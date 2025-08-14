Ariana Grande Costar Offers Hilarious Reaction After Fan Claims She's Never Cast Opposite 'Hot' Actors

In our chaotic world, there are still a few things you can count on: the sun rising and setting, and "Stan Twitter" being unhinged.

After the announcement of him being cast next to pop diva Ariana Grande, actor Skyler Gisondo was the latest star to learn how pop stans just go on X and say anything that comes to mind.

Gisondo and Grande will star in the upcoming Focker-in-Law, the fourth installment of Meet the Parents.

And some "Arianators," as Grande's devotees are called, are not happy about it. Why? Because Gisondo is supposedly not "hot" enough.

After the casting announcement hit X, one fan responded by saying:

"why are directors afraid to put her with someone HOT."

Okay, ouch!

Gisondo's most recent project was the new Superman installment, and he is also well known for his appearances in the films Licorice Pizza and Booksmart and the series The Righteous Gemstones and Santa Clarita Diet on HBO and Netflix, respectively.

Perhaps that long resume helped prepare him for the slings and arrows of pop stans, because Gisondo took the criticism in stride with a hilarious quip on Instagram.

Posting screenshots of the fan's reaction to his Instagram, he added the caption:

"As you can see, initial fan reaction looking very positive."

Gisondo is set to play the son of the original Meet the Parents characters, Ben Stiller and Teri Polo. The film reportedly centers around the Fockers' son's engagement to a woman played by Grande.

Gisondo's post got a like from his future costar as well as her current beau and Wicked costar Ethan Slater, who, you know, is also being insulted in the tweet in question. It's nice to see them all joining forces against it!

They were far from the only people who pushed back on the tweet though—plenty of people came to Gisondo's defense to confirm that he is, in fact, hot.





@jthebassist_/Instagram

@motelsiren/Instagram

@starvsurmom/Instagram

@cloonana/Instagram

@maisongamble/Instagram

@eyeam.vengeance/Instagram

Seems like the Gisondo stans win this round!