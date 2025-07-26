Especially in today's economy, we all known how life-changing a large sum of money found in the wall of our home—or from a random rich uncle we didn't know existed—would be.
While that likely won't happen for most of us, it is happening for some of us.
In the "mildlyinteresting" subReddit, Redditor dmatson724 shared how their father found over $40K inside of an old furnace.
The money was bundled and arranged in a variety of Christmas and decorative tins, which had been hidden inside the house's furnace and discovered by the new owner.
from mildlyinteresting
Some voiced how life-changing a discovery like this would be.
"'Banks are too risky!' Stashes 40K in paper next to fire. Money survives. Some people have all the luck." - hobosbindle
"And here I’m so excited when I bust out my winter coat at the start of the cold season and find five bucks in the pocket." - CausticSofa
"You know what I do to make myself feel better? I keep the same $10 bill in my winter coat that I found a few years ago, and it offers a little thrill year after year. Be envious." - Accomplished-Army603
"WOW, that's awesome that he found it! I can't imagine." - public_enemy_obi_wan
Others shared similar discoveries that their families had experienced.
"When I was a teen, my Aunt and her Husband bought a home, and I was helping them renovate the place. In the bathroom there was a built-in cupboard, and the toe kick plate had fallen off."
"I was using a shop vac to clean that area and discovered $540 in cash and another $120 in Silver Dollar coins from the late 1800s. The value of the coins at the time was between five and ten dollars each." - SpaceGoonie
"Man, my wife's great uncle passed away a few years ago. We found $15k in the trash can, $20k in the umbrella holder, a fully functional M1 carbine (plus 2000 rounds), and a ton of other stuff... That sounds cool but he lived in NYC." - pm_me_kitten_mittens
"This was actually one of the problems when my husband’s mother died because his sister and her children were convinced that there was money hidden in the house, and they wanted to tear into the walls when they couldn’t find anything. We had to get a lawyer involved."
"Turned out all the money was in an investment account, with zero cash in the house. They just thought their mom was 'helpless old lady.'"
"When we found out she did actually have money in this account, we still thought it must’ve come from a Divorce/ ex-husband or something like that. She was actually really smart, according to her investment advisor, and the money was what was in her IRA saved up from her job. And he had the numbers to prove it."
"She apparently told him what stocks to buy and didn’t hardly change it. I’m sure she didn’t know what a bobble head was or Warren Buffett's philosophy on investing, but she invested like them, despite having an investment advisor (to be fair, she opened the account long before you could invest yourself)." - OrangeCreamPushPop
"When my grandma moved out of her longtime house we found over $10,000 in bills stashed around the house in various spots. She was still in good health and mind but had forgotten about most of it." - Yamatoman9
"My grandpa literally left a note in his will saying, 'Check all these random places for money, just in case.'"
"Haven’t found anything so far. I'm starting to think it was his last laugh." - Eljefe8788888888
It's fun to entertain the idea of finding a large sum of cash and how it could change our lives to suddenly have it.
Though it might not happen to most of us, it's fun to imagine!