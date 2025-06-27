Skip to content

Dr. Oz Slammed After His 'Credit Card' Health Care Analogy Goes Completely Off The Rails

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jon Ossoff Lays Into Project 2025 Architect For Trying To Gut The CDC In Fiery Takedown

Screenshots of Jon Ossoff and Russell Vought
@atrupar/X

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff slammed Project 2025 mastermind and current Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought during a Senate appropriations hearing for trying to slash the budget and workforce of the CDC.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 27, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff criticized Project 2025 architect and current Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought during a Senate appropriations hearing for the Trump administration's austere spending cuts that are currently focused on slashing the budget and workforce of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Ossoff pressed Russell Vought on the administration’s decision to cut the agency’s budget by nearly half and on the loss of roughly 25% of its workforce.

Vought repeatedly deflected, first pivoting to criticize the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response and then claiming he lacked the necessary information to respond, saying he didn’t “have the facts” and therefore couldn’t directly address Ossoff’s question.

A visibly annoyed Ossoff cut him off immediately:

"Answer the question: Does your budget request seek to cut by more than half the CDC budget?"

Vought could only utter that the CDC had been "incompetent" and did not fulfill its duties during the pandemic, but Ossoff replied that Vought ought to visit the agency's headquarters to understand how "essential" its employees are for public health nationwide.

Vought agreed, to which Ossoff said:

“Good, we’ll make that happen, because you are destroying this institution and whatever criticism you have about their past performance, they are essential to public health and epidemiological defense in the United States. You’re crushing morale, you’re crushing capability, and you’re destroying my constituents’ lives.”
"I am grateful for the commitment you've made to come to Georgia and visit the CDC and sit down with those employees. Thank you."

But when Vought claimed that there had been plans to "reform" the CDC since the Biden administration, Ossoff was firm:

“I don’t want to hear about the Biden administration; you’re here on behalf of the Trump administration."

You can watch their exchange in the video below.

Vought was criticized and people praised Ossoff's controlled response after footage of the exchange went viral.


Last month, the Trump administration unveiled a budget proposal that would slash the CDC's funding by nearly half, reducing its budget from $9.2 billion in 2024 to roughly $4 billion.

Among the most striking changes was the proposed elimination of the agency’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion—the CDC’s largest division—just weeks after the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) laid off 2,400 CDC employees.

The budget blueprint made no mention of the $1.2 billion Prevention and Public Health Fund, raising the possibility that the real cuts could be even deeper.

Additional reductions would target injury prevention efforts, including firearm-related injuries, HIV monitoring and prevention, and emergency preparedness grants for states. Public health officials across the country expressed alarm at the scale and scope of the proposed changes.

Latest News

Donald Trump with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima
Political News

Dutch Queen Appears To Mockingly Mimic Trump Right In Front Of Him In Hilarious Viral Video

Wide shot of a middle school classroom. A child raises his hand as the teacher at the board looks on.
Trending

Teachers Share The Questions Students Asked In Class That Broke Their Hearts

Screenshot of Emily Compagno
Political News

Fox Host Slams Dem For Dropping An F-Bomb After Praising Trump For The Same Thing Just Minutes Earlier

Ken Jennings; Emily Croke
TV & Movies

Champ's Wild Final Jeopardy Connection

More from News/political-news

State Department logo illustration
Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

State Department Slammed After Requiring Visa Applicants To Make All Social Media Posts Public For Vetting

The State Department is facing harsh criticism after it announced that anyone applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa will need to disclose all social media profiles from the last five years, requiring that all applicants set their posts to public so they can be properly vetted by its agents.

The agency said the new rules are part of a new screening process aimed at identifying individuals who may pose a threat to U.S. national security. According to the department, failure to comply could result in a denial, and consular officers have been instructed to flag signs of “hostility” toward the U.S.—though the criteria for such determinations remain vague.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Tiny Chef Show being canceled
@thetinychefshow/TikTok

Heartbreaking Animated Video Announcing Emmy-Winning Show's Cancellation Has The Internet Sobbing

Whether or not you've heard of the show, Nickelodeon's The Tiny Chef Show has been turning heads. Not only is it a show that children love, but it's an Emmy Award winner.

Despite all of this adorable, pea-sized chef's success, and a Minion-like voice to boot, the show appears to be canceled.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Megyn Kelly; Ariana Grande
Megyn Kelly/YouTube; Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Megyn Kelly Dismisses Ariana Grande's Political Views By Grossly Body-Shaming Her

Right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly was criticized after body-shaming Wicked star Ariana Grande for sharing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet floating a possible impeachment of President Donald Trump for bombing Iran, telling her that she should instead consider "how to add one half an ounce of fat back onto her body."

Earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez said Trump's "disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," adding:

Keep ReadingShow less
Niecy Nash; Colman Domingo
Michael Buckner/Variety-Getty Images; Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Niecy Nash Hilariously Rips Colman Domingo For Over-The-Top Outfit He Wore To Officiate Her Wedding

A time-honored tradition of the North American wedding aesthetic is that the bride is the focal point of the wedding. Wearing all white and dazzling, she's meant to stand out from the rest of the crowd.

But if the wedding officiant shows up looking like a "beautiful bumblebee" fashionista, who do you think the audience will focus on? The officiant or the bride?

Keep ReadingShow less
Pedro Pascal; JK Rowling
Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images for Disney; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal Opens Up About Why He Called Transphobe JK Rowling A 'Heinous Loser'

Actor Pedro Pascal recently explained why he said Harry Potter author and anti-trans activist JK Rowling behaves like a "heinous loser," and suffice it to say he has absolutely no regrets.

The comment came in reference to Rowling gloating over the U.K. Supreme Court's recent decision to define what exactly constitutes a "woman" in the eyes of U.K. law, a decision that subjects trans people to violence, among other problems.

Keep ReadingShow less