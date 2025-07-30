MAGA Rep. Roasted After Misspelling The Name Of His Own State In Awkward Campaign Launch Video

Georgia MAGA Republican Representative Mike Collins launched his campaign for Senate by misspelling the name of his own state in a campaign video that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
In a since-deleted X post to launch his Senate campaign against Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, Collins wrote:
"We need a Senator who works for Georgia, not the California crazies or New York nutjobs."
"I don’t know who Jon Ossoff really works for, but it sure as heck isn’t Georgia."
Collins apparently doesn't know who he works for either.
In the campaign video linked to that post, Collins told "Georiga"—wherever that is—"Let's ride."
Mike Collins for Senate/X
A hastily edited video, stripped of the misspelled tagline at the end, has already replaced the Collins campaign's flub on his own X account. The new video features Collins driving a tractor trailer with a photo of him with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump—whose own misspellings are notorious—and Vice President JD Vance on the side of it.
But the original version remains up on the Mike Collins War Room account.
And people were quick to drag him for the flub.
Good luck to Mike Collins on running for the state of Georiga.
[image or embed]
— Knight øf Cerebus (@scioperative.bsky.social) July 28, 2025 at 5:47 PM
Georgia, you’ve already got Marjorie Taylor Greene. Elect Mike Collins too and we’re gonna need a border around the whole damn state. The guy can’t even spell “Georgia” in his own ad, writes “Georiga.” 'Georiga': Embarassing typo in Mike Collins Senate ad rumble.com/v6wt3x6-geor...
[image or embed]
— Human☮ (@4humanunity.bsky.social) July 28, 2025 at 6:24 PM
Hey, Mikey, before you “put the hammer down,” you might wanna pick up a dictionary. 😏#MAGAHonorRoll#ProudBlue#Voices4Victory￼
[image or embed]
— cmar0561.bsky.social (@cmar0561.bsky.social) July 29, 2025 at 10:56 AM
Vote Mike Collins for US Senate in GEORIGA if you want the people of that great state to speel juts az gud az Colins!
— Sam Bowen (@justsambowen.bsky.social) July 29, 2025 at 8:10 PM
Collins joins his fellow Republican, MAGA Representative Earl LeRoy "Buddy" Carter, in trying to unseat Democratic Senator Ossoff in 2026.
Collins, Carter, and any other Republican who throws their hat into the ring will face off in a primary next year to determine who runs against Ossoff in November of 2026.
At least Collins has his backup state of Georiga if things don't work out in Georgia.