'Normal' Money Habits That Actually Ruin People Financially

A pair of hands pulling money out of a wallet
person getting 1 U.S. dollar banknote in wallet
Photo by Allef Vinicius on Unsplash

Reddit user Same-Tea1899 asked: "What’s a "normal" money habit that secretly ruins people financially?"

John Curtis
By John CurtisJul 23, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
Everyone has a different way of managing their finances.

With some people being a bit more responsible than others.

However, there are some habits when it comes to spending and saving money that most people would regard as "normal".

However common these practices may be, however, they might not exactly be effective choices.

Indeed, some of them might even harm your bank account more than help it.

Redditor theprop_trader was curious to learn about seemingly everyday financial habits that could land people in financial distress, leading them to ask:

"What’s a 'normal' money habit that secretly ruins people financially?"

Even The Best Laid Plans Fall Through

"Planning to save what's left over each month."

"Which turns out to always be $0."

"Best move I ever did was starting to 'pay myself first' by having a portion of my check go directly into a savings account at a different bank."

Just Enough Is Often A Little Short

"Not leaving proper cushion in a budget for things to go wrong."- Didntlikedefaultname

  black and white fly GIF by RocketJump  Giphy  

All Bets Are Off!

"Sports gambling is now becoming such a big issue."- OkCaterpillar1325

It's Fine To Dine Out... Every Now And Then...

"One of the biggest ones is inconsistent spending and saving habits."

"My wife and I are guilty."

"This week we just 'didn’t have the time' to grocery shop."

"While we have dinners covered, our lunches are not. $60-$70 each person this week."

"Atrocious."- Siphilius

Always Important To Think Long Term

"Not knowing the difference between being able to pay for something or being able to afford something."- Aggressive_Cup8452

  Money Saving GIF by Pudgy Penguins  Giphy  

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

"If I have more than that in my account, I can afford it."- far_tie923

Life Is Not A Competition

"I believe the term is 'keeping up with the Jonses'."

"That kind of competition drains your bank account."- jdlech

Think Very Carefully As To What Is An "Emergency"

"Not budgeting for expenses that don't occur on a predictable schedule or don't happen every month."

"The timing of car repairs can be unpredictable, but you can't tell me no one could have possibly predicted your 10-year-old car needed $500 worth of work."

"Don't even get me started on people who think Christmas is a reason to dip into your emergency fund."

"The date is fixed every year - how does it come as a surprise every year?"- BlueberryPiano

  2 Chainz Pockets GIF by MOST EXPENSIVEST  Giphy  

No Harm In Just Ordering Take Out... Or Is There?

"DoorDash."- Ambitious_Unit1310

"It really is shockingly expensive."

"You order $15 worth of food and somehow pay $55."- AussieGirlHome

Not Everything Needs An Update

"Getting a new car every few years."

"I know a couple that finance their cars, get new ones before they are paid off, and roll the old loan into the new one."

"The debt is staggering."- Dotsmom

A Little Doesn't Always Go A Long Way

"Only paying the minimum payment on a credit card."- krackadile

  Exo Pay GIF by Express One  Giphy  

It Creeps Up On You Faster Than You Think

"People who refuse to set up their own retirement plan if their work doesn’t offer it."

"The only way I got through to my friend was telling her to imagine working the same job she now had (very physically demanding) when she was 70 and having to do it not for fun or extra pocket money but truly for a living."

"Sobered her right up."- Rachana_2022

Food Is A Luxury

"Eating out when you have food at home."

"Also, letting groceries rot."

"Guilty of both hence broke."- Certain_Appointment1

...Or NONE Of...

"'Buy 3 for 25% off!!!'"

"For items you only need 1 of."- crochetprozac

  Live Show Summer GIF by Quatsch Comedy Club  Giphy  

 

Staying afloat financially is always more difficult than it seems, no matter your income or background.

Exclusively owing to the fact that we ALL add a dent to our bank accounts without even realizing it, more often than we think.

With this in mind, next time you feel the need to order Domino's, but you have a frozen pizza in the freezer, you know what the right call is...


