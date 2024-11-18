Ariana Grande Stunned After Interviewer Reveals He Found His Partner Through Her Fandom

Compatibility is a crucial foundation for healthy relationships, but couples sharing the same passions for music and art can reinforce a deeper and more meaningful connection.
So, it's no surprise that fans of Ariana Grande's catchy music and lovable personality have forged strong bonds, which is a testament to her artistry and relatability.
The "Thank U, Next" singer and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo kicked off their press tour weeks ago to promote the long-awaited movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked—and Grande recently learned how much of an impact she has on "Arianators."
AP News journalist Liam McEwan chatted with the two leading ladies for the LA premiere of Wicked, and he shared something heartfelt with Grande.
He told her:
"Ariana, personally, 95% of my friends met each other, found each other—I'm in a relationship because of it—through your fandom."
The singer gave a humble but humorously bewildered expression in response to the flattering comment.
Grande warmly replied:
“First of all, that’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever heard, in my life."
"I have met some of my dearest fans—friends–through being fans and made real friends through it, too.”
The 31-year-old turned to acknowledge Erivo, who was by her side and conveyed the significant impact art has on those who may feel bothered in society–a treatment Erivo's character Elphaba is all too familiar with.
Grande continued:
"I think it’s such a beautiful thing that pop music, pop culture, these films and art that we create can create a safe space for people who feel like they don’t belong."
"To bring people together is what it’s all about.”
You can view a clip here.
While her response was very touching, the internet couldn't help but fixate on her wide-eyed reaction to learning about her powerful ability to bring people together.
Fans also pointed out how classy she was by making sure her Wicked bestie was part of the conversation.
Arianators continued expressing admiration.
Wicked is a film adaptation of the hit 2003 Broadway musical loosely adapted from Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.
For more information on the movie, make sure you visit WickedMovie.com–not to be confused with the dirtier Wicked.com, which Mattel learned the hard way was not the musical film's website.
Despite talks of bringing the musical to the big screen floating around since 2012, the production has faced numerous delays over the years—but now we can finally say that part one of Wicked will open in theaters on November 22.
And we have a feeling it's going to be...well...popular.