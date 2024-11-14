Skip to content

Conservative Has Brutal Warning For GOP After Trump Picks 'Vile Sex Pest' Gaetz For AG

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jasmine Crockett Perfectly Calls Out Trump Over Unqualified Cabinet Picks

Donald Trump Jasmine Crockett
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, CNN

After Donald Trump unveiled a slate of incredibly unqualified cabinet picks, Rep. Jasmine Crockett called out why those picks are so hypocritical.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiNov 14, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett exposed the glaring hypocrisy behind President-elect Donald Trump choosing unqualified cabinet members for the incoming administration.

"We are just in uncharted territory," Crockett said on Wednesday's CNN newscast, adding:

"If anybody is surprised, then I say you haven't been paying attention."

The Texas lawmaker's comments came after Trump had just announced former GOP Florida Representative Matt Gaetz was his pick for Attorney General, a decision that left both Senate Democrats and Republicans completely dumbfounded.

Gaetz was under the final stages of investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use when Trump made his announcement.

However, Gaetz immediately resigned from Congress effective immediately, rendering the Committee without jurisdiction to continue its investigation.

Crockett, who just won reelection for a second term to a seat in the US House representing Texas, continued:

“Because the reality is that we have someone that is not qualified, morally or otherwise, to be president of the United States."
"So why would his appointments be qualified?”

You can view her statements in the clip below.

“These are people that have railed against diversity, equity, inclusion, trying to say that diverse candidates are somehow not qualified."

Crockett referred to DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) hires, a coded racist term conservatives used to undermine qualified department head candidates.

The GOP repeatedly threw the term to criticize Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color to become VP.

Crockett added:

“But the reality is that what they want to do is more of this: Is put people that are not qualified in and say, ‘Well, you know what? Because he’s my homeboy, he is qualified.’ "
"That’s not enough. That is what the ‘good old boy system’ has always been about, and it’s why we have not ever reached our maximum potential.”




Social media users agreed that Trump's chosen would-be cabinet members were a joke.







Trump's wacky list of cabinet appointments includes Fox News weekend host and germ denier, Pete Hegseth, for Secretary of Defense; South Dakota Governor and pet executioner, Kristi Noem, for Secretary of Homeland Security; and former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, as Director of National Intelligence, a field that she lacks any formal experience in.

While "qualified" is the last thing that comes to mind when looking at the list of Trump's cabinet picks, the roles will still need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Latest News

More from News

Screenshot of Ryan Borgwardt with family members
TODAY/YouTube

Wisconsin Dad Accused Of Faking His Own Drowning So He Could Flee To Eastern Europe

Though the family of Wisconsin father Ryan Borgwardt had held out hope that his body would be recovered after he disappeared while kayaking in August, investigators now believe the man faked his own death so that he could flee the country, and is now believed to be somewhere in Eastern Europe.

On August 12, Borgwardt's kayak, fishing rod, wallet, and car keys were discovered at Green Lake, the day he went missing. A lifejacket floating on the water added to the evidence that his wife and three children had lost their husband and father.

Keep ReadingShow less
Celene Dion
@celenedion/Instagram

Celine Dion Has Fans Cracking Up With Hilarious iPhone Fail After Asking Siri To Play Her Song

Céline Dion recently shared a relatable tech struggle on Instagram involving her iPhone’s Siri.

When she tried to play her 2024 version of Hymne à l'amour, Siri repeatedly misunderstood her request and played Dion's classic hit My Heart Will Go On instead.

Keep ReadingShow less
Denzel Washington
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Denzel Washington Casually Reveals He's Going To Retire—But Has Good News For Marvel Fans

Acclaimed thespian Denzel Washington teased a list of some exciting projects he has lined up before he possibly takes his final bow from Hollywood.

The 69-year-old Academy Award and Tony winner is currently promoting his upcoming film, Gladiator II, Ridley Scott's sequel to his 2000 epic historical drama Gladiator.

Keep ReadingShow less
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

John Krasinski Jokes About Wife Emily Blunt's Reaction To His Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

John Krasinski gushed about being named People magazine's "2024 Sexiest Man Alive" and shared his wife, Emily Blunt's, reaction to the honor.

The actor is known for his Hollywood breakthrough character Jim Halpert on the long-running NBC sitcom The Office and for becoming a creator and director of the 2018 horror drama A Quiet Place.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tony Hinchcliffe
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Comedian Explains Why He Apologizes 'To Absolutely Nobody' Over Puerto Rico 'Garbage' Joke

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage" during President-elect Donald Trump's rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden last month, is apologizing “to absolutely nobody."

Hinchcliffe’s remarks at the rally quickly ignited a media uproar and bipartisan criticism, with some speculating that the controversy might hurt Trump’s support among Puerto Rican communities in key battleground states. However, Trump ultimately gained traction with Latino voters on Election Day, securing all seven swing states.

Keep ReadingShow less