'The Simpsons' Confirms That Longtime Character They Killed Off Is Now Officially 'Dead As A Doornail'

Time to pour out a special Duffy beer for The Simpsons’ most dedicated organist, Alice Glick .

After more than three decades of pounding out hymns, incidental music, and the occasional psychedelic rock jam, she has officially played her last note. Here’s hoping she’s now in Springfield’s version of The Good Place, enjoying all the dried apricots and sauerkraut candies her cartoon heart desires.

If you missed the November 16 episode of Season 37, “Sashes to Sashes,” here’s the recap: Reverend Lovejoy was mid-sermon at the First Church of Springfield when a discordant organ note cut him off. Assuming Alice was simply getting enthusiastic with the keys, he turned—only to find her slumped over the organ, eyes glazed, tongue out, looking like she’d just glimpsed Revelation itself.

TVLine confirmed that Alice , who first appeared in 1991’s “Three Men and a Comic Book” , met her final (as in final-final) fate in the episode.

You can watch the E! News announcement below:

Co–executive producer Tim Long broke the news to HuffPost with the kind of emotional precision only The Simpsons could deliver:

“In a sense, Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made. But in another, more important sense, yep, she’s dead as a doornail.”

It’s the kind of sentiment only The Simpsons writers can pull off: half eulogy, half punchline, and all animated chaos. Later in the episode, Springfield learns that Alice left her entire estate to Springfield Elementary’s new music program.

Principal Skinner introduces her to the student body with his signature bedside manner, describing her as “a dead lady you’ve never met,” and then announces:

“This wonderful, generous woman has left her entire estate to the school to fund a new music program…”

Saxophone enthusiast Lisa Simpson is, of course, ecstatic. The mayor’s son immediately campaigns to redirect the money toward “an epic three-day music festival,” because this is the same district that once blew its arts budget on fireproofing the gym mats.

Still, Alice’s gift almost makes up for the time she paid Bart a measly 50 cents to do an entire afternoon of manual labor. Adjusted for inflation, one hopes her donation rounded up to at least a crisp dollar.

Alice has always been one of Springfield’s quietly iconic oddballs. First voiced by the late and great Cloris Leachman and later by Tress MacNeille , she lived alone, had an infamously aggressive cat, adored iodine, and once explained her brother’s wartime death by noting he held a grenade “just a smidge too long.”

You can revisit the memorable exchange between Bart and Mrs. Glick here:

- YouTube Rabbit Catcher

And technically? This is not Alice’s first brush with death. In Season 22’s “Replaceable You,” she was mauled by a rogue robot seal (because of course she was). After that, she appeared sporadically—sometimes alive, sometimes ghostly, sometimes simply in the background—generating just enough continuity confusion to make Comic Book Guy reach for his inhaler.

But now? This one looks official. Alice has ascended to the Great Pipe Organ in the Sky.

And if you’re wondering how permanent this death really is, creator Matt Groening once summed up Springfield’s entire approach to continuity:

“Springfield is flexible. Continuity is whatever serves the joke.”

Basically, if the joke lands, the corpse can get up and walk away.

And let’s not forget her greatest endurance trial: nearly collapsing mid-performance while playing Iron Butterfly’s 17-minute prog-rock opus “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” during Season 7’s “Bart Sells His Soul.” Bart tricked the congregation into singing a biblical remix of the song, and Alice delivered the organ solo like a woman fulfilling a sacred musical prophecy.

For those who want to relive the chaos, the classic moment lives on here:

- YouTube MGP Cycling

Alice’s demise also fits neatly into The Simpsons’ long, peculiar history of unexpected character deaths , one of the few things that does age in Springfield.

Maude Flanders famously died in 2000, courtesy of that T-shirt cannon mishap. Bleeding Gums Murphy left us in 1995. Snowball I through V have shorter life expectancies than a Krusty Burger salad. Dr. Marvin Monroe was dead for years, then inexplicably alive again because “the show doesn’t have canon!” And Hans Moleman dies roughly every six episodes.

In the real world, social media lit up with tributes, memes, and disbelief over Springfield’s newest fallen icon:













































Just earlier this year, the Season 36 finale depicted a future timeline in which Marge Simpson dies , a moment that sent the fandom into cardiac arrest.

To ease the panic, executive producer Matt Selman clarified to Variety :

“Obviously, since the ‘The Simpsons’ future episodes are all speculative fantasies, they’re all different every time. Marge will probably never be dead ever again. The only place Marge is dead is in one future episode that aired six weeks ago.”

Marge, of course, has been the blue-haired matriarch of the Simpson family since 1989, the show’s moral compass, emotional anchor, and the only person in Springfield consistently capable of keeping Homer out of jail, hell, or both. Even hinting at her demise, alternate timeline or not, sent fans spiraling.

Selman added, with the confidence of someone who has stared directly into the chaos of 35 years of retcons:

“‘The Simpsons’ doesn’t even have canon!”

The show returned for Season 37 in September and is already renewed through Season 40, with a second feature film slated for July 2027. Springfield will continue chugging along—organist or no organist.

For Alice Glick, this really does appear to be the last hymn. And truly… Lord help the fandom if Marge ever actually dies.