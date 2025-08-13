Skip to content

'Modern Family' Star Opens Up About Her Decision To Change Her Name For Career Pivot

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

US Teen Influencer Stuck In Antarctica After Landing Plane There Illegally Amid Charity Mission

Ethan Guo
ethansflightagainstcancer.com

19-year-old influencer Ethan Guo has been stuck in Antarctica since June after providing false flight plan information—and now he must pay thousands to charity in order to avoid a trial.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossAug 13, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

A globe-trotting teen pilot and social media star has agreed to make a hefty donation to avoid standing trial after an unscheduled Antarctic detour landed him in hot water with Chilean authorities.

Ethan Guo, a 19-year-old Chinese American with a Guinness World Record in his sights, found himself grounded—literally—when he landed his Cessna 182Q on Chile’s King George Island earlier this summer without permission.

The single-engine, four-seater light aircraft, affectionately named Whiskey Tango, touched down in the icy territory 75 miles off the coast of Antarctica despite Guo telling officials he was heading to Punta Arenas in Chile. Authorities say he filed “false plan data” to make it happen.

Guinness World Records currently lists the youngest person to fly solo around the world at age 17—a record Guo has been gunning for since he was 13.

The teen recalled:

“After a bunch of digging, I was, I think, 13 at that time. I looked it up, and it turns out the youngest person to fly around the world was 20 years old."
"And I was like, I’m 13. It’s like, what, seven years? I could definitely do that. It’s easy — easy.”

Guo’s aviation résumé is impressive for someone who can’t yet legally rent a car in most states. Born in Tianjin, China, and now living in West Palm Beach, Florida, he first took the controls at age 13, earned his private pilot license four years later, and has since logged over 700 flight hours across 48 U.S. states.

His Cessna is stocked with a desert survival kit, an inflatable raft for water landings, and—after his latest escapade—probably more thermal gear than an REI catalogue.

Guo told the reporters:

“I promised myself no matter what, I’ll get this done. If it’s the last thing I do, so be it, I want to get this done no matter what.”

The “this” is an ambitious mission he launched from Memphis in May 2024: 50,000 miles in 100 days, 60 countries, and all seven continents, to raise $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The trip, inspired by his cousin’s Stage 4 blood cancer diagnosis, has so far brought in just over $131,000.

Along the way, Guo has been documenting stops from Geneva to Greece for his 1.4 million Instagram followers, mixing aspirational captions with cockpit glamour shots.

His latest post can be viewed here:

But Chile’s aviation officials were less impressed. Prosecutor Cristián Cristoso said Guo’s unauthorized landing violated the Chilean Aeronautical Code and “multiple national and international” rules, creating a safety hazard for other air traffic. The charges carried potential prison time or fines.

Disputing the claim of an illegal landing, the teen posted on X yesterday evening:

So, it was just a scenic stop?

Severe winter weather in the Southern Hemisphere stranded Guo at the military base for six weeks while his plane sat idle. On Monday, a judge agreed to drop the case if he donates $30,000 to a children’s cancer charity named “Fundación Nuestros Hijos” within 30 days.

The deal also requires him to cover all expenses for his “aircraft security and personal maintenance” during detention, pay for his return, leave Chile as soon as conditions allow, and steer clear of Chilean territory for the next three years.

The internet, of course, had thoughts—some hailing him as a daring young philanthropist, others questioning their life choices at the age of 19, and why the heck is it illegal to land in Antarctica?











In a text to the Associated Press, Guo said he was “relieved by the outcome” and is now waiting for clearance to depart so he can continue his mission. He still hopes to raise at least $1 million to fight childhood cancer.

Whether this saga ends with a Guinness World Record or simply the footnote “Teen Who Got Stuck in Antarctica After Lying to Air Traffic Control” remains to be seen.

But aviation fans can cheer on the teen’s return home from his website at: https://www.ethansflightagainstcancer.com/.

May your next detour be legal, Ethan!

Latest News

David Justice and Halle Berry
Celebrities

Halle Berry's Ex Is Getting Slammed After Revealing Overtly Sexist Reason He Left Her

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump; Barack Obama
Donald Trump

Newsom Expertly Rips Trump For Hiding Obama Portrait In Hidden Staircase At White House

Yassamin Ansari; Screenshot of Kellyanne Conway
Political News

Dem Rep. Epically Shuts Down Kellyanne Conway's Claim Sydney Sweeney Ad Is Causing Liberal 'Panic'

Lisa Kudrow in 'Death to 2020'
Political News

Lisa Kudrow's Portrayal Of A MAGA Spokesperson Resurfaces—And It's Eerily Accurate

More from Trending

Screenshot of Molly Martinez
RSBN

White House Reporter Reacts After Video Glitch Sparks Conspiracy Theory That She's A 'Lizard Person'

White House reporter Molly Martinez responded after a White House livestream glitched and caused her eyes to look completely white for a split-second—prompting conspiracy theorists to go wild and claim she is a "lizard person" who is secretly controlling the government.

Martinez, a Washington-based journalist for local TV chain Gray Television, appeared on camera June 19 in the White House press room, smiling at a friend. A glitch in the original footage made her eyes look entirely white—something conspiracy theorists seized on as “evidence” she’s a lizard person.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Ben Ferguson and Abby Philip
CNN

Right-Wing Podcaster Blasted After Making Absurd Claim About Trump And Crime Rates In 2024

Conservative podcaster Ben Ferguson left hs fellow CNN panelists stunned after he made the bizarre claim that falling crime rates in 2024 were due to President Donald Trump's policies—even though Trump didn't begin his second term until January 2025.

Ferguson spoke after Trump—who presented fake crime statistics—announced his decision to federalize police in Washington, D.C., and deploy the National Guard in an effort to fight crime.

Keep ReadingShow less
A bride and a groom holding hands
man and woman holding hands focus photo
Photo by Jeremy Wong Weddings on Unsplash

People Who Attended Multiple Weddings For The Same Person Describe The Differences

Weddings are a wonderful celebration of love and commitment.

That being said, all of us have likely been to a wedding where we have wondered "how long do you think it's going to last".

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristi Noem
Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

'South Park' Hits Back At Kristi Noem's Gripe About Show With Hilarious Profile Photo Change

South Park began its 27th season doing what they do best: skewering public figures that take themselves too seriously. The season premiere focused on MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his alleged micropenis to the delight of old and new fans.

For the second episode, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone turned their focus to infamous puppy (and goat) killer Kristi Noem, South Dakota's former Republican Governor that Trump tapped to head up the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and oversee Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Keep ReadingShow less
Emma Thompson; Donald Trump
Alessandro Levati/Getty Images; Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Trump Asked Out Emma Thompson

Back in the ‘90s, two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson had the Sense and Sensibility to decline a dinner invitation from then-Jeffrey Epstein bestie and tabloid real estate mogul Donald Trump.

At least, that’s how Thompson recounted the awkward phone call during the Locarno International Film Festival, which took place from August 6–16 in Switzerland.

Keep ReadingShow less