Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kristin Chenoweth Weighs In After Ariana Grande Says Galinda 'Might Be A Little In The Closet'

Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande
Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Pictures/GettyImages

After Grande speculated to the Gay Times that Galinda "might be a little in the closet" with respect to her feelings for Elphaba, Chenoweth weighed in on Instagram.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiNov 25, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth responded after Wicked star Ariana Grande gave some LGBTQ+ insight into the musical film in which she stars as Galinda with queer Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba.

Wicked is a two-part film adaptation of the eponymous Broadway musical loosely based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, inspired by the characters in L. Frank Baum's 1990 book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its 1939 Judy Garland film adaptation.

The book's political commentary also serves as a "cautionary tale" about what happens when society ostracizes and persecutes othered individuals like Elphaba who are unfairly perceived as evil.

While there are no explicit LGBTQ+ themes in the literary prequel to The Wizard of Oz, Wicked has queer nuances, which Grande picked up on as she dug deep into her character and saw another layer to Galinda's identity.

During an interview with the Gay Times, Grande theorized that Galinda, who later drops the "a" and becomes Glinda as an act of solidarity, "might be a little in the closet" regarding her feelings for Elphaba.

In the interview, Grande and Erivo were asked to share thoughts on Wicked's fandom pushing the "Gelphie" ship premise—the femslash (female slash, or relationships between two female characters) between Glinda and Elphaba.

Erivo said her character Elphaba "goes wherever the wind goes," adding:

"I think she loves Glinda, I think she loves love. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection the both of them have."

"They do have a real relationship. It's true love," Grande agreed, and continued:

"Whether it's romantic or platonic…maybe Glinda might be a little in the closet."

The LGBTQ+ ally—who brings her fandom together in surprising ways—said the characters' bond "transcends sexuality."

Grande added that the inherent true love stemmed from a "deep safety within each other and that’s why [fans] probably ship it.”

As to whether or not Gelphie becomes canon, Grande didn't rule it out from the franchise.

"You never know, give it a little more time," she said, adding, "It is just a true love, and I think that transcends sexuality."

Here is a TikTok clip featuring the discussion.

@gaytimes

What do @arianagrande and @Cynthia Erivo think of the #Gelphie ship? 🩷💚 @Wicked Movie #wicked #arianagrande #cynthiaerivo #glinda #elphaba #wickedmovie #wizardofoz #sapphic

Kristin Chenoweth, who originated Glinda in the 2003 Broadway cast of Wicked, agreed with Grande's LGBTQ+ hypothesis of their "good witch" character.

Chenoweth responded to an Instagram post that highlighted the pop star's sapphic potential of Glinda and wrote:

"I thought so too way back when…."

Here is a screenshot of Chenoweth's interaction.

@enews/Instagram

Fans lost their minds.


Maguire previously mentioned in an interview that his book does "hint" at something more than just a platonic friendship between the two main female characters.

Those who read the book reminded the internet that Elphaba and Glinda do share a kiss in the novel.


The Wicked stage musical is concurrently running various productions and tours around the world as the first of the two-part movie adaptation opened over the weekend after much hype, emotional press junkets, and NSFW toy tie-ins.

With renewed interest in the theatrical phenomenon, fans revisiting the movie or the stage version a second time may appreciate Wicked from a different perspective based on the latest analysis of the "Gelphie" lore.

Wicked, helmed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, stars Erivo as Elphaba, Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater as munchkin Boq Woodsman, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, Peter Dinklage as the voice Dr. Dillamond, Michelle Yeoh as the Dean at Shiz, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Wicked: Part 1 is now playing in theaters, but audiences will have to endure a year-long intermission until Wicked: Part 2 opens in November 2025.

Based on how Wicked: Part 1 is already "popular," breaking box office records after debuting at $114 million domestically and $164.2 million globally for Universal Pictures, the second half should be worth the wait.

Latest News

Jennifer Lawrence
Political News

Jennifer Lawrence Reacts To Trolls Saying She's 'Not Educated' Enough To 'Talk About Politics'

Screenshot of James Lankford; Tulsi Gabbard
2024 Election

Conservative Senator Has Warning For Tulsi Gabbard Over Confirmation Hearings

More from News/lgbtq

Wikipedia page screenshot
Luke Chesser on Unsplash

People Share Wikipedia Pages That Are An Unexpected Rollercoaster To Read

In 2014, Professor and Chair of Technology and Society Taha Yasseri—a physicist and sociologist known for his research on crowdsourcing, collective intelligence and computational social science—from the School of Social Sciences and Philosophy at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, published a chapter in the book Global Wikipedia: International and Cross-Cultural Issues in Online Collaboration about controversial Wikipedia topics.

Dr. Yasseri's team created a formula to quantify controversy based on "reverts" and "on-going reverts"—times when one editor undoes another editor's changes entirely and when the editors continue to spar.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from maestra.mcghee's TikTok video
@maestra.mcghee/TikTok

Teacher Stuns Students After Revealing How Little She's Paid For Leading Extracurricular Group

It's no secret that teachers in the United States are underpaid. But the public clearly needs a reality check of what "underpaid" actually means.

To prove a point, three female high school students sat together with their Spanish teacher, discussing what she makes annually as a teacher and for leading an extracurricular group, the high school's Spanish Honors Society.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok screenshots of @this_is_the_ladyj and man drinking iced coffee
@this_is_the_ladyj/TikTok

Woman Unloads On TikToker Who Questioned Man's Masculinity For Drinking Iced Coffee

A TikToker aiming to chastise a man for drinking an iced coffee *gasp* ended up being called out by a fellow TikToker, and the masses are cheering.

TikToker Lady J (@this_is_the_ladyj) came to the rescue of an innocent coffee drinker after another TikToker questioned his masculinity over his beverage of choice.

Keep ReadingShow less
gray and red shopping carts
Markus Spiske on Unsplash

People Confess Which Companies They're Convinced Hate Their Customers

If you ever worked in a public facing service industry, you can understand being perturbed by customers.

But some companies don’t seem to like their consumer base at all. Poor service, poor quality, poor corporate responses... almost lead one to think some corporations actually hatd their customers.

Keep ReadingShow less
A shot of neon sign saying hero in capitol letters against a black background. The neon colors are red, white, dark blue and light blue.
Photo by Anh Henry Nguyen on Unsplash

People Imagine Which Historical Figures Would've Made A Bigger Impact If They'd Lived Longer

No matter who you are or where you come from, life is never long enough.

There will always be more to do and more to say.

Keep ReadingShow less