Ariana Grande Watched 'Wicked' With Her Grandma At Her Childhood Movie Theater—And We're Sobbing

Ariana Grande; Grande's nonna
Neil Mockford/WireImage/GettyImages, @arianagrande/Instagram

The Wicked star flew down to Boca Raton, Florida, to watch the movie with her 99-year-old Nonna, who was positively beaming as she watched her granddaughter sing "Popular."

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiDec 02, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Ariana Grande took her 99-year-old grandma, Marjorie Grande—affectionately known as Nonna—to see the film adaptation of Wicked at a very special movie theater last week, a moment the pop idol has waited for since, since birth!

Grande has been obsessed with Wicked ever since her Nonna took her to see the Broadway musical version in 2003 when Grande was ten years old.

When talks of a movie adaptation of Wicked gained traction, the "Thank U, Next" singer was determined to nab the role of Galinda–a.k.a "Glinda the Good Witch."

Her dream finally came true after years of preparation, taking singing and acting lessons and enduring a grueling audition process.

Casting for Wicked was confirmed in June 2022 with Grande as Galinda and Tony-winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a.k.a. the Wicked Witch of the West. The film opened on November 22 and was an instant box office smash.

The full circle moment came when Grande flew to her home city of Boca Rotan, Florida, for 24 hours so she could watch Wicked with her beloved Nonna.

Traveling to any of the official premieres to support Grande would not have been ideal, so the singer made sure to experience the fruits of her labor with Nonna, who had just turned 99 last month, by coming home.

She wrote on her Instagram story:

“flew to boca for a day to watch with Nonna at the movie theater i grew up going to every weekend, Cinemark 20 in Boca.”

She is seen here watching the movie with Nonna and Grande's brother, Frankie Grande.

Not seen in the photos but tagged was her boyfriend Ethan Slater, who also stars in Wicked playing Boq Woodsman, the munchkin in love with Galinda.

@arianagrande/Instagram

Nonna is beaming watching her granddaughter radiating on the silver screen.

Grande also tagged Wicked director Jon M. Chu and wrote:

“Thrilled to report when the sugar glider had her drum solo nonna exclaimed loudly: ‘oh I LOVE that.’"

@arianagrande/Instagram

Frankie Grande reshared his sister's post and wrote:

“This was one of the most special moments in my life. I will remember it & cherish it til I’m 99 too.”

Grande posted a video of her holding Nonna's hand as the pair watched the ending of the musical number "Popular."

One social media user shared a photo of a young Ari going backstage with her Nonna and meeting Kristin Chenoweth, who originated Glinda in the original Broadway cast of Wicked.

Fans couldn't be happier for Grande's exciting and monumental new chapter and sharing it with her loved ones.






Fun fact: One user pointed out that Nonna has been around long enough to see the debut of the 1939 film adaptation of the Judy Garland movie inspired by L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

X (formerly Twitter) user Hania Khan wrote:

"Ariana Grande's grandmother was born in 1925, meaning she was 14 when The Wizard of Oz premiered."
"It's amazing to think she witnessed the film's original release as a teen, never imagining that nearly a century later, her granddaughter would star in a reimagined version of the same iconic story!"

Wicked: Part I has alreadygrossed an estimated $262.2 million domestically, with an additional $96.8 million internationally, as of December 2, 2024, for a worldwide total of $359 million.

Wicked: Part 2 is scheduled for a November 2025 release.

