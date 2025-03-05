Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Epically Zings Trump With Cheeky Reminder About His 'Small' Win Margin

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Whines That Reagan Biopic Was Snubbed By Oscars Due To 'DEI' Despite Poor Reviews

MAGA Whines That Reagan Biopic Was Snubbed By Oscars Due To 'DEI' Despite Poor Reviews
ShowBiz Direct

Conservatives are now claiming that Reagan, the critically-panned biopic about President Ronald Reagan starring MAGA fans Dennis Quaid and Jon Voight, was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for Best Picture because it didn't meet "DEI requirements."

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiMar 05, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

MAGA is grousing about the film they believe was the biggest snub of the 97th Academy Awards season: Reagan.

According to the New York Post, the biopic about former Republican President Ronald Reagan starring Dennis Quaid in the leading role was disqualified from being considered for a Best Picture Oscar after failing to meet judges' DEI standards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences implemented its Representation & Inclusion Standards (RAISE) for Oscars eligibility in the Best Picture category last year.

It dictates that 30% of actors from a general ensemble cast must be from at least two underrepresented groups, including women, racial or ethnic groups, LGBTQ+, or people with cognitive or physical disabilities.

Reagan screenwriter Howard A. Klausner told Fox News:

"I think the situation speaks for itself. There’s not really anger and indignation among those of us who made this film, we didn’t seriously expect to be nominated for anything by Hollywood in this cultural climate— it’s just sadness, really."

He argued:

“By these new rules, many previous winners would never have been recognized."

MAGA blamed DEI for leaving Reagan out of the Oscar race.




Ed Feulner, a former domestic policy adviser under Reagan, suggested in a Washington Times op-ed that former Best Picture winners The Godfather, Amadeus, Annie Hall, and Rocky would have been disqualified for not conforming to inclusion and representation standards today.

The Post's article claimed that Reagan deserved to be included in the Best Picture nominee list based on the audience rating of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, it's worth noting that movie critics widely panned the 2024 film. Many gave Reagan an 18% based on 64 reviews on the site.

Nick Schager of The Daily Beast described the biopic as "a preachy, plodding, graceless groaner," while Variety's Owen Gleiberman placed it at #3 on the "Top Worst Movies of 2024" list, writing, "It’s like watching an infomercial for an aw-shucks cult leader."

RAISE standards only apply to films being considered for Best Picture, not for the other categories, meaning that Quaid could have been nominated for Best Actor, and there could have been a shot at a Best Costume win. However, Reagan was completely left out of the race.

Even menswear expert Derek Guy observed how the costuming for Reagan went unchecked during production, and he highlighted inaccuracies.

@dieworkwear


The underdog independent film Anora swept the Oscars, including a Best Picture win, which many surprised moviegoers appreciated and thought was far more deserving than the mediocrity that was Reagan.



Right-wingers groaning about DEI (a coded racist term used to undermine qualified candidates) behind RAISE is in line with their support of Republican President Donald Trump's crackdown on gutting anti-discriminatory policies.

Conservatives have been called out for their hypocrisy in arguing that diverse candidates in various positions are somehow unqualified, despite Trump's hiring of department heads who lack, or have very minimal, relevant experience.

Latest News

Millie Bobby Brown
Celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Journalists For 'Bullying' Her Over Her Appearance In Powerful Video

Jasmine Crockett; Donald Trump
Political News

Jasmine Crockett Offers Fiery Reaction To Trump's 'Nightmare' Speech To Congress

Brie Clark; Simone Biles
Celebrities

College Gymnast Becomes First To Do Simone Biles Move—And Biles' Response Is Everything

Brooke Rollins
Political News

Trump's Agriculture Secretary Slammed For Bonkers Advice For Dealing With High Egg Prices

More from Entertainment

Maxim Naumov
Legacy On Ice

Figure Skater Who Lost Both Parents In DC Plane Crash Performs Emotional Tribute

After the tragic D.C. plane crash in January, so much outrage ensued over Trump's comments and the role his cuts to the FAA may have played in the accident that it has become easy to forget the passengers who perished.

U.S. figure skater Maxim Naumov, however, is not among those with the privilege of doing so. He lost both of his parents, pairs skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, in the crash.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vintage photo of Dolly Parton with her husband Carl Dean
@dollyparton/Instagram

Dolly Parton Shares Heartbreaking Statement After Her Husband Of Nearly 60 Years Dies

Beloved country legend Dolly Parton is mourning the death of her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, who passed away Monday at the age of 82.

Parton's publicist shared a statement with the Associated Press indicating Dean died in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be laid to rest "in a private service with immediate family attending."

Keep ReadingShow less
Carnival float of Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin naked in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images

German Carnival Float Roasts Trump And His Allies With Massive NSFW 'MAGA' Testicles

Republican President Donald Trump was ruthlessly mocked in the form of effigies on several carnival floats parading down the streets of Düsseldorf and Cologne, Germany, on Shrove Monday.

The annual carnival, also known as Rose Monday, takes place in the Rhineland region in Germany. It is their version of Mardi Gras, and the highlight of the event is its satirical and graphic depictions of major political figures.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of J.D. Vance
Fox News

Vance Blasted After Latest Attack On 'Insane' Democrats Is A Spectacular Self-Own

Vice President J.D. Vance was widely mocked after he told Fox News personality Sean Hannity about how Democrats "repeat insane ideas" until people believe them—and critics pointed out the hypocrisy.

Vance said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Bride and groom
Photo by Vadim Paripa on Unsplash

People Reveal Whether They'd Marry Their Spouse Again If They Could

During the wedding and the exchanging of vows, everything is sunshine and daisies, and it's easy for the couple to imagine staying together forever.

But after being married for a few years, sometimes people realize that this isn't the happily-ever-after they were expecting, and they might go so far as to question if staying married is the right plan for them.

Keep ReadingShow less