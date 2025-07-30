'Simpsons' Creator Epically 'Predicts' How Kids Will 'Liberate' Their MAGA Parents

If you've lost loved ones to the MAGA cult, fear not: The children are the future.

That's according to creator of The Simpsons Matt Groening, who just issued a prediction of how today's kids will "liberate their Republican parents" from far-right brainwashing.

The Simpsons, as you've probably heard, has proven to be somewhat prophetic, predicting several world events years if not decades before they happened—including Trump's presidency all the way back in 2000.

At a recent appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, Groening joked that he and his colleagues are "time travelers," and offered some predictions for the near future.

Among them? How kids can get their parents' brains back to reality. Groening said:

"The Simpsons predicts kids across America will liberate their Republican parents from the cult of MAGA, and here’s how you do it."

"Grab the TV remote, go to menu, go to controls, parental controls, edit channel list, then delete Fox News, and peace, health and mental happiness will result.”

Of course, many conservatives today are so brain-wormed on MAGA they think Fox News is too liberal, so you'll have to block all the other far-right propaganda channels, too. Make a note of that, youths!

Nevertheless, Millennials have long talked online about doing this on visits home, and many have reported it actually working. So get to work, kids!

What else does Groening see for the near future? Well, the demise of Elon Musk, for starters.

“The Simpsons predicts Elon Musk will be the first man to land on Mars. Amazingly, he will crash land on Mars."

"But he will radio back that he is marooned there forever. And most emotionally of all, he will be able to hear the cheering all the way."

Ahh, don't you just love a happy ending?

Groening also predicts that the U.S. will "return the Statue of Liberty to France," which will remind us what the word "liberty" actually means. Here's hoping.