Sophie Turner shuts down troll

Conservatives Are Melting Down After Minnesota Vikings Add Male Cheerleaders To Roster

Screenshots from the Vikings' TikTok video
@vikings/TikTok

Conservative Vikings fans are reportedly canceling their season tickets after the NFL team added Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn, two male cheerleaders, to their roster for the 2025-2026 season.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 12, 2025
Well, now MAGA conservatives are sure they've seen it all, and they're not happy about it.

Beloved NFL team the Vikings have signed two male cheerleaders to their dancing squad for their 2025 American Football season: Louie Conn and Blaize Shiek.

MAGA sports fans are sure this is something that has never happened before, that their freedoms are intruded upon, and that they now need to find a new sport.

One of the team's favorite promotions for the new additions features Louie Conn at the forefront of the squad, smiling and doing a backflip before leading the squad forward. Blaize Shiek can be seen as the second-to-last dancer in the left line, smiling with his glorious locks bouncing to the beat.

The videographer then pans to a huge group of young cheerleaders, loudly screaming, jumping, and waving their poms in celebration of their team.

You can watch the video here:

@vikings

The next generation of cheer is here! #rushtok #nfl #cheerleading #sorority #minnesotavikings

This is far from the first time that men have appeared in a dance squad or cheerleading squad, including multiple past United States Presidents, and their performances and appearances are far from inappropriate or sexual.

But for MAGA conservatives, this was enough for them to quit the Vikings or American football altogether.




In response to the collective tantrum, some pointed out that this was not really worth all of the negativity.






Some also pointed out that it was pretty ironic for MAGA supporters to be so against a sport that had welcomed some of their past male presidents with open arms.


There's truly nothing new about male teammates on a dance squad, and there's nothing unnatural, alarming, or insidious about their inclusion, either. It's another step toward creating inclusive spaces for women, men, minorities, and LGBTQ+ individuals.

It's also interesting that such enthusiastic sports fans would give up on their team, if not their sport, entirely over the cheer squad. Much bigger trades on the main football team have taken place that have undeniably impacted the play and performance of the football team itself, and they weren't declaring their exit over that, were they?

Seems they're just not interested in free expression on the field.

