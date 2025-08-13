Skip to content

Dem Rep. Epically Shuts Down Kellyanne Conway's Claim Sydney Sweeney Ad Is Causing Liberal 'Panic'

Lisa Kudrow's Portrayal Of A MAGA Spokesperson Resurfaces—And It's Eerily Accurate

Lisa Kudrow in 'Death to 2020'
Netflix

Kudrow's performance in the Netflix mockumentary Death to 2020 as a truth-denying Trump spokesperson has only gotten more accurate with age.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 13, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City.

See Full Bio

Actor Lisa Kudrow has gone viral after her performance in the Netflix mockumentary Death to 2020 as a truth-denying spokesperson for President Donald Trump went viral—prompting many to point out that her portrayal is still spot on.

The film, from the minds of Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, centers on a group of fictional characters reflecting on major U.S. and U.K. events of 2020, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. presidential election.

Kudrow portrays Jeanetta Grace Susan, a composite character inspired by former Trump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway and former White House Press Secretaries Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kayleigh McEnany.

The viral moment in question shows Kudrow-as-Susan waving away Trump's first impeachment, which was initiated in part because he'd encouraged Ukrainian leadership to investigate then-candidate Joe Biden for “political dirt” he could wield against his opponent. Trump was ultimately acquitted by the GOP-controlled Senate in early 2020.

Susan says:

"The whole impeachment thing was baseless. Okay, so the Democrats claim that Trump pressured Ukraine into digging up dirt on the Biden family and their only real 'evidence' of that is the transcript of him doing it."

When questioned, Susan denies, denies, denies:

"'What transcript? Check your tape, I said no such thing. There's no such place as Ukraine. I choose to believe there is not."

At another point, even when presented with Trump's own words, she claims:

"This is what the media does. You lie, fabricate, fantasize. The president never said that. I know this doesn't fit with your agenda but this never happened."

You can watch Kudrow's performance in the video below.

Many agreed—her portrayal is disturbingly accurate.


Kudrow has not commented on the clips of her performance that have gone viral, but there's no question—she's a treasure and we need some humor in these dark times.

To see more Kudrow's impression, Netflix put together a compilation of her best moments from Death to 2020.

You can watch below:

- YouTube youtu.be

A bride and a groom holding hands
