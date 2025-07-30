Skip to content

Things People Stopped Doing That Instantly Made Their Lives Better

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Rep. Roasted After Misspelling The Name Of His Own State In Awkward Campaign Launch Video

Mike Collins
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican Rep. Mike Collins kicked off his campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia with a new campaign video—but spelled his state's name wrong.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 30, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Georgia MAGA Republican Representative Mike Collins launched his campaign for Senate by misspelling the name of his own state in a campaign video that has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a since-deleted X post to launch his Senate campaign against Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, Collins wrote:

"We need a Senator who works for Georgia, not the California crazies or New York nutjobs."
"I don’t know who Jon Ossoff really works for, but it sure as heck isn’t Georgia."

Collins apparently doesn't know who he works for either.

In the campaign video linked to that post, Collins told "Georiga"—wherever that is—"Let's ride."

  Mike Collins for Senate/X

 

A hastily edited video, stripped of the misspelled tagline at the end, has already replaced the Collins campaign's flub on his own X account. The new video features Collins driving a tractor trailer with a photo of him with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump—whose own misspellings are notorious—and Vice President JD Vance on the side of it.

But the original version remains up on the Mike Collins War Room account.

 

And people were quick to drag him for the flub.

Good luck to Mike Collins on running for the state of Georiga.

[image or embed]
— Knight øf Cerebus (@scioperative.bsky.social) July 28, 2025 at 5:47 PM

  Doubledeemuva Blaqurate News/Facebook

 


 


 

  Doubledeemuva Blaqurate News/Facebook

 


 
 


 

  Doubledeemuva Blaqurate News/Facebook

 


Georgia, you’ve already got Marjorie Taylor Greene. Elect Mike Collins too and we’re gonna need a border around the whole damn state. The guy can’t even spell “Georgia” in his own ad, writes “Georiga.” 'Georiga': Embarassing typo in Mike Collins Senate ad rumble.com/v6wt3x6-geor...

[image or embed]
— Human☮ (@4humanunity.bsky.social) July 28, 2025 at 6:24 PM


 

  Doubledeemuva Blaqurate News/Facebook

 


Hey, Mikey, before you “put the hammer down,” you might wanna pick up a dictionary. 😏#MAGAHonorRoll#ProudBlue#Voices4Victory￼

[image or embed]
— cmar0561.bsky.social (@cmar0561.bsky.social) July 29, 2025 at 10:56 AM


 

  Doubledeemuva Blaqurate News/Facebook

 


 
 


 

  Doubledeemuva Blaqurate News/Facebook

 


 
 


 

  Doubledeemuva Blaqurate News/Facebook

 


Vote Mike Collins for US Senate in GEORIGA if you want the people of that great state to speel juts az gud az Colins!
— Sam Bowen (@justsambowen.bsky.social) July 29, 2025 at 8:10 PM


 

  Doubledeemuva Blaqurate News/Facebook

 

Collins joins his fellow Republican, MAGA Representative Earl LeRoy "Buddy" Carter, in trying to unseat Democratic Senator Ossoff in 2026.

Collins, Carter, and any other Republican who throws their hat into the ring will face off in a primary next year to determine who runs against Ossoff in November of 2026.

At least Collins has his backup state of Georiga if things don't work out in Georgia.

Latest News

Simu Liu; Pedro Pascal
Celebrities

Simu Liu Epically Shuts Down Bizarre Hate Campaign Aimed At Fellow Marvel Star Pedro Pascal

Charlie Hurt, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Charlie Kirk
Political News

Fox News Host Blasted After Suggesting Deported Immigrants Can Be Replaced By Child Labor

Sydney Sweeney
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Jeans Campaign Sparks Backlash Due To Divisive Tagline

Passengers Forced To Flee Plane After Landing Gear Catches Fire At Denver Airport
Trending

Passengers Forced To Flee Plane After Landing Gear Catches Fire At Denver Airport

More from News/political-news

Adam Sandler; Cameron Boyce
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Adam Sandler Pays Subtle Tribute To Late Costar With 'Happy Gilmore 2' Easter Egg

When Happy Gilmore 2 premiered on Netflix last week, nods to the original film were not the only thing that left fans feeling emotional in the long-awaited sequel starring Adam Sandler.

Several cast members have passed since Happy Gilmore. Frances Bay, who played Adam Sandler's grandmother in the original film, died in 2011. Carl Weathers, who played Chubbs the pro golfer, died in 2024. Even Morris the Alligator, who hilariously ate several tournament golf balls and Chubbs' right hand, is no longer with us.

Keep ReadingShow less
James Gunn: Trisha Paytas and, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon
Maarten De Boer/Getty Images; @trishapaytas/Instagram

James Gunn reacts to Aquaman baby

DC Studios co-head James Gunn had a candid and humorous reaction to YouTuber Trisha Paytas naming her newborn son “Aquaman.”

Paytas welcomed her third child, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, on July 12. The baby joins her daughters, 1-year-old Elvis Paytas-Hacmon and 2-year-old Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon. Needless to say, Paytas has a taste for bold, pop culture-inspired baby names.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lauren Boebert; Tyler Boebert
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Rifle Police Department/Facebook

Boebert Slammed After Brushing Off Son's Child Abuse Charge Against Her Grandson

Far-right Republican Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is under fire after dismissing her son's criminal child abuse charge.

Boebert's 20-year-old son Tyler was cited for misdemeanor child abuse of his son in Windsor, Colorado, this week following a charge of criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Beyoncé Knowles Carter; Kamala Harris
Brendan Smialowski//AFP via Getty Images; Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Trump Demands Beyoncé Be Prosecuted For Debunked Accusation She Was Paid Millions To Endorse Harris

Desperate times call for desperate measures, so MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is now recycling some prior false claims to try to distract his supporters away from the debacle of his Epstein files cover-up that has taken over his presidency.

While in Scotland over the weekend, Trump regurgitated an already debunked claim about Beyoncé and called for her and other Black celebrities to be prosecuted for something that never happened and that wouldn’t be illegal even if it had.

Keep ReadingShow less
closed indefinitely sign on a chain link fence
Rob Martin on Unsplash

People Explain Which Things Were Ruined For Everyone By A Few Idiots

Did you know that you used to be able to walk unguided on the interior stairs to or from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington D.C.? My Mother did it twice in the early and mid 1960s.

The 896 steps of the Washington Monument's interior stairs were always intended to be seen, with commemorative stones—193 in total—on the walls along the route. States, cities, foreign nations, businesses, labor unions, and civic organizations provided stones as part of fundraising efforts to complete the monument or for later renovations.

Keep ReadingShow less