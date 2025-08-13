Skip to content

Halle Berry's Ex Is Getting Slammed After Revealing Overtly Sexist Reason He Left Her

Travis Kelce Explains Why He Thinks Taylor Swift Works Harder On Tour Than He Does Playing Football

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
Gotham/GC Images

In an interview with GQ, the NFL star opened up about how much he admires Swift's work ethic—and why it makes them so compatible.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsAug 13, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Continuing his reign as Taylor Swift's most supportive boyfriend ever, NFL star Travis Kelce spoke candidly and at length with GQ in a recent interview.

In the interview, Kelce warmed to the subject of how in awe he is of Swift every day.

His main point was that Swift's physical strength and stamina that she needs for her shows meets if not surpasses that of his own on the football field.

He explained:

"That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I've seen what she goes through."

Swift and Kelce got together in 2023 in what felt like pop culture's homecoming dance, with the pop star queen finally getting together with the football player.

Swift, who prior to this relationship had dated a string of actors and artists whose presences were the exact opposite of Kelce, wrapped up her blockbuster Eras Tour in December 2024 after nearly two years of touring.

In his GQ interview, Kelce pointed out an aspect of the physical stress each of Swift's shows puts on her body.

"To go out on a stage, on a computer, essentially, for three hours. The [Eras Tour] floor is literally–I've seen underneath that thing. It is a football-field-sized computer."
"You take that into Singapore, where it is scorching hot, and all of a sudden you're feeling the fumes from the computer and you're feeling the fumes from the sun and you're doing a show for three hours with a lot of energy, bringing it every single song."

Kelce, it seemed, was the first to admit how his own career and hers were more alike than they might appear.

"That is arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she's doing it three, four, five days in a row."

Fans of Swift were immediately over the moon about his interview and the praise he heaped on Swift.

Some fans obliquely referenced Swift's ex boyfriends as being the opposite of Kelce.



Commenters argued that they are the epitome of a power couple.

Many were surprised that the stage really is a giant series of screens and computers.



Kelce is currently back reconditioning for the upcoming NFL season, which ended with a Super Bowl loss for his Kansas City Chiefs.

