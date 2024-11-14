Jasmine Crockett Perfectly Calls Out Trump Over Unqualified Cabinet Picks

Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett exposed the glaring hypocrisy behind President-elect Donald Trump choosing unqualified cabinet members for the incoming administration.
"We are just in uncharted territory," Crockett said on Wednesday's CNN newscast, adding:
"If anybody is surprised, then I say you haven't been paying attention."
The Texas lawmaker's comments came after Trump had just announced former GOP Florida Representative Matt Gaetz was his pick for Attorney General, a decision that left both Senate Democrats and Republicans completely dumbfounded.
Gaetz was under the final stages of investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use when Trump made his announcement.
However, Gaetz immediately resigned from Congress effective immediately, rendering the Committee without jurisdiction to continue its investigation.
Crockett, who just won reelection for a second term to a seat in the US House representing Texas, continued:
“Because the reality is that we have someone that is not qualified, morally or otherwise, to be president of the United States."
"So why would his appointments be qualified?”
You can view her statements in the clip below.
“These are people that have railed against diversity, equity, inclusion, trying to say that diverse candidates are somehow not qualified."
Crockett referred to DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) hires, a coded racist term conservatives used to undermine qualified department head candidates.
The GOP repeatedly threw the term to criticize Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color to become VP.
Crockett added:
“But the reality is that what they want to do is more of this: Is put people that are not qualified in and say, ‘Well, you know what? Because he’s my homeboy, he is qualified.’ "
"That’s not enough. That is what the ‘good old boy system’ has always been about, and it’s why we have not ever reached our maximum potential.”
Social media users agreed that Trump's chosen would-be cabinet members were a joke.
Trump's wacky list of cabinet appointments includes Fox News weekend host and germ denier, Pete Hegseth, for Secretary of Defense; South Dakota Governor and pet executioner, Kristi Noem, for Secretary of Homeland Security; and former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, as Director of National Intelligence, a field that she lacks any formal experience in.
While "qualified" is the last thing that comes to mind when looking at the list of Trump's cabinet picks, the roles will still need to be confirmed by the Senate.