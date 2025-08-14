Skip to content

Trans Nonbinary Track Star Nikki Hiltz Shares Powerful Video Documenting Their Top Surgery Journey

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ariana Grande Costar Offers Hilarious Reaction After Fan Claims She's Never Cast Opposite 'Hot' Actors

Skyler Gisondo; Ariana Grande
River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After a fan reacted negatively to the news that Superman star Skyler Gisondo was in talks to star opposite Ariana Grande in Focker In-Law, the fourth Meet the Parents installment, Gisondo shared the news of his casting using the fan's mean tweet.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 14, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

In our chaotic world, there are still a few things you can count on: the sun rising and setting, and "Stan Twitter" being unhinged.

After the announcement of him being cast next to pop diva Ariana Grande, actor Skyler Gisondo was the latest star to learn how pop stans just go on X and say anything that comes to mind.

Gisondo and Grande will star in the upcoming Focker-in-Law, the fourth installment of Meet the Parents.

And some "Arianators," as Grande's devotees are called, are not happy about it. Why? Because Gisondo is supposedly not "hot" enough.

After the casting announcement hit X, one fan responded by saying:

"why are directors afraid to put her with someone HOT."

Okay, ouch!

Gisondo's most recent project was the new Superman installment, and he is also well known for his appearances in the films Licorice Pizza and Booksmart and the series The Righteous Gemstones and Santa Clarita Diet on HBO and Netflix, respectively.

Perhaps that long resume helped prepare him for the slings and arrows of pop stans, because Gisondo took the criticism in stride with a hilarious quip on Instagram.

Posting screenshots of the fan's reaction to his Instagram, he added the caption:

"As you can see, initial fan reaction looking very positive."

Gisondo is set to play the son of the original Meet the Parents characters, Ben Stiller and Teri Polo. The film reportedly centers around the Fockers' son's engagement to a woman played by Grande.

Gisondo's post got a like from his future costar as well as her current beau and Wicked costar Ethan Slater, who, you know, is also being insulted in the tweet in question. It's nice to see them all joining forces against it!

They were far from the only people who pushed back on the tweet though—plenty of people came to Gisondo's defense to confirm that he is, in fact, hot.


@jthebassist_/Instagram

@motelsiren/Instagram

@starvsurmom/Instagram

@cloonana/Instagram

@maisongamble/Instagram

@eyeam.vengeance/Instagram

Seems like the Gisondo stans win this round!

Latest News

Screenshot of Ice-T; Donald Trump
Political News

Video Of Ice-T's NSFW Rant About Trump And His 'Scary' Supporters Resurfaces—And It's Spot On

AriZona Iced Tea can; Donald Trump
Political News

AriZona Iced Tea May Raise Price After Three Decades Thanks To Trump's Tariffs—And People Are Not Ok

Chasten Buttigieg; Kim Davis
Political News

Chasten Buttigieg Rips Kim Davis' Hypocrisy After She Asks Supreme Court To Overturn Gay Marriage

The outside of a best buy store
Trending

Major Companies People Think Won't Exist In 20 Years

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Newsom Channels Trump In All-Caps Vow To Redistrict California After Trump 'Missed' Deadline

The latest in the ongoing feud between MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom involves a bit of imitation—but it definitely wasn't the sincerest form of flattery.

Newsom has been actively locking horns with Trump and his fellow governor, MAGA Republican Greg Abbott of Texas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ethan Guo
ethansflightagainstcancer.com

Teen influencer stranded in Antarctica

A globe-trotting teen pilot and social media star has agreed to make a hefty donation to avoid standing trial after an unscheduled Antarctic detour landed him in hot water with Chilean authorities.

Ethan Guo, a 19-year-old Chinese American with a Guinness World Record in his sights, found himself grounded—literally—when he landed his Cessna 182Q on Chile’s King George Island earlier this summer without permission.

Keep ReadingShow less
​Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

'Modern Family' Star Opens Up About Her Decision To Change Her Name For Career Pivot

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is creating buzz again, this time with the announcement of her new name: Frances Anderson.

The former Modern Family actress, who effectively ended her acting career at the age of 12 when the show ended, went viral during Pride Month when she shared with the world that she was bisexual, with a little help from her "I'm gay!" clip from the show.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nicholas Hoult attends the "Superman" Fan Event at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 02, 2025 in London, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage for Getty Images

Fans Shocked by Hoult's Handsome Confession

Superman fans were shooketh after seeing a resurfaced interview of Nicholas Hoult explaining why he doesn’t feel like “a beautiful person.”

Hoult, who has been a movie franchise darling from Mad Max to X-Men, is used to admirers complimenting his looks. I mean, even as the bald, scheming villain Lex Luthor, people were still out here blushing like Gilded Age debutantes trying to land a railroad tycoon.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
Gotham/GC Images

Travis Kelce Explains Why He Thinks Taylor Swift Works Harder On Tour Than He Does Playing Football

Continuing his reign as Taylor Swift's most supportive boyfriend ever, NFL star Travis Kelce spoke candidly and at length with GQ in a recent interview.

In the interview, Kelce warmed to the subject of how in awe he is of Swift every day.

Keep ReadingShow less