship of a baby deer who just lost his mom.

Feldman, known online as “Guy With a Movie Camera,” a moniker he’s now taken extremely literally by becoming a writer-director, invited actors and filmmakers to type out their chosen words of encouragement before signing the page.

The video begins innocently enough. Knives Out creator Rian Johnson typed a Bob Dylan line: “Strap yourself to the tree with roots.”

Johnson explained:

“To me, it means just find the thing that has the roots that go back into your past or go deep inside you and explore that, make that your next project.”

The timing is fitting: Johnson has Knives Out 3 premiering on November 26, a film once again rooted—pun intended—in eccentric suspects, family chaos, and Daniel Craig’s extremely committed accent work. Clearly, the man practices what he preaches.

Then Wicked director Jon M. Chu contributed a line from L. Frank Baum:

“If we walk far enough, we shall sometime come to some place.”

The line also feels especially fitting for Chu, who’s entering awards season with real momentum: Wicked: For Good is already earning early Oscar chatter and is on track to become one of the highest-grossing musicals in history, with forecasts pushing it toward a billion-dollar global haul.

Chu elaborated with gentle director-zen:

“Keep going. It’s not like a fairy tale where there's some sort of happy ending or some sort of tragedy. There's just the next day after that.”

And then came Jacob Elordi , patron saint of brooding eye contact and recent critical darling thanks to Priscilla , Saltburn, and, most recently, his career-best turn as Frankenstein’s creature.

For his chosen wisdom, he typed a quote from Mike Mills’s C’mon, C’mon :

“Be funny when you can.”

He told Feldman, “I just thought that was so beautiful.” And truly, it is. But was the internet talking about Mike Mills’s delicate, bittersweet meditation on human connection?

No. Absolutely not.

They were discussing Jacob Elordi’s handwriting looking like a first-grader had just discovered capital letters.

Because while every other celebrity calmly signed in cursive , Elordi printed his name in enormous block letters, the kind you use when you have not yet learned how to join the “a” to the “c.” And then—the pièce de résistance—he added a mischievous, smirking smiley face.

You can see his adorable signature here:

Oscars/YouTube

And, of course, fans did not handle this well:













Now, y’all, I swear the video truly does feature real, beautiful pearls of wisdom. But the internet had no interest in any of that. Instead, it unleashed a tsunami of tweets diagnosing Elordi with “tall man handwriting disorder,” “celebrity graphology syndrome,” and “boyfriend font.”

The internet discourse on the forensic graphology of Elordi’s autograph didn’t stop there:





































You can watch The Academy’s full “Words of Wisdom” video here:

- YouTube Oscars

Just prepare yourself for the smiley face. It sneaks up on you.

The Australian actor, once known primarily for teen soaps and rom-coms, has fully reinvented himself as a prestige darling. He’s earning some of the strongest reviews of his life for playing The Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, where critics say he delivers a physically and emotionally staggering performance radiating fury, tenderness, and wounded innocence.

Many reviewers have even called it “career-defining,” praising the way he evolves the character from a lumbering monster into a deeply human soul. He’s climbed into Gold Derby’s Top 5 , surpassing seasoned awards contenders along the way.

If you need visual proof of the hype, the Frankenstein trailer is below:

- YouTube Netflix

Elordi’s upcoming slate is just as stacked: he stars opposite Margot Robbie in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, a Brontë adaptation brimming with stylized depravity and original music by Charli XCX. He’ll lead the 2026 sci-fi drama The Dog Stars and reunite with Lily-Rose Depp for Outer Dark.

Basically, he’s doing just fine, even if his signature looks like it belongs on a elementary schooler’s homework folder.