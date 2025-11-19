Skip to content

Ariana Grande Just Took Another Lie Detector Test And Was Asked About The Moon Landing—And It Didn't Go Well

Ariana Grande; Bowen Yang
@vanityfair/TikTok

The Wicked: For Good star took Vanity Fair's lie detector test once again, this time with costar Bowen Yang—and when he pressed her on if she still thinks the moon landing was faked, Grande tried her best to pivot.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 19, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Ariana Grande definitely believes in somewhere over the rainbow and the concept of defying gravity, but you know, maybe the moon landing in 1969 is up for debate.

Last year, while touring to promote Wicked, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande appeared on Vanity Fair for one of their infamous lie detector test interviews, during which Grande's responses about the moon landing were "inconclusive" and even "deceptive."

Glinda the Good returned this year, this time opposite her Wicked costar Bowen Yang, to clear the air. But the air might be murkier than ever before.

While chatting with Yang, Grande admitted that she could "see both sides" of the moon landing debate. Previously, while talking to Cynthia Erivo, she also questioned why there wasn't more footage, which has been a common argument among those who believe the landing was faked.

Yang sat back and laughed, stating:

"You're not helping your case!"

Grande threw back:

"You're not helping my case!"

While Yang was still laughing, Grande pivoted, pointing out:

"The truth is, I don't give a rat's a** about the moon. I'm worried about Earth, godd**n it!"
"We're burning alive! We're killing each other! Can we worry about Earth for five minutes?"
"Who gives a f**k about the moon and the flag?"

To this, Yang applauded her before they moved on to other topics and incomparable Lorne Michaels impressions.

You can watch the segment here:

@vanityfair

Back in the hot seat, @arianagrande sets the record straight about her thoughts on the moon Watch Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test with @Wicked: For Good stars #ArianaGrande and #BowenYang at our link in bio #WickedForGood #Pfannee #Glinda

Some were thoroughly entertained by the fact that talking about the moon still flummoxed Grande.

@vanityfair/TikTok

@vanityfair/TikTok

@vanityfair/TikTok

@vanityfair/TikTok

@vanityfair/TikTok

Other TikTokers were entertained by the entire conversation.

@vanityfair/TikTok

@vanityfair/TikTok

@vanityfair/TikTok

@vanityfair/TikTok

@vanityfair/TikTok

Some thought that Grande had a point, whether she believed in the moon landing or not.

@vanityfair/TikTok

@vanityfair/TikTok

@vanityfair/TikTok

@vanityfair/TikTok

@vanityfair/TikTok

You can watch Grande and Yang's full Vanity Fair interview interview here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

It's hilarious how flustered Grande gets while talking about the "fake" moon landing and other conspiracy theories, but she does have a point.

With so much going on in the world right now, maybe we should focus on the situation here.

