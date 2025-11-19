Ariana Grande Just Took Another Lie Detector Test And Was Asked About The Moon Landing—And It Didn't Go Well

In her message, she reflected on a lifetime shaped by generosity, determination, and her East Tennessee roots. Dressed in gold, Parton appeared on screen from Nashville holding her statuette, calling the honor both humbling and surreal as footage of her early life and decades of philanthropy flashed across Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

She described the award as “a great honor” and “a lifetime blessing.”

In her message, she held the statuette close and shared a memory that defined her sense of service:

"I grew up in a house with 12 kids. Now, that alone teaches you how important sharing is. Don't get me wrong, we didn't have that much to share. But my mom and daddy showed me by example that the more you give, the more blessings come your way."

The award was presented onstage by her longtime friend and 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin, who introduced the tribute with her signature mix of warmth and razor-sharp humor. The pair famously starred alongside Jane Fonda in the 1980 workplace comedy, with Tomlin playing the sharp, overworked office manager, Violet Newstead, and Parton portraying the quick-witted, endlessly resourceful secretary, Doralee Rhodes.

Tomlin reflected on their early days together:

“During one rehearsal, I forgot a line, and Dolly recited it for me. She said that it was her first movie, so she thought she’d memorize the whole darn script. And she did. Even Dabney Coleman’s parts.”

The duo’s on-screen chemistry helped turn 9 to 5 into a cultural landmark, launching Parton’s film career , inspiring a hit Broadway musical, and cementing a decades-long friendship between the two women. Tomlin’s presence at the Governors Awards underscored that legacy, carrying the same effortless camaraderie that made their partnership so beloved.

She added that honoring Parton’s humanitarian work felt not only fitting but long overdue:

“She is one of the few people who remain in this world that everyone loves and respects. Not just ‘9 to 5’ but 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Congratulations, Dolly.”

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award recognizes individuals whose charitable contributions improve human welfare and address inequities—an area where Parton’s impact is undeniable.

Since founding the Dollywood Foundation in 1988 to support the children of East Tennessee, she has expanded her reach worldwide. Her signature initiative, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , has now delivered 285 million books to children under five, fostering a love of reading that has become a central part of her legacy.

Parton's absence from the gala was simply due to a scheduling conflict , her publicist told USA TODAY in September, when the Academy first informed her of the honor.

Reflecting on her parents’ influence, she added in her speech:

“I’ve tried my whole life to live by their example, and I’ve been blessed more than I ever dreamed possible. Like this award tonight… From my heart to yours, I truly thank you.”

You can watch her speech below:

- YouTube Oscars

Grammy winner Andra Day performed a soaring rendition of “Jolene” in her honor during the ceremony, paying tribute to a woman whose music and generosity have shaped generations.

Parton’s philanthropy extends far beyond literacy efforts. She has funded local disaster relief, including the My People Fund for families affected by the 2016 Smoky Mountain wildfires , supported scientific research with donations such as her $1 million contribution to Vanderbilt University’s COVID-19 efforts, and contributed to causes supporting the Black and LGBTQ+ communities, veterans, and individuals facing food insecurity.

Her charitable giving has totaled tens of millions of dollars, with a far-reaching impact on culture, education, and humanitarian causes.

Academy President Janet Yang praised Parton when the award was announced in June:

“Beloved performer Dolly Parton exemplifies the spirit of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through her unwavering dedication to charitable efforts.”

On social platforms, even the internet’s most hard-to-please corners agreed: if anyone deserves an honorary Oscar, it’s Dolly Parton.

Despite her worldwide fame— over 100 million records sold , two previous Oscar nominations, and countless accolades—Parton remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved figures. Her Oscar nominations came in 1980 for “9 to 5” and in 2005 for “Travellin’ Thru” from Transamerica , but Sunday night marked her first win.

Other honorary Oscar recipients at this year’s Governors Awards included Debbie Allen, Wynn Thomas, and Tom Cruise, who also honored Parton during his acceptance speech:

“Dolly Parton is an American original, a legendary singer, songwriter, actress, and humanitarian. Your songs and your soul are part of the very fabric of all our lives. You show us that compassion and creativity are part of the same burning light.”

A source also told PEOPLE t hat Parton has been quietly recovering from health challenges that led her to postpone her Las Vegas residency to September 2026. She is also mourning the loss of her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean . But her publicist, Marcel Pariseau, emphasized that her absence from the ceremony had nothing to do with her health.

Even at a distance, Parton’s presence was felt, beaming through screens, carried by applause, and echoed across social media with fans celebrating a moment many called “beautifully overdue.”